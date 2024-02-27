Two Sonnets

“Combing My Father’s Hair”
For Franklin Powell Sr. (a/k/a Red)
Posting Up between buckshot & paternal
bloom. I stand behind our kitchen chair.
Where Dad is seated with pockets of
Charm and loose change. No hard start.
Though standing only 5’8” you’d think I’m
the Center in this NBA coliseum of spoons,
pans, pots & jack-legged barbering skill: His is
my first head, a globe framed by Field Holler
& endless grace. Tender-headed, he squirms in
the chair. As if he’s a catfish dangling from my lure
& line. Confession: I’m tendered-headed, too.
Scratch my head with a comb’s teeth & I wail.
Howlin’ Wolf, salty & perfumed, thunders from
Dad’s 8-track tape, edging us in sage & loam.
“Stop-and-Frisk”
In the funky trap of bigotry &
Loose cannons loom deadly, one-eyed blue beasts.
Hunting honeyed avenues, boulevards,
& streets. Prowling for sacrificial lambs
Under the pomp-and-circumstance of Terry frisks.
Black and Brown men walk out ordinary days,
Balancing the draw & release of deadly encounters.
We fall prey to this blue beast’s theology,
Hardwired to bracelet me and mine—despite
That light and innocence infuse our lives.
Or that our hands live to lift our babies
Into the sky, guide them as they learn to walk.
The riddle between my freedom & pat down
Stirs an algorithm reason cannot balance.