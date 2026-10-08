Nurses Fighting for Nurses—And Everyone Else

× Expand California Nurses Association/National Nurses United Nurses and community members attend a protest to protect DACA nurses outside a Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center building in California, on May 11, 2026.

For the majority of Americans who have never belonged to a labor union, the full scope of what unions do, and how they operate, can be difficult to grasp.

Imagine you’re a union member, but aren’t active in union organizing, and haven’t stood on a picket line. Maybe your knowledge of the labor movement is limited to the iconic image of Norma Rae holding a “UNION” sign above her head, or some of the more memorable lyrics from Newsies. You know your contract protects you at work, but beyond that, you’re not entirely sure what your union card represents.

Such was the case for Ariel, whose name has been changed for this story due to fear of retaliation. When she was growing up, Ariel’s uncle owned an in-home care business. She spent much of her childhood watching her parents and uncle provide medical care to people in their most vulnerable moments.

“There was no question that nursing was the path for me. It was an easy decision,” she tells The Progressive.

Over the course of thirteen years, Ariel progressed from working in a nursing home to a hospital, eventually becoming a surgical nurse—one of the most demanding and high-stakes jobs in the field of nursing. In 2023, she moved from Chicago, Illinois, to San Francisco, California, for a job in a Level 1 trauma center. The center belonged to a hospital owned by Kaiser Permanente—a health care provider with forty hospitals and many more medical offices across the United States and an annual revenue of $127 billion. By 2025, Ariel was set to take over as the trauma center’s lead vascular nurse at the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center for her retiring co-worker. The role requires a highly specialized skill set—her predecessor, she says, “has been doing this work for thirty-six years and is very, very strict about who he trusts. I was honored to take on this role.”

In December 2025, Ariel applied to renew her Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, which allows her to live and work in the United States as someone who arrived in the country without documentation before the age of sixteen. She was distressed by the increased presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in San Francisco, and the daily images and videos of violent and traumatic detainments and deportations of immigrants across the country. When she saw reports of ICE activity near her neighborhood, she says, she was often too scared to go outside to walk her dog. But she wasn’t concerned about her own application, as she hadn’t had a problem with the renewal process in her more than ten years as a DACA recipient. Then winter turned into spring with no word from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“That’s when I had the most anxiety,” she says.

DACA was created by the Obama Administration in 2012 to shield immigrant children who arrived in the United States before the age of sixteen from deportation. The program has never granted those who qualify for it permanent legal residence. Instead, recipients must apply for renewal every two years in order for their work authorization and temporary legal status to remain valid. During his first term, President Donald Trump ended acceptance of new DACA applications, but failed in his administration’s ultimate mission to end the program entirely. Absent the administration’s ability to end the program outright, USCIS has simply allowed renewal applications to pile up, leaving immigrants who rely on their DACA status—most of whom have lived and worked in the United States for decades—at risk of deportation and loss of their work authorization.

On April 15, 2026, with no update on her renewal status from USCIS, Ariel was brought into a meeting in the assistant nurse manager’s office. She was informed she would be put on unpaid leave at the end of that work day, and that if her DACA application was not renewed within thirty days, her employment with Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center would be terminated. With her livelihood in the balance, and nothing she could do to force the hand of USCIS, Ariel grew desperate.

“I reached out to HR at the hospital to try and explain what was happening but I didn’t get a response,” she says. “I didn’t know what else to do. I talked to a co-worker, who told me to reach out to the union. At the time, I didn’t know what a union could do. I had never been a part of a union before I got to San Francisco.”

Ariel reached out to her union steward, who contacted their representative at the California Nurses Association (CNA)—an affiliate of National Nurses United (NNU), the largest nurses’ union in the country at 225,000 members. Among labor unions, NNU is known for its unequivocal stances on political issues. Following the January 2026 killing of Alex Pretti, a registered nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by two Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, NNU members held a nationwide week of action to honor Pretti and others killed by ICE and CBP. They also became the first major union in the country to call on Congress to abolish ICE.

NNU’s messaging invites the public to view the union as a political vehicle. A pinned post on NNU’s Instagram page reads: “Why Unions Are History’s Greatest Weapon Against Fascism,” while another infographic featuring a gigantic, foreboding boot descending from overhead asks, “What is Authoritarianism and Why Should Nurses Care?”

To say that these positions are a departure from the status quo of most major unions is an understatement. Despite widespread pressure from rank-and-file members across the country, less than a quarter of the more than sixty unions that make up the American labor movement have joined NNU in officially demanding to abolish ICE.

This dynamic is representative of a larger inflection point for the labor movement in the face of the Trump Administration. Before deciding to take up the fight for something like abolishing ICE, union leadership may ask themselves whether the position will risk upsetting members who agree with the Trump Administration’s actions, or who simply don’t think the union should take a position in the first place. They may also fear losing influence with more moderate political allies, or becoming a target for retaliation.

But unions are ultimately democratic institutions composed of their members, and the membership alone reserves the right to decide which political issues they harness their collective power to take a stand on. Unions are also one of the few types of American institutions with bipartisan support and trust among the general public, putting them in a unique position to provide political education and inform public opinion on controversial issues. Not all unions would have been willing to take up a fight to save Ariel’s job—but NNU saw in her predicament not only a responsibility to support a member, but an opportunity for education and organizing, as well.

NNU’s appetite for political action and willingness to take uncompromising positions did not materialize overnight. Cathy Kennedy, CNA/NNU organizing committee president and a vice president of NNU, says the union’s political shift resulted from years of concerted political education and from an empowered membership. To achieve this, union organizers had to make political issues a consistent subject of membership meetings, develop a comprehensive digital communication strategy, and give rank-and-file members the resources and information they needed to take on leadership roles.

“Was getting here easy? No, definitely not,” Kennedy tells The Progressive. “But the basis of our education to our members is rooted in getting people to understand that just because you feel safe right now doesn’t mean you can stop looking to your left and your right. You look around, and you see them coming for one group of people. Well guess who they’re coming for next? It’s you.”

Immigration issues, Kennedy says, are inextricable from NNU’s work as a union of nurses. For one, many NNU members come from immigrant and refugee backgrounds. Additionally, nurses are on the front lines of medical emergencies caused by ICE’s violent crackdowns in cities across the country, which have left immigrant communities unable to access basic needs like medical care without fear of arrest or deportation.

“We’re nurses. We really want to just provide care, no matter who you are, no matter what your status is,” says Kennedy. “Nurses want to and are ready to fight for their communities. It’s our rank and file that says, ‘We can’t just ignore this; we can’t do this by ourselves in our little silo.’ ”

As news of Ariel’s impending termination spread across the Kaiser San Francisco hospital, the nurses there moved quickly to help their union sister and form a plan of action. Sydney Simpson, a registered nurse at Kaiser San Francisco, had never met Ariel at the time she was put on leave. But that didn’t stop Simpson from playing an instrumental role in organizing with their fellow nurses to protect Ariel.

“Over the past four years, I’ve gone from not wanting to ruffle feathers or bother the [chief executive officer], to now, when there’s an injustice, we go pedal to the metal,” Simpson tells The Progressive. With Ariel’s consent, Simpson and their fellow NNU members sent Kaiser a letter demanding to meet, and circulated an internal petition to extend Ariel’s leave and keep her position until her DACA application was renewed.

Ariel’s story struck a chord not only with nurses at her hospital, but at hospitals across California as well. She was a nurse at the top of her field who, through no fault of her own, was now facing the reality of unemployment and the potential of being deported to a country where she hadn’t lived since her childhood.

“Never have I had such little trouble getting people to sign a petition,” Simpson says. “Every nurse I talked to was just like, ‘This is so messed up, how can Kaiser do this?’ ”

So deep was the outrage over Ariel’s situation, Simpson says, that even the hospital’s surgeons—who are not represented by a union—began asking to sign the petition.

Simpson is the first to admit that union organizing isn’t easy.

“I regularly run into nurses asking, ‘Why is the union so political?’ ” Simpson says. “But my question back is always: ‘If we’re not going to do it, who’s going to do it? If your union’s not going to protect you, who’s going to protect you? The Trump Administration?’ ”

On May 11, CNA/NNU members and leadership held a rally outside of the Kaiser San Francisco building, dressed in red and holding signs that read “Let Dreamers Dream” and “Defend DACA Nurses.” That day, nurses from Ariel’s and surrounding hospitals sent mass emails to Kaiser’s CEO, Greg Adams, demanding Ariel be reinstated. Prior to the rally, NNU met with elected officials to enlist their help in putting pressure on USCIS to renew Ariel’s application. U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and U.S. Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Jamie Raskin all contacted the agency to ask for a resolution in Ariel’s case.

While fighting to extend her leave, Ariel’s union siblings made sure she was supported. Throughout their weeks of organizing, Ariel says, her fellow nurses and union members continually offered to help her get groceries and run errands, which she couldn’t do herself because her driver’s license had expired alongside her work authorization.

Then, on May 14—just hours before Ariel was set to be terminated by Kaiser—she received notice from management that her unpaid leave had been extended by another month. Shortly after, the company informed NNU it would implement a new policy for all Kaiser locations across the country providing an extension of leave to nurses dealing with immigration cases. “I was so relieved and blown away,” says Ariel. “Not just for myself, but that what we did through the union would help all DACA nurses now.”

In early June, seven months after Ariel submitted her DACA renewal application, she received the notice that it had been accepted by USCIS. She officially returned to work at Kaiser San Francisco on June 17.

NNU has not skipped a beat since Ariel’s victory. On July 30, Debora Kapisha, a registered nurse and NNU member from Maine, was detained by ICE while traveling back home from a trip through the Boston Logan International Airport. NNU members organized an emergency rally demanding Kapisha’s release within twenty-four hours of learning of her detainment. She was freed from ICE custody one week later, on August 6.

The union’s recent activism isn’t limited to resisting ICE, either. Just a few weeks after Kapisha’s release, hundreds of NNU nurses across eight different cities held a day of action demanding their hospitals cut ties with Palantir, an artificial intelligence and data-integration goliath, due to the company’s relationship with ICE and its products being used to target American citizens for arrest and to improperly collect the medical data of patients.

When asked what she would say to any nurse that might find themselves in her position, Ariel says, “They should definitely fight and not give up. It’s an advantage to be part of a union. It means having people who will fight for you, who will support you.”