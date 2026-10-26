Voting in Hell

“You know what happens if you don’t vote? . . . You go to hell,” President Donald Trump told his supporters at the unprecedented Republican “midterm convention” in Dallas, Texas, in September. Listening to this, my thoughts immediately went to Jim Hightower, the Texan populist and regular contributor to The Progressive, who described in a 2003 interview in this magazine his favorite bumper sticker: “Where are we going? And what am I doing in this hand basket?”

It certainly appears that many who did not vote in 2024, as well as most who did, are now experiencing a variety of forms of perdition.

The Dallas event was really more a pep rally than a convention, and the star was the man who is not on the ballot, but wanted voters to believe that he and his policies were the thing they would be voting for on November 3. In his final speech on the second, closing night, Trump called on the audience to take a pledge.

“So please raise your right hand,” he said. “I pledge to the greatest President in the history of the United States . . . . that I will go out with my family, my friends. I’ll do it any way. I don’t care if I’m registered or not, I’m gonna try and cheat like hell.”

But wait, isn’t this the man who claims that “cheating” is what cost him the election in 2020 (which he still refuses to concede)? And isn’t that why he has tried to get state voting lists and has threatened to deploy the military to polling places? While he has so far not been able to legally do either of these things, the repeated attempts and threats go a long way toward achieving his desired purpose of suppressing the votes of people whose loyalty he cannot predict.

Suppressing the votes of everyday people, especially people of color, has a long tradition in this country. Following the Civil War, citizenship and voting rights were extended to Black Americans through the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments, but almost immediately a system of “qualifications” began to be instituted in Southern states, especially following the end of Reconstruction in 1877. It would not be until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that all Americans would be guaranteed their right to vote. But decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court have significantly gutted and almost nullified the power of that act.

However, even before those Court rulings, voter suppression was actively underway through the addition of barriers like voter I.D. laws, and the purging of voting lists through inaccurate crossmatching by officials in states such as Florida and Georgia. Voter I.D. really gained traction beginning around 2010 with a series of model bills promoted by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a rightwing group that describes itself as “a forum for stakeholders to exchange ideas and develop real, state-based solutions to encourage growth, preserve economic security and protect hardworking taxpayers.” In fact, the fifty-three-year-old group’s agenda appears to be about strengthening corporate power and limiting citizen participation. No surprise here since an estimated 98 percent of ALEC’s funding comes from corporations and corporate foundations—including decades of support from the libertarian Koch brothers, Charles and the late David (who died in 2019).

Attacks on voting rights are just one way that Donald Trump and his enablers are seeking to consolidate and maintain control for both personal benefit and the benefit of billionaires and large corporations who support them. The dismantling of federal agencies, the sidelining or removal of civil servants with expertise in running the government, the rollbacks to health and safety, and the lifting of environmental protections are just some of the many ways that the current administration is setting the stage for a country that can only be run by a “strongman” leader.

None of this should come as a surprise. As I wrote in “Comment” in February/March 2024, “We ignore the GOP front-runner’s blatant dictatorial comments at our own peril.” Unlike his first term, where I think even Trump himself was surprised by his victory, the Trump team came armed in 2024 with a well-planned and well-researched playbook known as Project 2025. It was both a guide to and a warning of what they came in intending to accomplish. As of this writing, according to the Project 2025 Tracker, 55 percent of those goals have been accomplished, with about 850 days remaining in the current term.

In spite of all the money and power consolidated on the other side, we cannot assume that all is lost, or it will be. As progressive Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed told supporters after his unexpected Michigan primary win in August, “The power of our many is greater than the power of their money.” One of the clearest signs of the “power of many” has been the nationwide No Kings demonstrations, which last March saw approximately 8 million participants across more than 3,300 events—possibly the largest single day event in U.S. history. Another mass mobilization is planned for October 17, with a special focus on the upcoming midterm elections.

As nonviolence scholar Gene Sharp wrote in the 1960s, “Nonviolent action is based on a different approach [from military action]: to deny the enemy the human assistance and cooperation, which are necessary if he is to exercise control over the population. It is thus based on a more fundamental and sophisticated view of political power.” Sharp’s work on nonviolence was adopted by populations in many countries confronting authoritarian regimes, including during the Arab Spring in 2011.

Another 2011 protest movement that showed “the power of many” was the Wisconsin uprising in February and March against the policies of Republican Governor Scott Walker. This Wisconsin movement also inspired the global Occupy movement that began as Occupy Wall Street in New York City in September 2011, and it also shaped the thinking of a young activist named Ben Wikler. In his new book, This Is the Plan: How to End America’s Meltdown and Save Democracy, Wikler writes: “Fights for political power at every level of government are, in fact, interconnected. American political power is like the energy flowing through an electrical grid: short out one substation, and the lights flicker in the next neighborhood. The winners of races for local office oversee decisions about election administration that affect presidential campaigns. Senate filibusters block legislation that would end the gerrymandering of state legislatures. Governors and secretaries of state and state supreme courts make decisions that determine who controls the U.S. House and the Senate. The outcomes at every level depend on the outcomes at every other. In a country where vast power hinges on tiny margins in seemingly obscure elections, understanding this underlying structure—a system glimpsed by the public only briefly and rarely, if at all—is critical for anyone who wants to fight for real change.”

Following from Wikler’s analysis, the upcoming midterms are a critical step in beginning a process of change. The Republican Party set its sights on gaining absolute power in the 1970s and began a series of targeted and interconnected campaigns—the election of Ronald Reagan to the presidency, changes in the tax code, changes in campaign finance rules, and building a bench of potential appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court as vacancies came open. But also through contesting for power in local elections, governorships, county government, and even school boards.

Progressives must focus on local- and state-level elections if they want to build lasting influence on the elected bodies that make a difference in everyday people’s lives. As the Thurgood Marshall Institute writes in its guide to the importance of local elections, “Voting is so much more than the presidential election. From how police engage with the community to whether public transportation is affordable, safe, and clean to whether affordable housing is being built, local elections shape our communities and impact our lives. Our state, municipal, and county-level elected officials make a wide range of decisions that affect your daily life. Leaving no power on the table means using your vote in every race in every election because it matters.”

We must have no illusions about the fact that voting alone will not solve all of our problems, nor will it create an instant stop to the damage being done on a daily basis by the current administration. Governance is complicated, and there are a lot of impediments currently in the way of passing good laws and then implementing them. But voting is one of the many tools in our toolbox for creating change—along with nonviolent resistance, public pressure campaigns, and, in the words of Gene Sharp, “nonviolent noncooperation [methods which], if sufficient numbers take part, are likely to present the opponent with difficulties in maintaining the normal efficiency and operation of the system; and in extreme cases the system itself may be threatened.”

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, Democrat of Oregon, begins his small pamphlet titled Ring the Alarm Bells: The Ten Rules of Trump’s Authoritarian Playbook with a section on citizen power. This list starts with “Join an organized, nonviolent protest or demonstration,” and it ends with a reminder to “Show support for vulnerable communities.” Not everyone can do all of the things he suggests, but anyone can do some of them, and that’s how we build community and that’s how we create change—slowly and steadily and for the long haul.