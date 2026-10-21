The Forever Fight

There are few people in Hope Grosse’s life in southeastern Pennsylvania who haven’t experienced strange bouts of health problems. The year after her neighbor died of brain cancer, her dad died of the same disease at fifty-one. Four months later, when she was twenty-five years old, she was diagnosed with stage four melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer. Many years later, her friend’s six-year-old son was also diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. As the decades passed, she watched numerous people she knew from high school die in their forties and fifties. Today, one of her adult daughters lives with a number of symptoms of autoimmune disease. Her other daughter was born missing sixteen adult teeth buds. Even pets across the community have died from cancer.

Grosse, now in her early sixties, grew up in Warminster, Pennsylvania, just north of Philadelphia. A naval air base dominated the suburb—her family lived across the street from its runway and firefighter training center. The facility was used for aircraft evaluation, research, and development. During weekly drill exercises, Grosse recalls watching men shoot puffy, white firefighting foam onto airplanes engulfed in flames.

In 1989, a decade after groundwater contamination and hazardous waste was first recorded at the Warminster base, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designated it a priority Superfund site. At the time, Grosse remembers wondering what people in white hazmat suits were doing in her neighborhood. When she was twenty-five, she moved to nearby Horsham Township and still lives in the area, which is home to several additional priority Superfund sites, including the six-acre Fischer & Porter Company site in Warminster and the much larger, 1,100-acre Willow Grove Naval Air Station site in Horsham, part of which is still operational.

It wasn’t until 2014 that Grosse and other community members learned their groundwater was polluted with some of the country’s highest levels of synthetic chemicals known as PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and often called “forever chemicals” because of how long they persist in the environment.

Grosse says doctors have never directly tied her family’s health problems to the consumption of PFAS, whether absorbed through drinking water, food, or household products like kitchenware and carpets. But the scientific evidence is clear: Exposure to forever chemicals is linked to a myriad of ailments including cancers, neurological problems, birth defects, and high cholesterol.

When she learned about the extensive contamination, Grosse was angry. “I wanted them to pay,” she says. “It was devastating. Today, I can say that my disease, my dad, my losses, they continue [because of PFAS exposure].”

× Expand Chloe Elmer/Bucks County Courier Times-USA TODAY NETWORK Hope Grosse stands above a creek that runs through the property of her childhood home on Kirk Road, adjacent to the Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster, Pennsylvania, on February 2, 2022. The property is about 100 yards from where training exercises were conducted using PFAS-laden firefighting foam.

Virtually the entire U.S. population has detectable levels of forever chemicals in their blood, and at least 172 million Americans’ drinking water is polluted with toxic PFAS, according to the Environmental Working Group. The risk of developing symptoms rises with increased exposure to PFAS, which is likely to occur at sites like military bases and chemical plants with poor waste management.

“My first thought was, ‘Let’s get out of here,’ ” Grosse says. “But what we’ve learned over the past ten years is that it’s everywhere. I don’t think we can run from it. The more that I have learned about it, the scarier it is.”

The federal government’s regulatory framework offers little recourse for people across the country grappling with the ramifications of PFAS exposure. Many of the existing programs aimed at cleaning up pollution and reducing toxic chemicals in drinking water, consumer products, and agriculture are voluntary for corporations. The burden of proof of contamination is on an underfunded EPA that lacks appropriate mechanisms to enforce regulations on forever chemicals. The result has been the establishment of grassroots organizations across the country with a common vision of clean drinking water for all, remediation from responsible corporations, and stricter legislation of forever chemicals.

In 2015, Grosse and Joanne Stanton, her friend whose son had brain cancer, founded the Buxmont Coalition for Safer Water, and later helped organize the National PFAS Contamination Coalition. In addition to lobbying for PFAS regulation at the state and federal levels, their local organization has been working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) on community cleanup and remediation.

“We have been advocating for our town and trying to bring awareness to the water people are drinking,” Grosse says. “We just were looking for answers and also devastated because how could the government, the very people that are supposed to protect us, [do this]?”

In 2018, the first Trump Administration withheld a concerning study by the Department of Health and Human Services about the effects of PFAS. One White House aide called the move a “potential public relations nightmare.” The report, which was eventually released after public outcry, found forever chemicals to be a danger to human health at levels significantly lower than the EPA’s thresholds. By the end of his first term, President Donald Trump’s administration expressed some willingness to research and monitor PFAS. In 2019, his EPA released an action plan that called for the regulation of forever chemicals in drinking water, further monitoring and cleanup efforts, and the designation of PFAS as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), commonly known as Superfund.

Trump didn’t proceed far past policy recommendations. Under President Joe Biden, the EPA released a PFAS strategic road map that outlined policies to “safeguard public health, protect the environment, and hold polluters accountable.” It was the first agency-wide plan since the federal government began addressing forever chemicals in 2006. In 2024, the agency established the first federal drinking water limits on PFAS, designated the chemicals as hazardous substances under CERCLA, and allocated $15 million to research PFAS in food.

But the limited reforms didn’t last long. Less than two weeks after taking office in 2025, Trump issued an Executive Order requiring federal agencies to repeal ten existing regulations for every new regulation it puts forth. The order was disguised as a way to “alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens” and cut costs. In reality, it has targeted dozens of federal public health and environmental regulations aimed at protecting the public. The requirement has all but gutted the EPA and severely limited its ability to monitor and regulate pollutants.

In its deregulation crusade, the second Trump Administration has delayed enforcement of federal drinking water limits for some PFAS, and will reconsider limits on others. Trump’s EPA has also approved five new PFAS-laden pesticides and thrown out a proposed regulation to reduce the use of PFAS-contaminated sewage sludge repurposed as fertilizer. The administration dismantled the EPA’s scientific research branch, which had assessed the impacts of forever chemicals and provided guidance on how to destroy and dispose of them.

“There was a lot of knowledge out there,” says Phil Brown, co-director of the PFAS Project Lab and a professor of sociology and health science at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. “It’s just a complete slap in the face to say that, in the face of all this knowledge about health effects of PFAS, [the EPA is] going to get rid of the regulations.”

Meanwhile, according to an analysis by The New York Times, the DOD has delayed its cleanup of PFAS at nearly 140 military sites across the country.

“To have the promise of them having standards and having to be cleaned up to a certain level then taken away from community members is gutting,” says Erica Bloom, the toxics campaign director at the Ecology Center, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based environmental health nonprofit. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense from an environmental and health standpoint to rescind those.”

During his first term, Trump appointed Nancy B. Beck—former executive at the American Chemistry Council (ACC), a trade association for the chemical companies regulated by the EPA—to head the agency’s toxic chemical unit. During her tenure, Beck spearheaded efforts to weaken regulations on PFAS and other toxic chemicals. Beck is now a leader in the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. Lynn Dekleva, also a former executive at the ACC known for her campaign to block regulations on formaldehyde, was appointed to the same office, where she helps approve new chemicals.

In June, EPA employees told CNN that agency officials, including former lobbyists for chemical companies, have pressured scientists to provide industry-friendly risk assessments of existing and new chemicals.

“The chemical companies lobby, they have a lot of power and a lot of money,” Bloom says. “At the end of the day, they do not have the public interest in mind. They have their profits in mind. That’s what we’re up against.”

× Expand Courtesy Hope Grosse Members of the National PFAS Contamination Coalition in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2023.

Grosse, whose organizing has brought her to Washington, D.C., to lobby for clean drinking water standards, says it’s been hard to make headway in Congress, too.

Lawmakers in the current Congressional session have introduced sixty-two of PFAS-related legislation. Only one has become law: the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026. Nearly 90 percent of those bills haven’t made it past introduction, and nearly all that have are related to defense spending. All the while, at least 79 percent of Congressional districts are impacted by PFAS-contaminated tap water that exceeds EPA thresholds, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Absent federal regulation, community organizers have relied on state-level policy to address PFAS.

“Going to Washington is really hard because they don’t want to listen,” Grosse says. “We’ve tried to come up with state ways to fight it because federally, it’s been such a headbanging experience.”

Since 2001, thirty-one states have adopted 197 policies to address PFAS, according to Safer States, a national alliance of environmental health groups. During Trump’s second term thus far, seventeen states have adopted forty-two policies. The organization reports that at least fifteen major state laws and regulations are taking effect this year.

“The federal government has really fallen down on the job when it came to chemical regulation for many years, and states have picked up the slack,” says Gretchen Salter, policy director at Safer States. “The role of grassroots groups and impacted communities is entirely why you’ve seen regulation of PFAS.”

Forever chemical oversight looks different across the country. Some measures focus on monitoring and filtering PFAS. In Pennsylvania, Grosse and Stanton helped secure nearly $4 million in state funding for water treatment in their community. In 2020, Colorado began taxing fuel manufacturers $25 per truckload to fund PFAS research and cleanup. Washington State charges businesses that produce hazardous waste—including PFAS—and uses the revenue to fund stormwater projects and hazardous waste cleanup.

But perhaps the most important step right now, according to researchers and advocates, is “turning off the tap,” or preventing the use and spread of forever chemicals in the first place. Though it’s a tall order given the widespread use of PFAS and corporate opposition, there have been some small wins. Several states have banned the use of PFAS in firefighting foam, likely a major source of contamination in Grosse’s community. In Minnesota, legislators have banned the manufacture, sale, and distribution of food packaging with intentionally added PFAS and have restricted all unnecessary PFAS uses by 2032. New York legislators have introduced a bill to ban the sale of consumer and household products containing PFAS, while California is looking to ban the use, manufacturing, sale, and distribution of pesticides containing the compounds.

“It’s critically important for states to pass their own bans so that they don’t end up being what we like to call a dumping ground for products that can’t be sold in other states that have health-protective policies on the books,” Salter says. “But eventually, the market [will] shift away from some of these toxic chemicals if enough states do take action.”

In 2021, a joint study by the Sierra Club and the Ecology Center found that Earthlife Natural Fertilizer, manufactured in North Andover, Massachusetts, from the biosolids in sewage known as sludge, was contaminated with PFAS. The revelation inspired University of Maine student Eddie Nachamie, an ecology and environmental sciences major who grew up in the northern Massachusetts town, to analyze PFAS policy for a class paper.

Under the guidance of sustainable agriculture professor Rachel Schattman, the study became a bigger project. Nachamie quickly learned about the state’s PFAS history. The compounds were first discovered in Maine’s natural environment in 2013, but it wasn’t until 2016, when high levels of forever chemicals were detected on a dairy farm, that people realized how widespread the contamination was. The finding prompted the state to create a task force and investigate further sources of contamination. With the help of pressure from community organizers, the toxic chemicals have remained on the legislative docket.

“It’s a unique story in Maine because the state has this kind of strong agricultural heritage and a very strong conservation and environmental ethic in the people who live here,” says Nachamie, who graduated in the spring of 2026. “When PFAS [were discovered] in 2016, it raised a lot of alarm among people throughout the state who were concerned about, ‘Is this milk that we’re getting from our local farmer contaminated with these toxic compounds?’ ”

Throughout the past decade, Maine has emerged as a leader in addressing the compounds, adopting thirty PFAS-related policies and creating its own regulatory blueprint. Nachamie, Schattman, and PFAS Research Coordinator Lindsey Pollard produced a comprehensive policy analysis, which concluded that Maine’s multipronged approach is one of the most stringent in the country. Still, the authors assert state-level efforts are hamstrung by the lack of funding and guidance from the federal government.

The state government has enacted its own drinking water levels, adopted a class-based definition of PFAS, become the first in the country to prohibit the spread of PFAS-contaminated sewage sludge as fertilizer, and funded cleanup and remediation efforts. All public water utilities in the state are required to test for forever chemicals, and dairy milk and beef have to be tested for the compounds before they can be sold. The state has set up funds to provide water filtration systems and to provide resources like income replacement and blood testing to affected farmers.

“Nonprofits were really instrumental in basically advocating for the needs of farmers, for the needs of community members in the state legislature to get all of this legislation passed,” Nachamie says.

In the past few years, Maine has made headlines for becoming one of the first states to ban forever chemicals in consumer products. With a few exceptions, products containing intentionally added PFAS will not be sold in the state by 2032. As of 2026, the state has outlawed use of the compounds in cookware, cosmetic and menstruation products, dental floss, and upholstered furniture.

While the consumer products ban is an achievement, enforcement is critical, says Emily Carey Perez de Alejo, executive director of Defend Our Health, a Maine-based nonprofit focused on toxic industrial chemicals in food and water. The organization is working with volunteers to identify banned products that continue to be sold in stores. Defend Our Health is also coordinating with organizations in other states with bans in place to report companies violating the restrictions.

“If we pass laws and we don’t make sure that they are enforced, then they are worth less than the paper they were printed on,” Perez de Alejo says.

She attributes advocates’ legislative successes to Maine’s culture of environmentalism and the proximity of lawmakers to their communities.

“The people who are making the laws in Maine are real members of our community, and there’s not a lot of barriers to getting to talk to them,” she says. “We have always kind of viewed Maine as a laboratory of democracy where we can advance these health protective policies, and then we can get other states and hopefully the federal government to follow—hopefully quickly.”

Even with progress at the state level, the federal government’s truancy makes an uphill battle harder. Without federal money, states have to fund their own research, monitoring, and remediation—a burden which tends to fall on impacted communities and can amount to millions of dollars, according to researchers affiliated with the PFAS Project Lab. It also creates a regulatory discrepancy that can make it harder for companies to comply with restrictions—or easier for companies to not comply, depending on how you look at it.

The effects of the Trump Administration’s rollbacks may be felt most acutely by people living in Republican-led, anti-regulatory states, says Brown of the PFAS Project Lab. Nineteen states have not adopted any PFAS-related policies, according to Safer States. Without a federal drinking water threshold, states without their own limit aren’t beholden to a maximum contaminant level.

The impact is felt across the country. Not only have the forever chemicals been found in interstate waterways and consumer products, but they’re also spread through the U.S. food system via contaminated sludge, which is applied to soil across the nation’s farms.

“We need many more states to pass [these] kinds of laws—it’s not enough just to regulate drinking water because there’s so many other sources,” Brown says.

One path forward is to pursue safer alternatives and in the process, shift market demand away from PFAS-laden products. Already, some of this work has been successful. Home Depot and Lowe’s both stopped selling carpets and rugs with PFAS in 2019; since then, several states have passed their own bans. Major outdoor brands reduced the amount of PFAS in their raincoats by more than 97 percent, according to a June Natural Resources Defense Council report.

For communities affected by forever chemicals, the damage is irreversible. Thirty years of drinking contaminated water can’t be undone. But advocates hope new legislation and broader public awareness can minimize the harmful effects of PFAS on future generations.

“I’ve had my lifetime accumulation; my kids, I can’t change that,” Grosse says. “But if we could all just do one little thing, . . . that would help the environment and would help your family.”

Advocates say those small steps could look like refusing plastic packaging and nonstick pans, demanding stronger regulations from legislators, and supporting the grassroots groups organizing for remediation in polluted communities.

“There is no perfect advocacy, but we can make such a dent on this,” says Salter at Safer States. “I think we are winning this fight. And I would say we have a lot more work to do.”