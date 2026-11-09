Working to Undo the Damage

Expand St. Martin’s Press St. Martin’s Press, 336 pages. Publication date: December 1, 2026.

“How did we get to the point where we know the price of everything and the value of nothing?” Brian Alexander’s agent asked him five years ago.

The Mayor: One Poor City’s Fight to Bring Back Government and Save the Nation’s Soul isn’t just Alexander’s answer to that question; it’s the story of people who are striving to turn Oscar Wilde’s sardonic definition of a cynic inside out and upside down—to restore value to public service and make government work as a thing of value for the people it represents. And yet it is much more than that.

Alexander tells that story through the mayoral campaign and first term of Stefan Roots in Chester, Pennsylvania, an impoverished majority-Black city outside Philadelphia.

Alexander spent years immersing himself in the life, history, and politics of Chester. He maps how Chester, over decades, became an exemplar of the worst of urban machine politics, the poison of endemic racism, the exploitation of vulnerable communities by corporate rapacity enabled by feckless bureaucrats, and the deep ills of violence and addiction that have infected swaths of urban America. It symbolized the weary exhaustion of citizens who have long given up the possibility that engaging in the work of government, whether from the inside or outside, could actually bring improvement to their communities and lives.

He relates that reality through the stories of people—some found only in history books, old news clippings, and sundry public records, but others very much alive and active and striving against the weight of history, corruption, and prejudice.

× Expand Mayor Stefan Roots Facebook Chester Mayor Stefan Roots speaks at a mayors town hall in Pennsylvania, October 2026.

While most of The Mayor focuses on Roots and Chester, there are also side trips to Maine, West Virginia, and suburban Philly—sketches of other activists who, like Roots, represent a new generation of political engagement and reform.

This isn’t just a collection of feel-good portraits. Alexander delves deeply into the way industrial interests, some going back nearly a century, manipulated systems, political and otherwise, to their advantage at the expense of the community. But he also draws vivid connections to the lives of people who live with the consequences today and are working to undo the damage.

The book is rich with human close-ups that bring to life subjects ranging from the threat of privatization of a regional Pennsylvania water utility to fracking in West Virginia; from a campaign for publicly owned electric power in Maine to the almost quixotic quest to elect Roots as mayor.

These people are “revolutionaries,” Alexander writes, an observation he makes without a trace of bombast. “They are rebels against the old system and the old politics that led to the destruction of the American narrative.”

Alexander also brings deep nuance to the work, from the complexity of Roots’s own political pedigree to the perspective of a Black formerly incarcerated person who speaks with disdain about out-of-town activists who try to launch a “defund the police” campaign without engaging members of the community: “I’m saying that as a criminal! We need cops.”

The story Alexander tells is both timely and timeless. By the end, Donald Trump has entered the White House for a second time. Chester’s history is emblematic of the kind of politics that enabled people like Trump.

“Soon after Trump retook office, the rest of the country discovered what Chester had learned long ago: Rule by a cabal, with the inevitable corruption, who-ya-know favoritism, and trampling of your opponents was not only a rejection of the American story, but a recipe for failed government,” Alexander writes.

But the moment that the city now finds itself in also shows the possibility of undoing Trump and Trumpism, he adds later: “Chester—urban, Black, poor—could show America the way back to itself.”