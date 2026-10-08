The Anatomy of 26 Federal Plaza

× Expand Cristina Panagi A young man is stopped by ICE as he leaves a courtroom, July 23, 2025.

When you enter the lobby of 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, New York City, you’re greeted first by a security checkpoint reminiscent of the TSA at airports, and then by portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President

JD Vance. You can then catch one of the frequently malfunctioning elevators up to the twelfth or fourteenth floors for immigration court, or to the fifth floor for immigration check-ins. When an individual is detained, they are taken to a holding cell on the ninth or tenth floors.

The building, one of three immigration courts in the borough, has been inundated with federal agents since Trump’s immigration enforcement campaign began last year. In May, the New York City Mayor’s Office reported U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested more than 5,500 people in the city from when Trump retook office in January 2025 until March this year—more than half of which took place at 26 Federal Plaza. The building earned particular notoriety in September 2025 after an ICE agent there threw Mónica Elizabeth Moreta-Galarza, an asylum seeker from Ecuador, to the ground in front of her two young children as her husband was being detained.

The hallways of 26 Federal Plaza offer a look into a microcosm of the Trump Administration’s deportation dragnet. Every week over the past year, I’ve spent time in the building, creating relationships and observing the rhythms of the space, which has allowed me a rare window into the inner workings of immigration court.

The Families

× Expand Cristina Panagi A family looks on after a loved one is detained while an ICE agent stands watch, January 16, 2026.

Each day, hundreds of people with immigration court appointments enter 26 Federal Plaza and the neighboring Ted Weiss Federal Building. The building officially opens at 8 a.m., but families with immigration appointments and hearings anxiously line up at sunrise to ensure they can navigate the maze of elevators and hallways. Security guards and clerks direct people between the two buildings and their multiple floors. Parents hold their infants through the security scanners as guards inspect their strollers. Adult children, many of whom were born in the United States, guide their elderly parents through the hallways. Volunteers hand out flyers translated into several languages detailing immigrants’ rights and legal aid resources.

When someone is detained at 26 Federal Plaza, whether outside a courtroom or during a check-in, they are brought to a holding cell on the ninth or tenth floor. People would usually be detained there for short periods, but some have been kept in these holding cells for days, without access to a shower or proper bed. They are then transferred to any number of immigration detention facilities around the country, including as far away as Louisiana or Texas.

× Expand Cristina Panagi A father feeds his child while his wife attends a hearing in immigration court, January 12, 2026.

Even if volunteers get someone’s information in time for a habeas corpus petition—a legal procedure in which an individual can challenge their detention—to be filed, it can still take weeks or months for them to be released. When a person is detained without the immediate knowledge of volunteers or their attorney (if they have one), families are left searching ICE’s often inaccurate database for their location and scrambling to find legal resources. In many immigration detention facilities, those who are detained face limited access to medical care, inadequate nutrition, and overcrowding. Meanwhile, their families must cope with lost wages, child care, and the emotional and financial costs of the immigration process.

The Agents

× Expand Cristina Panagi ICE agents board an elevator to exit the twelfth floor, where immigration court takes place, March 6, 2026.

The ninth floor of 26 Federal Plaza is home to the New York ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations field office. Inside the building, ICE agents direct courtroom detention operations.

Federal agents within 26 Federal Plaza have become known for their violent methods of detainment, including shoving people into walls and dragging them into stairwells, causing injury to court respondents and bystanders. Agents have also assaulted or threatened journalists and volunteers with violence and arrest.

As of September, none of the agents responsible for these assaults had been fired or faced criminal charges, according to publicly available information. The agent who assaulted Moreta-Galarza was reportedly back on duty just days after the incident.

The Journalists

× Expand Cristina Panagi A federal agent blocks the door while Ana María Ariza (in orange) and other journalists film a detainment occurring in the stairwell behind him, January 30, 2026.

Regular volunteers attest that the presence of journalists in the hallways of 26 Federal Plaza often results in less violent detainments. When masked ICE agents first began appearing in the hallways of Manhattan’s immigration courts in April 2025, journalists Michael Nigro and Stephanie Keith were among the first people to defend public access to the building.

That May, when security officers denied journalists entry to the immigration court floors despite their First Amendment right to document federal court proceedings, Nigro sought help from civil rights attorney Wylie Stecklow. They were finally allowed entrance after Stecklow pointed security to a plaque in the building’s lobby, which stated members of the press were allowed to document “building entrances, lobbies, foyers, corridors or auditoriums for news purposes.” Keith’s coverage, including photography which landed on the cover of New York magazine, helped a man detained at immigration court to win his asylum case.

Often, though, the cameras following grieving families can be an additional source of stress. Ana María Ariza, a veteran journalist from Colombia who covers migration, spent five months reporting on 26 Federal Plaza. She says her background as a native Spanish speaker and immigrant herself fostered a level of trust with the families she was documenting.

“It moved me on a deeper level because I understood every single word they were yelling, screaming, or crying while they were torn apart or torn away from their loved ones,” Ariza says. “You were there trying to capture this moment of anguish and of disbelief from a family or from a person and at the same time you were praying or hoping to the universe that it didn’t happen.”

The Lawyers

× Expand Cristina Panagi Benjamin Remy and a volunteer walk past ICE agents to immigration court, May 19, 2026.

26 Federal Plaza is filled with lawyers, but few have had a recognizable, consistent presence in the hallways like immigration attorney Benjamin Remy. At the New York Legal Assistance Group, Remy works alongside community organizations and other law firms to provide pro se legal aid to newly arrived immigrants. He had spent intermittent time at the building starting in 2017, but began coming daily after detentions ramped up in 2025.

“When we got the proverbial call, I just knew this is where I needed to be . . . . That’s where the community that I serve is, and they need services there,” Remy says. “The immediate feeling walking in—that level of tension—was very different than anything I had ever experienced.” He describes the day Moreta-Galarza was assaulted as “a real paradigm shift moment for everyone involved.” After the incident, Remy was involved in the creation of a legal triage clinic run out of Democrat Congressmember Dan Goldman’s district office.

Immigration work has become increasingly challenging due to constant federal policy changes over the past year, and lawyers have had to adapt day by day.

“No one really saw that level of court-specific enforcement becoming such a powerful, prevalent phenomena,” Remy says.

The Volunteers

× Expand Cristina Panagi An ICE agent, right, watches two court observers while she waits outside a courtroom with other agents, January 30, 2026.

Every day at 26 Federal Plaza, volunteers from a number of organizations filter through immigration court waiting rooms and hallways. The aid they offer includes individual accompaniment to a court appointment, connection to legal aid, translation services, and religious support. Many of these organizations run their own immigration clinics and partner with lawyers to provide support beyond the confines of 26 Federal Plaza. Volunteers are the first responders after a detention, and bring remaining family members to the triage clinic.

Malia, a twenty-one-year-old college student and volunteer with the New Sanctuary Coalition who withheld her last name for safety reasons, has been regularly volunteering at 26 Federal Plaza since February. Like many others, Malia has dealt with intimidation tactics from ICE agents. Despite this, she says she is dedicated to the work of protecting immigrants.

“After going to court I just realized it motivated me to want to show up most mornings and help people in any way I can,” she says, “especially because it’s a system that’s deeply rigged against them.”

The Judges

In December, Amiena Khan, an assistant chief judge at 26 Federal Plaza, was fired, becoming one of the more than a quarter of immigration judges across the country who have been fired or resigned since Trump retook office. Some of the judges targeted by the Trump Administration granted asylum and relief claims at high rates. Many of the remaining judges, along with the new ones who have been hired, are pressured by the Trump Administration to take on heavier caseloads and issue more deportation orders. Since May, federal immigration courts have been scheduling “mega master” hearings, during which judges hear up to 100 immigration cases at once—a tactic that speeds up the deportation process and curtails immigrants’ right to due process.

Some of the judges have taken up legal aid work within 26 Federal Plaza. Olivia Cassin, who was dismissed in November 2025, regularly returns to 26 Federal Plaza to assist with juvenile immigration cases in her role as legal director of ICARE, a coalition of legal service organizations. Donald Thompson, who left in April 2025, joined a law firm as an immigration attorney.

The Employees

× Expand Cristina Panagi 26 Federal Plaza security guards at their post outside the immigration court on the fourteenth floor, July 2, 2026.

The implementation of “mega master” hearings have put a strain on 26 Federal Plaza’s security staff, as hundreds of people are trying to enter the buildings at once. Some security guards, many of whom are immigrants themselves, have quit or retired. Court clerks have been navigating the routine firing of judges and unpredictable policy changes—including the introduction of asylum cooperative agreements, which allow the government to send asylum seekers to a third country. Guards and clerks often act as stand-in translators or medics to ease the massive flow of people into the building.

The Politicians

Many New York politicians have made appearances at 26 Federal Plaza over the past year, but the key players have been Congressmember Dan Goldman of New York’s Tenth Congressional District, whose jurisdiction includes 26 Federal Plaza, and former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. The two competed for the district’s Democratic nomination, which Lander won in June. In an attempt to emphasize their commitments to immigrant rights, both candidates made their presence at 26 Federal Plaza a central focus point in their campaigns.

× Expand Cristina Panagi Congressmember Dan Goldman in his office at 290 Broadway, March 13, 2026.

After Moreta-Galarza was assaulted in September 2025, Goldman converted his district office across the street from 26 Federal Plaza to serve as a legal triage clinic for immigrants to file habeas petitions. The clinic is run with the help of court watch volunteers, church leaders, immigrant advocates, and lawyers. Goldman, along with eleven other members of the House, sued the Trump Administration in July 2025 for Congressional access to immigration detention facilities. In December, a federal judge required ICE to grant them oversight access.

× Expand Cristina Panagi Brad Lander visits the immigration courts at 26 Federal Plaza, July 23, 2025.

Lander made headlines in September 2025 when he was arrested alongside several other politicians by federal agents in 26 Federal Plaza. He had previously been detained by ICE in June while escorting a man out of a courtroom in the building. Throughout his campaign, Lander has reiterated his support for court watch and the triage clinic, and also called for further House oversight hearings on ICE enforcement tactics.