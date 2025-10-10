Taking Action Against Occupation

D.C. residents are resisting Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to the nation’s capital.

by

On August 11, President Donald Trump announced in an address at the White House that he was sending the National Guard to Washington, D.C., to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor, and worse.” Later in the speech, as he stood flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, he claimed, “This is liberation day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back.”

Almost immediately, D.C. residents and visitors resisted the federal occupation, much like local communities across the country have resisted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids for the past several months. Many of these public actions are not organized in advance, but rather are impromptu reactions to seeing armed and masked soldiers stopping cars in the streets. Local community groups have risen to the challenge, taking to the streets, organizing neighborhood watches for federal agents, and making it clear to Trump that the new camouflaged temporary residents of the nation’s capital are not welcome.

Over Labor Day weekend, The Progressive followed members of a new veterans’ group called Remember Your Oath as they handed out information on how National Guard soldiers can constitutionally refuse orders. Later, we took to the streets with D.C. Against Trump, a local community coalition, as members marched from D.C.’s “Black Broadway” to the Washington Monument for a rally.