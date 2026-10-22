Lies, Damn Lies, and Campaign Ads

In the lead-up to Minnesota’s August 11 primary election, a dark-money-funded super PAC spent nearly $10 million on ads attacking the state’s lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, a progressive Democrat running for an open U.S. Senate seat. The ads were meant to buoy the candidacy of Flanagan’s Democratic rival, U.S. Representative Angie Craig, a centrist with deep ties to the cryptocurrency industry. One ad featured a deepfake image generated by artificial intelligence (AI) of Flanagan reaching out to rake in a pile of cash as it accused her of accepting campaign contributions from corporations.

Let that sink in a moment: A shadowy special-interest group with a hidden agenda lays out huge amounts of outside money to help its preferred candidate by alleging that her rival is benefiting from outside money.

Welcome to the topsy-turvy world of campaign messaging, in which the frontiers of free expression guaranteed under the First Amendment are expanded to accommodate deliberate deception, if not outright lying. In many cases, groups seeking to sway the outcome of an election lean into messages that have nothing to do with the reasons for their involvement. As MS NOW host Chris Hayes has pointed out on his show, the goal of this messaging is often to “trick voters into believing the opposite of what a candidate says or believes.”

For instance, Hayes said, a Democrat-affiliated super PAC in Michigan launched a $532,000 ad campaign against Will Lawrence, the most progressive of the Democratic candidates vying for that state’s Seventh Congressional District. Why? The super PAC apparently felt Lawrence—a co-founder of the Sunrise Movement activist group—was too left-leaning to win the November 3 general election.

But instead of making this argument, the super PAC, in its ad campaign, berated Lawrence for not being progressive enough. “What do we really know about Will Lawrence?” the ad intoned. “He says he’ll stand up to corporate interests, but financial records show he’s invested thousands in Wall Street, Big Oil, and data centers.” The thin reed in support of this shocking contention is that Lawrence has a retirement account valued at about $11,000.

This, as Hayes noted, “isn’t a one-off” but “a pattern.”

In New York’s Twelfth Congressional District, the super PAC ads took aim at one of the primary contenders, state legislator Alex Bores, claiming he made “hundreds of thousands of dollars building and selling the tech for ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement], enabling ICE, and powering their deportations.” The impetus for this breathless attack was that Bores formerly worked at a tech firm that did some work for ICE. But Bores says he played no role on this project and left the company because of it.

The “bigger picture,” Hayes explained, is that the super PAC behind the ad doesn’t give a hoot about ICE. The super PAC’s reason for existence is to push AI, and it opposes Bores because he is in favor of stricter AI regulation. But since stricter regulation is something voters want, it set out to deceive voters into thinking that Bores was pro-ICE.

And then there is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, which spent more than $67 million this year through August on advertising and outreach seeking to ensure that Congress remains packed with lawmakers who support U.S. military and financial backing for Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza. But its ads seldom even mention Israel or Gaza or U.S. foreign policy, instead focusing on unrelated domestic issues, including crime.

The same disingenuous approach has driven Wisconsin Supreme Court elections for decades. The state’s big business lobby, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, has poured tens of millions of dollars into ads alleging liberal contenders for the court are not just soft on crime but also aggressively pro-criminal. And yet crime doesn’t even merit a mention on the group’s “Legislative Agenda.” It wants to elect conservatives to the court who see things its way on taxes, regulation, union busting, and liability. Vote to take a bite out of crime; watch as your collective bargaining rights are stripped away.

But perhaps the most insidious recent campaign messaging switcheroo is the one that played out in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor.

Beginning in mid-July, less than a month before the election, the Republican Governors Association spent $3.6 million through its Right Direction Wisconsin PAC to run an ad bashing front-runner Francesca Hong, a self-described democratic socialist with an unapologetically progressive platform, as being “too liberal for Wisconsin.”

As The New York Times reported, the ad’s purpose was not to harm Hong’s candidacy but to assist it, through “reverse psychology.” The ad, which ran in media markets that included the liberal bastions of Milwaukee and Madison, focused on immigration, clucking that Hong “opposes President Trump’s deportation policies, and she wants to abolish ICE”—positions that might warm the cockles of many a progressive’s heart.

The Republicans believed Hong would be the easiest candidate for the party’s standard-bearer, U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany, an election-denying Trump sycophant, to beat in November. So they set out to give Hong a helping hand by attacking her in ways that would generate support for her candidacy. It was an exercise in pure duplicity and even purer cynicism. But the ads were legal and represent the new frontier of campaign speech, one with which we must all come to terms.

It’s popular for politicians and commentators—progressives prominently included—to make pronouncements about “getting money out of politics.” But that’s not going to happen anytime soon, if ever. The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly moved the dial in the opposite direction going back to Buckley v. Valeo in 1976, which equated money with speech. In its 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. FEC, the Court, with support from the American Civil Liberties Union, opened the floodgates to independent political spending by corporations and unions. And in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC decided this year, the Court struck down limits on how much political parties may spend in coordination with their candidates.

But that doesn’t mean the conniving and dishonest purveyors of campaign ads will prevail. Every voter still gets to decide which candidates and positions to support. No one has to vote the way the commercials advise, and there are encouraging signs that many people don’t.

Take the above-mentioned U.S. Senate race in Minnesota. Despite being outspent $29.7 million to $10.2 million—nearly three to one—in combined campaign and outside spending, Flanagan won her face-off against Craig by more than 19 percentage points. Flanagan lauded it as the triumph of “the many” over “the money.”

In Michigan, Lawrence won with 42 percent of the vote, more than ten points higher than either of his two primary contenders.

Bores lost his New York Congressional race, coming in a close second in a field of seven other Democrats. The victor, Micah Lasher, who like Bores is a member of the state assembly who is not seeking another term, has sponsored legislation to impose constraints on AI and affiliated data centers. In a statement following his defeat, Bores had this to say: “Though we’ve come up short tonight, the example set here was not the one AI oligarchs intended. They set out to make people afraid to stand up to them. Instead, they learned just how ready people are to push back.”

And, in her bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor, Hong went from having a 38 percent to 7 percent edge over Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in mid-July to losing narrowly to him in the primary less than a month later. But the Republican PAC’s attack ads against her did not achieve their intended result. Instead, such messaging likely reinforced in voters’ minds how vulnerable Hong might be to the kind of profligate mudslinging that Tiffany and his allies would surely bring; this may have led them to strategically back Crowley, who is seen as more moderate, and hence more electable in a purple state.

Hong promptly threw her support behind Crowley—who, if elected, would become the state’s first Black governor, just as Hong would have been its first woman governor—highlighting how much support her campaign generated for progressive ideas, making them more viable in times to come. As Hong said at the time she launched her campaign, “We’re meeting a moment that requires a movement.”

Of course, the dark money will fly and the ads will lie, but movements are not defeated as easily as candidates. An educated electorate can still find its way to truth, sanity, hope, and change.

Now that’s a message worth advertising.