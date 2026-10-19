Teaching ‘the Literacies’

× Expand Shutterstock

As we barrel on to another election, I keep asking myself: What makes a good voter, and, critically, how do we make more of those good voters?

I’m not referring to the nerds who subscribe to this magazine. I love you and am one of you, but you know way too much. Not only can you name the candidates who are running, but you can also list their policy positions, and, let’s be frank, you phone-banked for at least some of them. You’re not just good; you’re wildly informed voters.

What I’m talking about is the average, median, regular-degular Good Voter. They have a basic idea of who is running, but they Googled the names to double-check on their way to the voting booth. They know what Democrats and Republicans are, and they might have some feelings about the two parties, but they’re probably not waiving a protest sign in their spare time. They likely don’t have spare time. They’re not voting based on plentiful but rather sufficient information.

Good Voters have a few points of knowledge, and if we could codify those—let’s say as a standard part of K-12 education—we could have more of them. A set of “literacies” could get us a long way to a larger batch of Good Voters.

First up is news literacy. This one is fundamental. Growing up, I could identify news. But social media didn’t quite exist until the end of college, and even then, early social media wasn’t about politics. It was mostly about lunch and cute dogs.

Still, no one taught me how to read news critically or to tell the difference between news that was impartial and “news” that was “impartial.” I remember being a child and wondering if the supermarket tabloids were real. It would have been helpful, even then, to discern tabloids from papers of record or opinion pieces from investigative reporting.

Those issues are exponentially bigger now because social media spreads whatever it wants to spread. As the fine people of the News Literacy Project (NLP) remind us, “False and misleading information is everywhere.” If we want future Good Voters, we need to teach children what’s real and what’s fake. The NLP has actual programs for this—it’s a matter of large-scale adoption.

News literacy is almost simple compared with the onslaught of artificial intelligence (AI). AI slop literacy not only asks us to identify credible news but also to look at a video of Tom Cruise and determine if that’s the real Tom Cruise. Our AI detection skills have to look ever so closely at a jawline or the number of fingers on a person. Regarding text, our powers of attention must be so acutely attuned to the writing tells of a large language model that our brain’s detection mechanism can never rest.

Once we’re comfortable with our AI detection skills, we have to reset them entirely, because AI keeps improving its way out of being detected. I don’t know how AI slop literacy will be taught, but I’m hopeful there’s a way.

Then there’s voting literacy. I don’t remember ever being specifically taught how to vote. Data shows that voting literacy has a big impact: Students who are taught how to register to vote in high school are more likely to vote, more likely to be informed, and more likely to participate in other forms of civic engagement. Let’s also throw into the mix learning how to run for office—why is that a mystery to most people? In school, voting literacy should be as ubiquitous as dodgeball!

Just this year, as my daughter wrapped up second grade, she was taught how to read the health information on the back of a bag of potato chips. She now instinctively looks at the labels on snacks because school gave her the tools to do that. Reading the back of the box, reading the fine print, knowing what you’re getting into—these are habits we should be building in kids from an early age.

So much of their life is mired in the act of deciphering, whether it’s fine print or nutritional stats, real news versus fake news, and conspiracy theories versus grounded opinion. Deciphering what’s in front of you is a skill that needs full-time activation. If we can teach kids how to do that, they have a real shot at being Good Voters.