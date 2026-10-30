When You Take Away the Drivers

A crucial political battle is currently being waged in Washington, D.C., that is not national in nature, but rather local.

In July, the Council of the District of Columbia held a hearing on a piece of legislation known as the Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Authorization Amendment Act of 2026. This bill lays the legal framework to allow vehicles that aren’t being driven by humans to operate in the District.

Many disabled people, including me, are freaked out by the idea of driverless vehicles becoming a common sight in the future. Whenever I think about it, I reflect on all of the things drivers do to assist me so that I can ride. The driver deploys the ramp or lift so that I can roll into the vehicle in my wheelchair and maneuver into place. Then the driver attaches the securement straps to my wheelchair so it doesn’t move when we stop or start. Only then can we safely proceed.

So if a driverless vehicle pulls up for me, it does me no good, even if the vehicle is wheelchair accessible. I wonder who will do all of the things that I need someone to do before I can safely ride if there are no drivers around to do them.

Various professional drivers testified at the hearing about their fear that driverless vehicles would eventually put them out of business. Others testified about their safety concerns.

You can bet that representatives from Google’s Waymo were there. According to the company’s website, Waymo is “the world’s first autonomous ride-hailing service.” Because Waymo refers to driverless vehicles as autonomous vehicles, it clearly wants to be like Uber and Lyft, minus the drivers.

But making that happen requires political action. Local government authorities—such as city councils—must pass legislation allowing driverless vehicles to operate within their borders.

Waymo is currently operating in fourteen cities, including Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, California; and Houston, Texas. Its website says that the company hopes to be up and running soon in many other major world cities, such as Chicago, Illinois; New York City; London, United Kingdom; and Tokyo, Japan. Washington, D.C., is also on that list, thus setting up the showdown in the D.C. Council.

Waymo was well prepared to respond to the safety concerns that were brought up. “Every year, 1.4 million lives are lost to traffic crashes around the world. The status quo is not acceptable. Waymo is committed to holding safety to a higher standard,” its website states. “On this path, we aim to offer freedom of movement for all, create a sustainable, efficient transportation ecosystem, and make the planet better than we found it.”

It adds that the company “is already making streets safer in the cities where we operate . . . .

[T]he Waymo Driver is always alert, follows speed limits, promotes seat belt use, and operates some of the safest vehicles on the road. We are committed to driving real progress toward what many cities are striving for: Vision Zero, the global effort to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries.”

Freedom of movement for all? At the hearing, a woman who is a wheelchair user expressed her concern that the bill doesn’t even require operators to make their vehicles wheelchair accessible. She said this omission is “putting the onus on my [disability] community to litigate.”

That’s exactly what happened when the D.C. Council green-lit Uber’s and Lyft’s operations more than a decade ago without requiring those companies to provide accessible rides.

In 2017, after investigating complaints, the Equal Rights Center, a civil rights organization, filed a federal lawsuit against Uber, alleging that the company designed and operated its transportation service in the nation’s capital in a way that effectively excluded wheelchair users from its basic UberX product. Instead, it directed these users to a limited number of accessible cabs through its “TAXI WAV” (wheelchair-accessible vehicle) option. Yet none of the 30,000 or more vehicles operated by Uber drivers in Washington, D.C., were capable of transporting individuals who use wheelchairs that cannot be folded and stowed in the trunk of a vehicle. As a result, wheelchair users were allegedly subjected to substantially longer wait times and higher fares than other Uber customers.

The complaint argued that Uber’s failure to ensure a comparable level of service for wheelchair users in D.C. violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the D.C. Human Rights Act (DCHRA).

In 2021, federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is now a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, ruled that Uber is subject to both the ADA and the DCHRA. “This court easily finds it plausible that Uber’s alleged failure to address policies that may contribute to the purported dearth of wheelchair-accessible vehicles in its fleet . . . qualifies as conduct that discriminates against persons with disabilities,” she wrote.

In 2024, the parties of the lawsuit reached an agreement in a mutual attempt to resolve the litigation: Uber would provide monetary incentives to drivers who provide a completed trip that is initiated or completed in Uber’s D.C. market, in a rented or personally owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle on Uber’s WAV platform; and all drivers in the area who want to be a WAV driver and accept WAV requests would receive mandatory training on how to secure wheelchair restraint devices.

It sure seems like something similar is bound to happen again if legislative changes aren’t made. Even if all driverless vehicles operating in Washington, D.C., are required to be wheelchair accessible, that won’t help some disabled people like me very much.

But to what extent is this a fight that’s worth having? After all, Waymo insists that driverless transportation is the way of the future. And no one wants to be seen as some Luddite standing in the way of progress.

How inevitable is this change? Is it futile to try and stop it? In my opinion, even though driverless technology may indeed be a runaway locomotive that’s impossible to stop, it’s worth the effort to try anyway. Waymo says on its website that the company has been at it for ten years. The only reason any for-profit company pursues a course that long—especially such a bumpy one like this—is because its executives are convinced that someday, it will pay off and they will make a lot of money.

What makes driverless technology so alluring to some is that it eliminates drivers. Driverless vehicles are essentially computerized robots that do what they are programmed to do without asking to be paid or treated fairly, like those pesky human drivers do. That’s a golden opportunity to dramatically drive down the cost of labor.

Thus, people who drive for a living are correct to wonder if this is a technological revolution designed to leave them behind. And when we leave the drivers behind, we also abandon a whole lot of people with disabilities who, like me, use wheelchairs.

If Waymo and other companies plan to continue their expansionism, many more hearings like this will assuredly be held all over the world. And if enough people show up to testify about the negative effects that all of this could have on people with disabilities, who knows what might happen?