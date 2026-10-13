What Hong Won

Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, who came within a whisker of being the first democratic socialist to be nominated by Democrats for a governorship anywhere in the United States in the modern political era, offered cable news channels—and the media ecosystem that feeds off them—a classic political story with a thousand entry points.

Challenging political orthodoxies and expectations, Hong—a state lawmaker in Wisconsin since 2021—joined the primary as a thirty-seven-year-old single mom with little name recognition and almost no money by conventional election standards. Yet she built a grassroots campaign that connected so well with voters that, in the months before Wisconsin’s August 11 primary, she became the unexpected front-runner in a crowded contest for her party’s nomination to lead the most closely watched swing state in the country. She made her bid as an unapologetic democratic socialist at a point when the ideology of Eugene Victor Debs, A. Philip Randolph, and Barbara Ehrenreich has been embraced by a new generation of voters with such enthusiasm that this year’s Democratic primaries were shaken up by the radical promise of a new politics.

On the campaign trail, Hong celebrated an expansive vision of a multiracial, multiethnic, multigenerational politics. A chef before she entered politics, she connected with voters from big cities to rural counties in conversations that engaged farmers, café owners, and parents seeking new directions for agriculture and food policy. She displayed an uncanny ability to get ahead of the curve when it came to issues, coming out for a moratorium on the construction of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers at a point when most Democrats were struggling to understand why so many people seemed so very mad about these environment-threatening behemoths. She even developed a comprehensive state-based plan for addressing the impact of AI on jobs, privacy, and child development.

The broadcast and cable media outlets that still frame much of our political discourse only caught up to the Hong phenomenon in the last weeks before Wisconsin’s primary—after several other contenders had quit the race, but at a point when she still faced several prominent rivals. It was tough to know where pundits would begin to examine everything that her campaign might reveal about the emerging politics of 2026. Ultimately, the hosts and commentators settled on a topic of only the utmost urgency: Hong’s attitude toward Thanksgiving.

Seriously? Yes, seriously.

Hong lost to a more conventional Democrat, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, by 3,673 votes out of almost 800,000 cast. A headline published after the vote asked: “Did Thanksgiving Cost Hong the Governor’s Seat?” There was more to it than that. But the story of how a front-running gubernatorial campaign was disrupted—and, some observers suggested, upended—by an interminable discussion about a turkey-and-football holiday tells us a lot about the weirdness that an easily manipulated dumb-it-down media imposes upon our election campaigns. It’s a glimpse of the weirdness awaiting us in 2028, when both major political parties will seek to determine what follows the political circus that Donald Trump kicked off when he entered the 2016 presidential race.

Then a fading reality TV star, Trump joined that year’s race knowing exactly how to surf emerging “new media” platforms, with a flare for distracting “old media” from serious coverage of politics and policy.

Media coverage has always influenced campaigns, going back to the days when pamphleteers gleefully defamed Thomas Jefferson and John Adams in the 1800 presidential election that still ranks as one of the most bitterly contested in U.S. history. But in this new age of collapsing “old media,” budget-constrained “new media,” and propagandistic social media, the coverage afforded by supposedly “reliable” television and radio, print, and digital platforms has degenerated into a destructive blend of click-seeking gossip and insider-encouraged policing of the process.

The gossip component should, by now, be well understood. Major media outlets can’t get enough of political stories that revolve around the personalities and personal histories of candidates, even if these stories have little or nothing to do with the issues at play in elections or a candidate’s ability to govern in a capable—let alone societally beneficial—manner. This tendency has accelerated since the arrival of Trump on the scene, with all of his bombast and false claims.

Trump’s entry card into consideration as candidate for the 2016 Republican nomination was a scurrilous demand that former President Barack Obama produce a birth certificate to prove that he had not been born in Kenya. Even as political reporters, commentators, and cable hosts decried the birth certificate chatter—with the exception of various Fox News personalities, who relished the speculation—they kept lapping up everything that the pitchman set out for them. It got so bad that, during the 2016 Republican primary campaign, the cable channels would air full Trump rallies. It was in this period that the corporate media’s political coverage completed its transformation into pure infotainment: the more outrageous and absurd the better. Eventually, CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves stirred outrage when he told attendees of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference that Trump’s candidacy “may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS.”

The pressure to jettison issues and go for manufactured “scandal” sent the 2016 campaign “lurching into the gutter with taunts over perspiration, urination, and self-tanner,” explained The New York Times. Serious, issue-focused political journalism was out the window, as the cable and broadcast networks embraced the convenient argument that they were giving the people what they wanted.

In fact, they were giving the political elites and campaign donors a new avenue by which to diminish and dismiss meaningful conversations about insurgent candidates and emerging issues that might threaten the status quo. Suddenly, a false claim about an election result, a mischaracterization of a Senate candidate’s statement about criminal justice reform, an ahistoric and intellectually dishonest assertion about democratic socialism, or a manufactured scandal about an old Thanksgiving tweet could be a “legitimate” political story. For days, even for weeks.

It’s no surprise that political operatives have been inspired to exploit such a circumstance by creating new definitions of what makes an outsider candidate “unelectable.” Even before Trump, the inclination was there. In our 2005 book, Tragedy & Farce: How the American Media Sell Wars, Spin Elections, and Destroy Democracy (The New Press), Robert W. McChesney and I warned about the inherent biases of corporate media outlets that were inclined toward “dig here, not there” approaches that neglected the malfeasance of multinational corporations and the politicians who were most likely to maintain neoliberal economic and foreign policies. When it came to political coverage, we explained that “media police the political landscape” by “escorting the deviants to the exits.” At the heart of the process was a penchant on the part of political party insiders—and the media outlets that echoed their spin—to argue that a past statement or association should disqualify an insurgent primary candidate from serious consideration as a general election contender.

This inclination has only become more pronounced, especially in those instances where opposition research intersects with the enthusiasm of cable news bookers and newspaper headline writers for shock-appeal stories. Just ask Howard Dean or Bernie Sanders about what happens when an outsider gets close to a major-party presidential nomination. Dean’s 2004 bid for the Democratic nod was effectively derailed by the virtual 24/7 TV repetition of an Iowa Caucus-night “scream” that critics—who populated cable panels and surrounded the tables on Sunday morning network news shows—identified as an example of the candidate’s supposed instability. CNN called it the “scream that doomed Howard Dean.” But what did a shout meant to energize young campaign supporters have to do with the ability of a candidate to win a November election or serve ably as President? Arguably, nothing.

Sanders also shouted, but the media found other things to criticize. During a sixteen-hour period in 2016, he was the target of sixteen negative articles that ran in The Washington Post. This blitz of negative press just happened to coincide with the moment in March 2016 when polls suggested that the democratic socialist posed a threat to the Democratic nomination of insider favorite Hillary Clinton.

The Sanders campaigns of 2016 and 2020 provided ample evidence of the deliberate misunderstanding of democratic socialism on the part of media commentators, and of their determination to dismiss the viability of contenders who happened to challenge the elite ideological consensus. More evidence arrived in 2026, following the successes of candidates backed by Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in major primaries from New York to Colorado. Those wins stoked an intense argument about where in the country DSA members and DSA-backed candidates were “electable.”

The Democratic establishment continues to move the goal posts. DSA stalwart Zohran Mamdani faced plenty of “unelectable” talk during his bid for New York City mayor in 2025. When Mamdani won, the argument evolved to “yes, but only in cities like New York” commentary.

So it is that, when state-level candidates endorsed by DSA engage with national media, they are asked endless questions about what aspects of the DSA agenda they embrace. That happened to Angie Nixon, a Florida legislator who joined DSA and then won the nomination for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat in August. It even happened to Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive who isn’t a member of DSA.

And, of course, it happened to Hong, who in interviews on cable networks such as Fox and CNN faced rapid-fire questioning about national DSA platform planks planks and questions like, “How will you convince swing voters who think you are too far to the left to support you?” In fairness, she had a thoughtful conversation with Ali Velshi on MS NOW. Velshi, who came of age in Canada, noted that democratic socialist ideas are actually accepted and popular in other countries. He was the exception to the rule.

But for Hong, the conversations about DSA were gentle in comparison to the discourse about Thanksgiving.

Six years ago, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and before she had ever held public office, Hong casually tweeted: “Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621.” The message was eventually deleted and probably would have been lost to memory, except that an online sleuth—one of many in a moment when digital archivists and opposition researchers have become ubiquitous tipsters in our electoral politics—dug it up.

Before you could say “pumpkin pie,” Hong was being quizzed on the issue ad nauseam. Fox News had a heyday, filling its platforms with hosts and commentators who echoed the messaging of former U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz, who declared, “Here you have Hong, who has talked about abolishing Thanksgiving. I don’t know where she stands on the tooth fairy . . . . I mean, who’s against Thanksgiving? It’s like the most American thing you can do . . . . These people are nuts!”

Discussions about Hong and Thanksgiving were featured not just on Fox but on CNN and the major networks. Panels of political strategists devoted segment after segment to “Thanksgiving-Gate.”

USA Today headlined its report: “Cancel Thanksgiving? Old tweets haunt Democratic candidate,” while The New York Times mused, “A Democratic Socialist Disparaged Thanksgiving. Will Voters Forgive Her?” Even comedian Bill Maher jumped in, using his platform on HBO’s Real Time to announce on the eve of the election that, “Democrats have found a candidate who hates Thanksgiving and wants to get rid of it . . . . I say, good. Finally, a politician willing to stand up to Big Stuffing.”

That wasn’t all. Forbes announced, “Wisconsin Gov. Candidate Hong Faces Backlash Over ‘Cancel Thanksgiving’ Comment—Even From Democrats.” The article cited David Axelrod, former campaign and White House adviser to Obama, who argued that Hong’s response to questioning about her tweet would lead “many to think if this chef wins the gubernatorial primary in [Wisconsin], [Democrats] may be cooked.” Forbes also featured Trump-aligned U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany, now Wisconsin’s Republican nominee for governor. With more hyperbole than Wisconsin had heard since former Senator Joe McCarthy’s Red Scare ranting of the 1950s, Tiffany warned that Hong threatened to “destroy the traditions and culture that unite us.”

Soon, local media in Wisconsin started to pick up on the “national story.”

Never mind that Hong’s tweet was long deleted. Never mind that she was a savvy and well-read candidate who was more than ready to engage in thoughtful discussions of historic concerns and objections raised by Indigenous communities and their allies regarding the holiday. Never mind that, as a chef, she had prepared her share of Thanksgiving meals. And never mind that Thanksgiving hadn’t been a key issue on the list of concerns expressed by voters in Wisconsin—or anywhere else.

Even when Hong clarified that she was personally comfortable with Thanksgiving, the jabs continued. Crowley’s campaign said, “Francesca Hong can’t even get her Thanksgiving story straight.” Fox announced, “Thanksgiving flip-flop ignites NEW controversy in Wisconsin race.” Translation: They weren’t letting this one go. Hong might have wanted to move on to other topics—she might even have wanted to discuss actual issues—but that was not going to happen.

What Wisconsin—and, by extension, the rest of the nation—experienced in August 2026 was a classic media feeding frenzy. One clip from a CNN interview with Hong was viewed online more than twelve million times.

How did the media hosts, commentators, and Democratic and Republican politicos justify the obsessive coverage? It was all, they said, about “electability.”

But here’s the problem with the electability argument. Despite relentless media criticism, and no small measure of ridicule, Hong’s candidacy did not collapse. On primary day, she won just under 40 percent of the vote—within the margin of error for where she had stood before the onslaught of negative TV and talk—and finished just half a percentage point short of being nominated.

While The New York Times asked readers to imagine that “A Stunning Loss in Wisconsin Shows the Limits of the Left,” the results painted a different picture. A democratic socialist won twenty of Wisconsin’s seventy-two counties, including much of western and northwestern Wisconsin. She won Madison and several other cities, and came within a few percentage points of winning her rival’s home county of Milwaukee.

Polls from before the primary had shown Hong in a tight race with Tiffany, with one survey from a Republican-leaning pollster giving her a a narrow lead over the GOP contender. And U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, Democrat of Wisconsin, argued that Hong’s grassroots support and focus on emerging issues pointed to her prospects as a viable contender for the November race.

For her part, Hong pivoted immediately from her narrow defeat to supporting Crowley and the Democratic ticket, and her support was welcomed. Despite all the negative media, she retained a broad base of supporters, such as Madison’s Patty Elson, who told Hong at a post-primary Labor Day gathering, “We’re with you wherever you go next.” From Hong, there was no talk of Thanksgiving, only reflections on the core values that were neglected in so much of the media coverage of the primary race.

“This campaign was not about getting one person into office,” explained Hong. “It is about building a movement and a government that puts working people first. Our movement is strong, and the work isn’t done.”