The Power of Kneeling

× Expand Mike McCarn/AP San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem in 2016.

As August stretched into September, 100 think pieces bloomed about the tenth anniversary of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem in protest of racist police violence. He certainly deserves this much analysis. When his knee hit the turf, the sports world—and the real world—was tilted off its axis. Kaepernick had detonated a Black Lives Matter political neutron bomb into the heart of the last vestige of the monoculture: the very buttoned-down and conservative National Football League (NFL).

At the time, NFL owners were bankrolling Donald Trump’s deeply racist and divisive 2016 presidential run, and there was Kaepernick, throwing their white nationalist politics back in their faces. The fact that Kaepernick was a quarterback—a Super Bowl quarterback, at that—only added to the shock over his audacity. Quarterbacks had long been a symbol of flat-topped, white Americana. Now a member of that select group, a biracial kid adopted by a white family, was willing to amplify a movement of young people willing to fight and die to prevent police from killing unarmed Black and brown people.

What made this even more remarkable was that Kaepernick largely let his actions, and his silence, do the talking. Early on, he told the press that his actions were aimed at police “getting away with murder,” but after that—especially with the white right wing working overtime to convince the public that it was actually an anti-military protest—Kaepernick refused to take part in our “attention economy.” There was no trip to Oprah’s couch to blather about all the personal and biographical reasons that informed his protest.

In retrospect, this made his act of protest even more powerful, because it wasn’t about him. It was about an act of dissent during the national anthem. I think that made what he did go beyond being brave. It made his actions replicable, as hundreds of high school student athletes around the country took a knee during the anthem in communities large and small to register their own anger over living in a country where the people who “protect and serve” saw them as suspects and targets.

As author and sports writer Howard Bryant told me a decade ago, “The kneeling gesture is the spot where America comes apart, where all the post-9/11 pro-police messaging and militarism at sporting events collides with the reality of the cops and [the] military. In no other element of our culture is there such a clear and defiant single gesture like taking a knee. Where else are we allowed the space to say we disagree with our police? Where else can we register, with one gesture, dissent with the alleged ideals of this country? America is getting called out with this one gesture, and they are determined to punish anyone using it.”

In my book, The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World, I told the stories of dozens of these young people, and it was clear that the gesture allowed them to register their dissent and initiate the kind of uncomfortable conversations they believed their community was previously unwilling to have.

My own interactions with Kaepernick over the years have always left me with the impression that he is extremely intelligent and, at the same time, uncomfortable with being in the political spotlight and the public eye. After attending one of his Know Your Rights Camps for children in 2017, I saw Kaepernick appear far more at ease talking to camp attendees and instructors one-on-one or in small groups than in front of the hundreds in attendance. He appeared to me as a humble and willing foot soldier.

That makes his act of kneeling even more impressive. He felt compelled to do it by the police executions of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile earlier that summer; by his own reading about the historical roots of police violence; by the Women’s National Basketball Association players who had already protested on the court; and by the movement rolling through both blue and red states.

Ten years later, we can sense that same compulsion among young people to be heard in a world mired in crises. I think it is worth considering that the bold, rightwing hordes can be challenged in every aspect of our cultural life, even today.