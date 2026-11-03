GOP Targets Unhoused People; Local Governments Problem Solve

Who’s Behind the GOP’s Assault on Homeless People?

Memo from corporate headquarters to staff: “Notice—the beatings will continue until employee morale improves.”

That corporate joke would also fit the perverse ethic of the Republican Party’s latest assault on unhoused Americans. Believe it or not, the party’s new homelessness policy—officially embraced by the Trump regime and already enacted by sixteen rightwing state governments—is to blame homelessness on (guess who?) the unhoused! Yes, hundreds of thousands of individuals and families living on the streets in our Land of Plenty are being ordered to go inside, even though they have no “inside.”

But pious GOP politicos are not merely chiding the poor. They’re using Big Government’s authoritarian might to criminalize, arrest, incarcerate, and forcibly medicate some of the hardest-hit people in our country. It’s a raw, disgraceful example of the aristocratic arrogance of today’s billionaire brat class.

Take Silicon Valley Trumpster Joe Lonsdale. He’s been on a sadistic crusade to ban homeless indigents from making alleys, underpasses, and other vacant spots into their “home.” A multibillionaire profiteer of the Palantir espionage conglomerate, Lonsdale lives in splendor in his mansions, but he doesn’t want to be “bothered” by the poor who might be perturbed by the inequality he perpetuates. Indeed, Lonsdale recently demanded that angry poor people who might pose a threat to upright, uptight royals like him should be subjected to public hangings.

In a democratic society, the government’s role is not to protect the privileged from the people but to protect the people from the oppression and ever-grasping greed of royal wannabes like Lonsdale.

Not All Problems Are Global, So Let’s Think Locally

Public leadership doesn’t mean that the “leader” has to have all the solutions but instead must be open to others with problem-solving ideas.

That was one of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s great strengths when he came into the White House. Facing the full-blown crisis of a national Depression, he brought his top advisers together with an open mandate for creativity. “Try something,” he said. “It is common sense to take a method and try it: If it fails, admit it frankly and try another.”

In some surprisingly good news, this spirit of innovative public leadership is flourishing today! Not at the national level, of course, where top federal officials are rightwing ideologues who obsequiously bow to WDW (“Whatever Donald Wants”). But hundreds of local and state officials across the United States are using their heads, hands, and imaginations to do something about the real problems our people face.

Take school districts, for example. Many are facing a double whammy: First, developers and their politicians have gentrified many cities so severely that teachers and staff can’t afford to live there; second, a rightwing push for school consolidations and closures has left many campuses vacant. But could one problem plus the other one add up to zero?

Yes, say education innovators in some districts in California, Texas, and Florida. Leaders there and elsewhere are converting vacated classrooms, offices, and schoolyards into high-quality family apartment complexes. They’ll house several thousand teachers, janitors, and others, cutting rents by 50 percent or more!

Encouraging this kind of freewheeling problem-solving is not just thinking outside the box—it’s eliminating the box.