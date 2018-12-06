On the Line: A Bright REDD+ Line

With a vacuum of federal leadership on climate change, California Governor Jerry Brown convened a first-of-its-kind Global Climate Action Summit in September to forge “deeper worldwide commitments” among global leaders. But the exclusive gathering failed to include those most impacted by the crisis, instead inviting some of the institutions most responsible for it. On the second day of the summit, hundreds of people representing frontline communities, environmental justice organizations, and indigenous groups blocked the entrance, risking arrest. They called out market-based schemes touted at the conference, such as carbon pricing, as false solutions to the climate crisis.

Among these is REDD+, an acronym for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation, in which companies invest in environmental projects and forest preservation initiatives around the world to offset their own carbon footprint. But the program, according to Tom Goldtooth, executive director of the Indigenous Environmental Network, allows “corporations from developed countries to buy and sell indigenous lands as commodities, getting richer off of far-away lands ‘preserved’ in exchange for unmitigated carbon emissions at home.”