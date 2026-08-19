Playing a Rigged Game

Every two years, across the digital landscape of America, we are implored to “Vote like your rights depend on it.” The message that voting will save our democracy floods our collective feeds. The texts are incessant, politicians and groups begging for just $5, and urgently reminding you to vote and make sure your friends and neighbors also vote.

For Black, brown, and working-class communities, this rhetoric has taken on the exhausting quality of transactional panic. Often, these groups are treated as a political piggy bank to smash with a hammer every few years. On Election Day, those who have been ignored or structurally neglected for the previous two years are then expected to frantically mobilize at the eleventh hour and act as the thin, human shield between a fragile republic and authoritarian collapse. It’s a never-ending cycle in U.S. politics that takes on an even more somber tone this particular election season. This time around, as we march toward the upcoming midterms, the chorus about civic duty feels uniquely hollow. There is a creeping dread humming through the electorate, a realization that we are being forcibly commanded to play a rigged game. Our electoral system is like carnival Pop-A-Shot: We are all shooting warped balls off bent and oblong rims, hoping to win a ratty teddy bear.

This election season is different. The proliferation of white supremacy, the authoritarian practices, and the demolition of purported checks and balances has removed any semblance of normalcy as we approach November 3. To pretend this election cycle is business as usual is to engage in a dangerous form of political malpractice. The structural truth of this political moment is that the rules of engagement have been rewritten by an autocratic judiciary and reactionary state legislatures at the exact moment marginalized groups began to win. We are being told that our ultimate power lies at the ballot box, while watching the government gut the very laws that ensure that the ballot box means anything at all.

To begin to understand the sheer scale of the electoral rigging, we can make a postmortem assessment of the smoking ruins of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). For decades, Section 2 of the VRA was the primary legal shield used to combat the insidious practice of vote dilution—the carving up of minority communities to ensure their collective voice could never achieve a legislative majority. But in April 2026, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Louisiana v. Callais, executing what can only be described as a masterclass in judicial gaslighting.

In a 6 to 3 ruling, the conservative majority effectively neutralized Section 2 by providing mapmakers with a bulletproof, legally sanctioned alibi. The Court ruled that a state can systematically dismantle majority-Black districts, pack minority voters into artificial political hamlets, and dilute their electoral power to a fraction of their actual demographic weight, provided the state remembers to argue that the sole motivation for doing so was simply a “partisan advantage” rather than overt racial animus.

The cynicism of this ruling is breathtaking. In the American South, race and political alignment are not two parallel lines separately running through the social fabric; they are inextricably, historically woven together. By establishing a legal framework where racial discrimination is perfectly permissible as long as it is dressed in the costume of “ordinary” partisan politics, the Court has completed its long-term project of rendering the VRA essentially ineffective.

The message from the Court is clear: We will not explicitly say you cannot vote; we will only allow the state to build a labyrinth where your vote will not matter.

The response to Callais has materialized as a frenzied, mid-cycle scramble across statehouses, eager to redraw Congressional maps and strip away minority opportunity districts just months before the general election. However, the rigging of the game is not confined to the macro-level mathematics of redistricting; it has also manifested as a hyperlocalized, bureaucratic gauntlet at the polling place itself.

Across the country, we are witnessing an aggressive expansion of voter restrictions that target the literal mechanics of access. State legislatures have passed measures that read less like public administration and more like a psychological tax on citizenship.

We see the deployment of exact-match signature software designed to flag hyphenated or non-English names; the criminalization of mercy, making it a misdemeanor to hand a bottle of water to an elderly voter standing in line for four hours in a neglected urban precinct; and the creation of specialized, state-level “election integrity” police units whose sole function is to stage spectacles of state power by arresting confused, formerly incarcerated individuals who were told by state bureaucrats that their eligibility had been restored.

The polling place is being intentionally militarized. Under the banner of “election integrity,” President Donald Trump has proposed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the National Guard serve as monitors at polling stations. The concept of monitors, however, was originally conceived during the Civil Rights Movement after the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. At that time, the monitors were employed to protect Black voters from localized white supremacist violence or interference. Similar to how the Fourteenth Amendment establishing civil rights and equality for Black people has been flipped to harm Black communities, polling place monitors too are being turned against the communities they were meant to protect.

When state and federal agents stand over local election workers in heavily minority precincts, they are not there as shields—they are there as watchdogs validating the white nationalist myth of “voter fraud.” It is an administrative war of attrition. The state has realized it does not need the overt, bloody violence of the Jim Crow past to achieve the exact same chilling effect. You do not need a literal literacy test—as was given to some Black Americans seeking to vote in that era—when you can weaponize a thousand legal paper cuts to make the act of voting feel like a liability.

Additionally, for those wishing to avoid the dangers of polling places guarded by armed ICE agents, the Trump Administration is also changing the rules of mail-in voting. The first blow was an innocuous change in United States Postal Service (USPS) operations and how mail is postmarked. But in changing how mail- in ballots would be postmarked, millions of votes are at risk of being ruled ineligible if they face a delay in the postal system. The administration has also demanded that USPS not accept mail-in ballots if that state has not turned over intrusive voter roll data. The plan is clear: Make it too dangerous to visit the polls and simultaneously sow doubt about mail-in voting.

Faced with an architecture so thoroughly engineered against us, total political alienation is not only understandable, it is entirely logical. Why stand in the sun for hours to cast a ballot into a machine whose gears have been tampered with for a predetermined outcome? Why engage with a system that treats your survival as a negotiable commodity?

Yet, it is precisely within this paradox that we must find our discipline. To succumb to cynicism and walk away from the ballot box is to misinterpret the nature of the rigged game. We must ask ourselves a foundational question: If our vote were truly as meaningless as the system tries to make it appear, why is the federal government spending billions of dollars, passing hundreds of laws, and upending decades of judicial precedent to try and steal it from us?

Power does not waste its energy fighting things that carry no consequence. The desperate nature of modern voter suppression is not a sign of total systemic dominance; it is a symptom of systemic panic. The state is terrified of the raw, uncontainable math of a fully realized, multiracial, working-class electorate.

We cannot abandon the ballot box, and we must accelerate our efforts to register every eligible voter in our communities. At the same time, our relationship to the vote must undergo a radical transformation. We must stop viewing the ballot as an instrument of ultimate liberation, and start viewing it as a critical weapon of material containment.

We do not register to vote because we believe the game is fair, or because we believe a single election will usher in a progressive utopia. We register and vote because the ballot controls the immediate, tactile conditions of our daily survival. To refuse to vote out of ideological purity is to leave our most vulnerable communities entirely defenseless against an unmitigated onslaught of state harm.

Unfortunately, self-defense is not a long-term strategy for liberation. While we hold the line at the ballot box this midterm season, we must acknowledge the profound limits of our current movement infrastructure. We have become an electorate that is hyper-reactive, organized around hashtags, temporary electoral surges, and the short-term horizons of campaign cycles. We have allowed ourselves to be captured by a capitalist political framework that measures our worth solely by our turnout data on the first Tuesday of November.

As we navigate these midterms, our coalition cannot simply be a defensive front against the murder of the Voting Rights Act. We must coalesce around a broader, more disruptive manifestation of power. We must vote defensively to protect our flanks, but we must organize permanently outside the boundaries of the electoral arena to build true equity. This means cultivating independent economic networks, revitalizing direct and intentional labor organizing, expanding mutual aid systems that bypass state neglect, and preparing to use our collective economic leverage to grind the machinery of commerce to a halt when our basic rights are compromised away.

As the texts and emails pour in asking for money and urging us to save the nation, we can take one of two routes. The consistent route of business as usual, ignoring the concerted effort to silence the voices of Black and brown communities; or we take another route—one that builds infrastructure to soften future blows.

This game is rigged, yes. But those in power only hold it if we continue to play their game, shooting the warped basketball at a lopsided rim over and over. This midterm season, we still must walk into our polling places, we still must cast our ballots, and we still must claim every inch of ground available to us. But when we walk out, we must be prepared to build our own rims and bring our own ball. The time to keep playing their game has passed.