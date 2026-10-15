He’s Got a Plan

Expand Sharon Vanorny

Ben Wikler cut his teeth working on political campaigns and later for MoveOn, helping to lead the effort to protect the Affordable Care Act and to resist the rightwing agenda of the first term of President Donald Trump. He served as chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin from 2019 to 2025, helping Democrats to win ten out of thirteen statewide races including three state supreme court landslide victories that secured a liberal majority on the court for years to come. In July 2026, he released a New York Times bestselling book intended to inform and inspire a political reversal of the current capture of American politics by MAGA extremists. We spoke by phone in mid-September.

Q: Your new book, This Is the Plan: How to End America’s Meltdown and Save Democracy, is 322 pages, but what are the bullet points? What is the plan?

Ben Wikler: So step one is realizing that the elections that determine who writes the rules for democracy can come down to a tiny handful of votes, but they’re often not the races that the country is most focused on. And in 2026, the most critical fights are going to be at the state level. It’ll be governorships, state legislatures, attorneys general, and state supreme courts that determine who’s in charge of the electoral system. That means we have a real shot at free and fair elections in 2028, despite Trump’s constant attempts to subvert democracy.

Democrats and others who believe in democracy—who might be independents or maybe some non-MAGA Republicans—need to sweep the 2028 elections. And then, critically, in 2029, alongside delivering economic relief and the enormous work of undoing the damage that Trump has brought to the country that’s hurting every working family across America, the new Democratic government has to prioritize fundamental democracy reform.

Q: What are some examples of this?

Wikler: Like abolishing the filibuster, putting term limits on the U.S. Supreme Court, banning partisan gerrymandering, adding [the District of Columbia] as a state, and a whole list of other policies that can unrig the American political system before 2030.

Democrats often focus on message and on electoral tactics, but the right has been, in their own disastrous way, very effective at thinking about the rules of the game as well as thinking about how to get through each news cycle. And that means that we’re facing years of stacked up policies that, added together, have tilted the playing field in their direction and away from the public actually calling the shots in the United States. That’s the crisis of democracy that we need to address and that’s the thing that will make economic reforms and universal health care and so much else that we’re fighting for possible.

And this is the last key thing to steer in all of our minds: The danger’s not over when Trump leaves the White House. Democrats could win in 2028 only to see a backlash in 2030, just like the 2010 Republican wave that set this dark era in American politics in motion.

So unless a future national Democratic administration makes a new era of democracy a top priority, we’re going to be right back where we started for the next decade as well. And that’s why the core of This Is the Plan is a road map for every person to join the fight and do the things that will have the greatest impact, not just in one election, not just for a few months, but for years to come.

Q: The Republicans have a lot of money and a large agenda. They’ve been playing the long game for a long time. How can you counter that in a short time with much less money?

Wikler: Well, first I should say politics is a life sport, and even if we carry out the core plan in This Is the Plan and have the most free and fair elections of our lifetimes in 2032, there will always be a battle for who gets to write the rules in the United States. And the oligarchs and would-be oligarchs will always be trying to corrupt democracy in order to lock in control. So we should absolutely be thinking at the scale of decades, but we shouldn’t let that stop us from doing the most critical work in the months and the years immediately to come.

The reality is whenever the far right gets in charge of the country, things go terribly. They sow the seeds of their own destruction every single time. And we can see that playing out right now. The country does not like anything about Project 2025, or Trump’s war in Iran, or the massive cuts to health care and basic services to fund tax cuts for the wealthy. So we have on our side the fact that, while they try to consolidate control, the far right utterly fails at consolidating the public. That gives us our opening.

Q: What about the Electoral College where, in 2016, Trump won in the Electoral College and lost the popular vote?

Wikler: The Electoral College is preposterous on its face, but it’s written into the U.S. Constitution. So what we need is a way to end the era of safe states and swing states and make everyone’s vote count the same without requiring a Constitutional amendment that would be very difficult to pass, given that Republicans control roughly half of the states.

The thing Democrats have not done when they’ve won over the past thirty years is enact policies to prevent the system from being rigged in the future. That’s the critical change that we need to make. Fortunately, there is a law that can do exactly that. It’s called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. And what this law does is it ensures that once enough states have passed the law to send 270 electors to the Electoral College, enough to choose a President, those states agree that they’ll assign their Electoral College members to vote for whoever wins the national popular vote.

Most Americans have no idea that the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is even a possibility, but astoundingly, it’s already passed through eighteen states plus D.C., representing 222 Electoral College votes, which means that we are on the cusp of having enough Electoral College votes for it to actually come into effect. In this election in 2026, Democrats could win trifectas, unified control, in enough states to put the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact into effect in states representing more than 270 Electoral College votes. I map out in my book exactly which states and how many seats in the state legislatures we’ll need to make this happen, but it’s within our grasp. And it’s one reason the 2026 election is one of the most critical pivot points for the future of the structure of American democracy. If we win in the states now, then we could give every American an equally powerful vote for the presidential races of the future.

Q: What are some ways that people on the ground can do things every day that are political and lead to the kind of change that you’re talking about?

Wikler: For all the money that washes through the American political system, the most powerful force is still the power of a personal relationship. When a voter who’s on the fence about whether to cast a ballot or who to vote for hears from someone that they trust, that simple act of face-to-face communication, or even a friendly text message, can be more powerful than $100,000 of television ads.

If you want to play a role in unrigging the American political system, the first thing to do is think about who you know in your life who might be on the fence about whether it’s even worth voting, or who might be thinking about voting for someone who would undermine democracy, and is unsure how to cast their ballot. Making a list of folks, reaching out to them regularly, building relationships between elections so that you’re a trusted messenger when the election arises, that is the fundamental act of building a democracy and a community.

At one level, you could call it organizing. At another level, you could call it a solution to the loneliness crisis for us to actually have conversations with each other about the things that we care about. In Wisconsin, we’ve built that kind of local person-to-person organizing program over years. And it has helped transform the politics of a state that Republicans have been flooding with money for decades now.

But across the country, there are so many places where campaign organizing starts a couple months before the election and then shuts off the day after. We need to build a year-round organizing machine that operates from the bottom up if we’re going to have a shot at defeating the multibillionaires and future trillionaires of the far right that want to buy our political system.

Q: One of the things that you’ve invested your time in recently, besides writing this book and traveling around the country to promote it, is a program on Civic Media, a statewide network of progressive radio stations. Talk about your view of the role of the media in your plan to save democracy.

Wikler: Part of the reason we’re in such a crisis state right now as a country is that a handful of multitrillion-dollar tech giants have hoovered up all the advertising dollars and left local media outlets to collapse. If we want to get out of this mess, rebuilding more local, more community-oriented media is one of the most important ingredients. And independent media like The Progressive magazine I think is an important part of the story as well.

I have been working with Civic Media, which has local radio stations all across Wisconsin, on a project called This Is Wisconsin, to talk to folks about what they love about our state and how we can make it better for everybody. And celebrating what brings us together and what gives us joy about Wisconsin opens the door to conversations about what we can do to make it work for all and not just for a tiny group of people at the top.

Q: We’ve just reached the fifteenth anniversary of Occupy Wall Street, which was informed and influenced by the Wisconsin uprising that started on Valentine’s Day of 2011. What influence did that period have on you, seeing tens of thousands of Wisconsinites gathering at the Capitol?

Wikler: I argue in the book that the present dark era in American politics began not when Trump descended his golden escalator in 2015, but rather in 2010. First with the Citizens United decision and then with the Tea Party wave. But the shoots of grass pushing through the cracked sidewalk began in 2011 with the uprising against [Wisconsin Governor] Scott Walker’s attacks in Act 10 with protests that jumped across the country, and with the resolve that came out of those protests to build something better in the ashes of the old.

For me, marching and protesting in Madison in 2011 and then going to solidarity rallies [in other states] made me think that there still is an ethic of solidarity, an undercurrent that runs underneath the surface of American politics. And that if we can tap that current, it is possible to overcome the wealthiest people in the world and the steepest odds and build something that actually works for everyone.

Success doesn’t come overnight. It never has. But the work over a decade and a half in Wisconsin has opened the door for a new era of democracy in our state. I think Wisconsin can show the country what’s possible in a way that could lead to a new era of American democracy. And once we have a democracy, we need to use it to ensure that our economy actually works for working people.

If we do all that, then this moment will be remembered as the darkest point before dawn, instead of the moment before things went completely black. And each of us plays a role in deciding which of those two paths we’re going to take.