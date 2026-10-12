Mourning the Olive Harvest in Gaza

By the beginning of October, life in Gaza begins to change. Before the genocide, as the temperatures dropped slightly and leaves began to fall, many families prepared for a season with a long cultural tradition: the olive harvest.

The olive season has never been simply an agricultural harvest. It’s a time when Palestinian families come together. In my family, olives are key to our identity and heritage. They carry memories of our grandparents, and our promise to preserve land passed down through generations.

My family used to own three plots of land in eastern Gaza, where we grew different crops, including olive trees. Today, all three plots have been bulldozed by the Israeli military, and we cannot even reach them because they are in areas designated as “Red Zones.”

When autumn arrives now, I think about the trees that once stood there. I think about how an entire season of our lives has disappeared, alongside the land that sustained it.

In Palestine, the olive harvest usually begins in October and continues into November. It depends heavily on the manual labor of families and communities to gather the crop. We used to wait for what we call in Gaza “Shatwet al-Salib,” or the “olive rain”—the first autumn rains associated with the beginning of the olive season. The rain washed the trees, refreshed the soil, and was considered important for the crop and the growth of the fruit.

We would prepare for the olive harvest early in the morning. We spread large pieces of fabric beneath the trees to catch the olives, prepared baskets and bags to collect them, and used long sticks to reach the higher branches.

× Expand Alaa Ahmed Dmeida Before the genocide, men would climb ladders to pick olives from the branches during the olive harvest.

In the olive fields, we would drink tea with sage as we ate a breakfast of bread, za’atar, olive oil, and olives. The food was simple, but it tasted different when we ate it beneath the olive trees, surrounded by family.

Men would climb ladders to pick olives from the branches, while women would gather the fruit that fell to the ground and placed it in bags. We would fill the fields by chanting Palestinian songs like “Ala Dal’ouna”—“Dal’ouna” comes from “al-‘awneh,” which means helping one another.

After the harvest, we would take the olives to the mills to be pressed into olive oil, which we call “green gold.” For some landowners, the harvest was an important source of income.

We ate olives on their own or alongside cheese, za’atar, and olive oil, but they did more than fill our stomachs. The olives were a part of almost every aspect of our table. We exchanged olives and olive oil among relatives. One person might give part of their harvest to a family member, who would later bring them olive oil or olives from their own land. It was a way of expressing connection, closeness, and affection.

The last time my family harvested olives was October 6, 2023, on my grandfather’s land. The siege began just one day later. We didn’t know then that this would be the last olive harvest before our lives would change, or that something we had done every year would become something we would soon long for. Now, the fall months pass without the season and traditions we used to know so well.

Our land still exists on the map, but it is no longer accessible to us. That distinction matters to me. When a tree is uprooted, or land is bulldozed, years of care and work disappear with it, along with family memories and a potential source of food and income.

My family is not alone in losing its land. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, around 90 percent of Gaza’s olive orchards had been damaged by October 2025. In the latest assessment, published in August 2026, only 3 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land remained both accessible and undamaged.

× Expand Alaa Ahmed Dmeida Land that belongs to the author’s family. The plot was filled with olive trees before the war.

Ahmed Albatsh, who owned and worked on an olive farm in Jabalia in northern Gaza, can’t reach his farmland because it’s under occupation within a “Red Zone.”

“We used to go to the land [during olive season] as if we were going to a celebration,” he tells me. “No one asked how much we would collect that day. What mattered was that we were together. Now, when October comes, I remember the people and family before I remember the olives.”

He says what hurts most is the fact that the land he used to return to every year is no longer within his reach. Growing an olive tree takes years of care before a tree begins producing fruit. It also requires land, space, water, and ongoing maintenance.

“An olive tree does not grow in a year or two,” Albatsh says. “You plant it and care for it knowing that your children will eat from its fruit. When it is uprooted in a moment, it is not only a tree that disappears. The years of an entire family’s life disappeared.”

The violent seizure of land and resources has made olives and olive oil much more expensive, while farmers have lost part of their livelihoods.

The path to recovery will take generations. The land will need rehabilitation. Trees will need to grow for years before they begin to produce fruit again. We don’t only need to plant more trees to replace the ones that were destroyed—we need the land itself. Families who have lost their homes need places to shelter.

Before the war, I didn’t consider the possibility that there could come a time when we wouldn’t be able to experience the olive season. I never imagined that autumn could come while the land itself was gone.

Now, every October, I remember October 6, 2023. I remember that we were living through an ordinary day without knowing it would be our last. The olive season now reminds us of what we have lost.

And yet, when I imagine a day when we can return to our land, I imagine that we will plant again. We will plant young olive trees in the soil, care for them year after year, and wait for their first fruit. Perhaps, years from now, another autumn will come. We will spread the sheets beneath the trees. Someone will climb the ladder. We will fill bags with olives, and the sound of our songs will return to the fields. Then, perhaps, the olive harvest will become a season of reclaiming some of the life we lost.

Perhaps we will once again believe what our grandparents used to tell us: “We will remain as long as the thyme and olive trees remain.”