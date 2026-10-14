On Banning Hate Speech

Expand University of California Press University of California Press, 312 pages. Publication date: September 15, 2026.

On May 14, 2022, a white eighteen-year-old shot dead ten Black people in Buffalo, New York. Beforehand, he had been reading racist propaganda, which he posted online.

Hate Speech: The Legal and Cultural History of an American Dilemma opens with this tragedy. It’s just one of many mass shootings the United States has witnessed in the past decade involving white supremacists and online radicalization, notes author Samantha Barbas, a legal and cultural historian and law professor at the University of Iowa. Subsequently, many Americans have called for hate speech laws to be passed, but that’s unlikely, because hate speech is protected by the First Amendment.

“The government cannot ban people from saying hateful things about minority groups,” Barbas writes.

Yet, in many other countries, uttering speech that causes offense or indignity to racial and religious groups is a criminal offense. So why is the United States distinctively different?

Barbas answers by taking readers on an impressive tour of modern American history. Along the way, we read various debates about hate speech. Most are legal cases, but culture also played a role.

Take, for instance, D.W. Griffith’s 1915 silent film The Birth of a Nation, which celebrated the values of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Following the film’s release, the NAACP called for censorship and “race hatred” laws. But the publicity from that nationwide protest increased the film’s popularity and notoriety. Eventually, the NAACP turned to counterspeech instead.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) took a similar view. The ACLU was founded in New York in 1920 by a group of liberal activists and pacifists who believed the best remedy for dangerous ideas was countering them with rebuttal in the public sphere. The price to be paid was that liberals and progressives sometimes had to stand by their ideological enemies in the name of freedom of expression. That happened in 1923, when the ACLU defended the right of the KKK to march in Boston, Massachusetts, after the group was banned.

The rise of fascism in Europe in the 1930s inspired hundreds of fascist groups to form in the United States. Efforts to combat them with hate speech laws at the state level were largely ineffective. During World War II, the United States embarked on a historic experiment with group libel and “race hate” legislation. Hate speech laws existed in several U.S. jurisdictions, like the Massachusetts Anti-Group Defamation Act of 1943. Meanwhile, the anti-communist hysteria that raised its head during the McCarthy era in the 1950s saw an increase in suppression of free expression.

× Expand Associated Press/Public domain American Nazi Party members stand with their “Hate Bus” in Montgomery, Alabama, on the way to Mobile, Alabama, May 1961.

During the 1960s several U.S. Supreme Court rulings gave unrestricted protection to hate speech in the name of protecting free speech.

In NAACP v. Button (1963), the Court declared that the right to engage in public interest litigation is a form of expression that is protected by the First Amendment.

Meanwhile, New York Times Company v. Sullivan (1964) revolutionized First Amendment law and transformed free-speech theory by limiting the use of libel laws to silence criticism of public officials. The case “constrained the power of public officials to use libel laws to silence their critics,” Barbas writes.

But did those protections go too far? By the 1970s, many Americans believed so. This was particularly true following the Nazi-Skokie Affair in 1977, involving neo-Nazis having the right to march with a swastika in the Chicago suburb of Skokie, where many Holocaust survivors lived. The legal fight went all the way to the Supreme Court.

It remains the high mark of free speech libertarianism in the United States, Barbas explains. “Our current, conflicted dialogues over freedom of speech and hate speech are a direct legacy of the Skokie case,” she writes.

Today, most of those debates are happening on social media platforms.

Barbas points out that, after billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter (now X) in October 2022, far-right accounts have been reinstated and even promoted after previously having been banned from the platform. X has also significantly reduced its staff that monitors hate speech.

Barbas implies, though, that debate on social media platforms creates meaningful dialogue. To state what should be obvious by now, debates on X have become extremely toxic since then.

Still, Barbas’s robust closing argument is spot on: “Legally banning hate speech is an illusory solution that will generate more difficulties than it resolves,” she writes. “It cannot substitute for the more meaningful and enduring work of addressing the social problems that give rise to hate speech in the first place.”