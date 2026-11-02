On the House

× Expand Courtesy Friends Center for Children Four of the seven homes currently owned by Friends Center for Children in the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood of New Haven, Connecticut.

For years, the broken economics of child care has only been partially visible to the wider public.

Parents across the country have opted to keep their children at home to avoid the sky-high costs of day care or similar services. But this has created a lesser-known vicious cycle: the rampant underpayment of child care workers and preschool teachers, which in turn contributes to an ongoing mass exodus of early childhood educators from the field. As a result, not only are parents paying the price—but in losing stability, so are their children.

To combat the dual crisis of steep child care costs and high staff turnover, one day care program in New Haven, Connecticut, has adopted a strategy that may be the first of its kind in the United States: providing educators and their families with free housing.

Through a collaboration with the Yale School of Architecture, Friends Center for Children now offers free housing designed and built by first-year graduate students for teachers who need financial support. Paris Pierce, who has worked as a teacher at Friends Center for the past seven years, was the first staff member to receive free rental housing through the program in 2021. After paying rent and utilities for her previous apartment, she had little money left for other necessities, much less extras like lessons and treats for her own children.

“I couldn’t be my best self, coming to work with all these worries and all this stress,” Pierce says. “I was late often, and some days I would have to call out just to take mental health days. I just wasn’t being the best educator that I can be.”

Moving into a home purchased by Friends Center has reduced that stress and allowed Pierce to be fully attentive to her young charges, especially with the hands-on, child-centered approach the organization uses. “And it also allows me to have a little bit of financial freedom, because inflation is real. I still get to save a little bit, put my kids in extracurricular activities, have a little self-care here and there.”

The house Pierce lives in is located in Fair Haven Heights, a neighborhood east of downtown New Haven and across the Quinnipiac River, near the first of Friends Center’s four campuses around the city. Next door are three other houses built by the Yale project and owned by Friends Center that are shared by five other teachers.

“It’s a community. I love it,” Pierce says. “We rely on each other. If we need a ride to work, or we need babysitters because some of us have children, we do that. We have get-togethers sometimes where we just come over, eat at one another’s house, and we cook, and we just have a good time. Honestly, I don’t know where I’d be financially and mentally without this housing initiative.”

Friends Center’s Chief Executive Officer Allyx Schiavone says most families in the United States can’t survive on a single salary—including those with children at Friends Center. “We have families who are working two and three jobs just to meet their basic needs, so their children have to go into care,” she says. In 2024, according to data from the Anne E. Casey Foundation, 70 percent of all U.S. children under six years old had all available parents in the workforce.

So why doesn’t the industry pay people anywhere near a living wage? “One [reason] is the historical and systemic biases regarding women’s work, and, of course, racism,” she says. This undervaluing of caregiving work, she added, has roots in the forced care work of enslaved Black women.

Furthermore, Schiavone adds, early childhood education is more expensive than K-12 because of the teacher-to-child ratio.

“You can’t put ten babies with one teacher, or twenty-six preschoolers like you can with one teacher in elementary school,” she says.

State law requires a ratio of four children to one teacher in infant-to-toddler day cares and ten children to one teacher in preschool classrooms. The market rate is dictated by what families can afford, not the actual cost of care.

Schiavone says it costs her campuses $32,000 per child per year to provide care, but they only charge families who pay the full cost $25,000 in the infant/toddler program, “and only 12 percent of our families pay [the full cost], so we have to make up the difference.” To fill the gap, Friends Center devotes significant time to fundraising.

According to 2025 data from the Connecticut Labor Department, the average hourly wage for child care workers in the state is $18.83. The average annual salary would be $39,000 for a forty-hour, year-round schedule, but very few workers in child care work full-time. Friends Center pays its teachers an average of $54,000 a year.

The housing design and building work provided by first-year graduate students in the Yale School of Architecture’s Jim Vlock First Year Building Project makes the teacher housing program possible.

Every year since 1967, students participating in the project have designed and built a structure (most often a home) in collaboration with a community organization, Building Project Director Adam Hopfner explains. The project has a five-year commitment with Friends Center to build homes, which includes site analysis and detailed interviews with the teachers to understand their daily lives and needs before any design work begins.

× Expand Ben Piascik Adam Hopfner, left, is a senior critic at the Yale School of Architecture, founder of the design-build practice Hopfner Studio, and project director of Yale’s Jim Vlock First Year Building Project. He is shown here working on the construction of a home with graduate students in the project.

The original housing village built for Friends Center comprises legal single-family homes, in accordance with local zoning requirements, where residents have their own bedroom, bathroom, and living room while sharing a kitchen, dining area, and entryway with another teacher. It perhaps isn’t the image conjured in most people’s minds of a single-family dwelling.

“But it goes to the question,” Hopfner says, “What does a family consist of? Is it Ozzie and Harriet and 2.5 children? The vast majority of households are not Ozzie and Harriet.”

Eric Gil, a head teacher at the Blake Street campus, lives with his younger brother, a nursing school student, and shares the common space with a Friends Center teacher from another campus. He previously lived with six other family members in a crowded home where he had to share a bedroom with his brother and cousin, affording him little privacy to focus on work or school. He is currently studying for a bachelor’s degree in bilingual elementary education.

Gil echoes Pierce’s feeling that the housing complex is a wonderful community where he knows his neighbors and they all support each other.

“The stability and personal space I have allow me to focus better on both my job and my schoolwork,” he says. “I really wish that other schools would implement similar housing programs, because it’s had such a positive impact on my life and my immediate family.”

× Expand Ian Christmann Eric Gil, a head teacher at Friends Center for Children’s Blake Street campus, shown here entering the house where he lives with his younger brother, a nursing student, and another Friends Center teacher.

Schiavone says Friends Center now owns six homes in Fair Haven Heights for eleven staff members, and a home in another neighborhood for two more. They have a formal contract in place with the Yale program to build three more homes for nine additional educators by 2029.

To finance the materials, permits, and other expenses not covered by the Yale building project, Hopfner says he told Friends Center how much it would cost to build each house, based on previous experience. Friends Center then fundraises to cover those expenses. Schiavone says Friends Center has fundraised more than $2 million to build these housing units.

“We do a tremendous amount of begging, essentially, for materials and in-kind donations,” Hopfner explains. “We tend to build these houses for certainly less than half what it would otherwise cost, and we do it in half the time that it would otherwise typically take to build these things.”

He adds, “The ethos of the building project has always been raising social consciousness and providing design services for a part of the community that is often so underserved by architecture. I often say that the most important thing architects can do is listen. We don’t want the students [designing the homes] to experiment on people and on neighborhoods, and we have a sense of moral responsibility.”

Schiavone says that organizations across the country are looking to Friends Center as an example of an innovative solution to obstacles facing the child care workforce, and that centers in Georgia and Missouri have already provided homes for some of their teachers.

“Our Michigan partners in Battle Creek are implementing our model, with one important distinction: The properties are owned by a trust rather than by the early childhood program itself,” she explains. “We believe that, as this model scales nationally, trust ownership may be the most effective approach because access to housing can then be tied to working in the early childhood sector rather than employment with a specific organization.”

Pierce’s ultimate goal illuminates the long-term value of the program.

“This housing initiative allowed me to go back to school for my bachelor’s degree in early child care education,” she says. “I want to open my own small center one day. That is my dream.”