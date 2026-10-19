Getting Sick of Data Centers

“There are no more birds in the area,” Sterling, Virginia, resident Greg Pirio said at a public meeting of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in early July. “The sound has driven them away.”

Pirio has lived in Sterling for more than a decade. Then, in 2025, Pirio and his neighbors began experiencing an “intolerable noise” stemming from the data centers that have swarmed their suburban community. Pirio said he and his neighbors, including children, suffer from headaches and sleep deprivation. Many have resorted to using mattresses and special plexiglass to keep the noise out, but this is only the beginning of the public health crisis they’re up against.

“There’s a family up the street from me with four kids,” Pirio tells The Progressive. “All four children have come down with respiratory illnesses, and one had to be hospitalized.”

Other residents of Pirio’s Northern Virginia suburb suffer from sinusitis and ringing in the ears as well as trouble breathing. Pirio himself says he has had to take sleeping pills to get rest amidst the noise and suffers from severely dry eyes due to the poor air quality. “I had to go to the emergency room twice in recent months,” he notes. “I have to keep my eyes lubricated all the time so I use eye drops every couple of hours along with a gel before bed.”

As data centers transform the world through artificial intelligence (AI) connectivity, they are also transforming Black, brown, and working-class neighborhoods through strained infrastructure and depleted natural resources. These facilities are not hidden away in the middle of nowhere. More than half of all data centers in the United States are within a mile of a school, from Arizona and Texas to Georgia and Virginia. These data centers and the gas turbines that power them are not only looming over student playgrounds, they are also near parks, airports, office buildings, shopping malls, and even cemeteries.

The epicenter of this global transformation, Northern Virginia, has been dubbed “Data Center Alley.” Three counties—Loudoun, Fairfax, and Prince William—are home to nearly 300 data centers and counting. Data centers in the region currently cover more than thirty million square feet, and more projects are proposed each year. A third of the world’s hyperscale data centers now sit in the backyard of our nation’s capital.

Located near Dulles Airport, and with the greatest density of data centers on the planet, these Washington, D.C., suburbs have cashed in big time at 450,000 residents’ expense.

“This issue felt distant initially,” says Bria Singleton, a Fairfax County resident who commutes into the capital five days a week for work. But the first time she heard that Northern Virginia had a data center problem, she was learning about towns like Ashburn and Sterling. “The metro line I take begins in Ashburn,” Singleton notes.

Then, her Virginia town introduced a proposal to sell commercial property for a data center build-out.

“As a health care consultant and Black woman, I knew what was coming and never supported data centers. There are no pros. Only cons,” she says.

Now residents like her are demanding moratoriums and restitution, showing that the impacts of these centers are not tomorrow’s problem but today’s.

When data centers first began popping up in the 1990s, residents were fairly out of the loop. Many of the initial data centers were no bigger than an average office building and seemed harmless enough while boasting of jobs and revenue that would benefit local residents.

Data center developers often coordinate directly with local elected officials and invoke nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) in the name of “competitive interests.” By the time community members find out about a new data center, it’s because they’re seeing construction vehicles show up. After a series of tax incentives rolled out in the early 2000s, one approved data center proposal turned into two, which turned into ten, which quickly became more than 200 data centers statewide.

The latest data centers are no longer mid-sized operations. They are what the industry calls “hyperscale”—meaning they are far bigger than earlier versions and create sprawling industrial parks.

“In the NAACP’s People’s Report,” says Abre’ Conner, the NAACP’s director of environmental and climate justice, “we surveyed Virginians who expressed strong opposition to some existing infrastructure and new build-outs in the wake of a high concentration of data centers within the state.”

Maryland’s Prince George’s County is the focus of the NAACP report, which found that residents of that county are “susceptible to air pollution from Data Center Alley located in Loudon [sic] County, Virginia” due to close proximity, cross-state wind patterns, and the sheer size of these facilities.

With construction of the first beginning in 2018, the firm Vantage Data Centers built two data center campuses in the Ashburn-Sterling area. Within a few years, residents complained of incessant noise and fumes in the air. The first of the campuses was a massive fifty-two-acre compound with six data centers covering over 1.7 million square feet. The second sits on eighteen acres with three data centers, eight natural gas turbines, and fifty-one diesel generators. Gas turbines emit at least 188 different types of pollutants that increase the risk of asthma, pneumonia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and stroke—and they do so loudly. Pirio lives 150 yards away from the second campus.

“I feel it in my throat and lungs when they run the backup generators,” he says.

“This data center has been a curse on our life here,” another homeowner told a 7News reporter.

× Expand Hugh Kenny/The Piedmont Environmental Council A recreational trail takes pedestrians and bicyclists past a data center in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Since the data center boom, residents The Progressive spoke with have reported higher utility bills and what Pirio calls “fluctuations” in electricity access. Data centers require trillions of kilowatt-hours each year—an amount difficult for humans to fathom. What we do understand is that when an electrical grid is strained, it works overtime and charges residents for the increased usage. Even after Virginians pay those exorbitant electric bills, an overworked electrical grid will eventually shut down. When the power is out, people lose access to refrigerators, air conditioning, ventilators, medical equipment, and other essential technologies.

Though Singleton’s town doesn’t yet have a data center, she lives less than thirty minutes away from Sterling, the heart of Data Center Alley, as well as Vantage’s Ashburn campuses. Singleton’s colleagues who live closer to the hyperscale data centers regularly complain about the humming noise and how much the area is changing.

In July, Singleton received a letter from Dominion Energy announcing upticks in customers’ bills.

“I used more electricity last summer, but I’ve spent way more this summer, even before their announcement,” Singleton says.

Many Loudoun residents look to local environmental groups like the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC), an early responder to the regional data center boom. PEC facilitates learning sessions for community members to understand the science behind data centers, and makes these resources available online.

One PEC-commissioned assessment found that toxic emissions from the second Vantage Data Center campus could result in up to $99 million per year in health-related damages. According to the study, there will likely be spikes in hospital admissions as a result of increased risks of heart disease, stroke, respiratory illness, asthma exacerbation, and premature death. Those affected would include not only people in the immediate vicinity of the data centers, but also those living and working in nearby Washington, D.C., 40 percent of whom are African American.

“Air pollution does not stop at property lines,” the PEC states.

At the academic level, the group says, researchers aren’t examining the cumulative effect of these data centers—leaving PEC to address that gap.

“They began to rezone agricultural and formerly rental areas as light industrial to accommodate data centers,” a PEC representative tells The Progressive. “The result of that was that you had data centers built running right up in schools, recreation areas, and nursing homes.”

The research also shows that emissions from the second Vantage Data Center campus reach more than 2.5 million people from neighboring counties.

“Areas estimated to have some of the highest impacts from the Vantage facility overlap with marginalized communities,” the PEC states, “which are more vulnerable to air-pollution impacts.”

Another study published in June 2026 not only investigates the current impact of data centers’ air pollution but also estimates future consequences of data center operation. In a best-case scenario, for example, on-site backup generators alone could contribute to approximately 14,000 asthma symptom cases and up to nineteen deaths each year. In the event of a prolonged regional grid outage where data centers’ on-site generators are working around the clock, that impact could be felt tenfold.

“Our findings show that the growing demand for AI and computing technologies is projected to push the total annual public health burden of U.S. data centers up to more than $20 billion in 2028,” the report reveals. “Data center health costs are unevenly distributed: In the most affected counties, the estimated per-household health burden can reach about seven times the national average.”

The research shows that “several counties in West Virginia are among the most affected, reflecting in part the role of coal-fired power plants in West Virginia in supplying electricity to data centers in neighboring Virginia.” Marshall, Taylor, and Jackson Counties in West Virginia have the highest county-level per-household health costs nationwide and also experience child poverty rates nearly double the national average. As often throughout American history, some of us—Black people, Indigenous people, brown people, working-class people—shoulder a disproportionate part of the environmental harm brought on by the actions of corporate leaders and tech founders.

The impacts of these centers are being felt in real time by exhausted Americans everywhere, who are breathing toxic air while navigating failing electrical grids in record heat waves.

“A data center should not be a potential death sentence for a community’s health,” says Conner.

In 2023, the Virginia General Assembly formally reviewed the impacts of the data center industry on the state at large. According to their own reporting, even though “data centers employ fewer employees than some other industries” and “consume substantially more energy than other types of commercial or industrial operations,” and that “data centers’ increased energy demand will likely increase system costs for all customers, including non-data center customers,” they still believe that “localities in economically distressed areas of the state could benefit.” Benefit from what, exactly?

Singleton is adamant that data centers should not exist.

“Being poor is expensive, and data centers are only bringing more air and noise pollution, economic risks, and utility increases to communities already struggling with overindustrialization,” she says. “The targeting of marginalized communities to place these data centers will have one of the worst public health consequences we’ve seen.”

Chris Miller, the president of the Piedmont Environmental Council, emphasizes that if ever there was a time for Virginia to enact a statewide moratorium, the moment is now.

“When it comes to the real-life impacts of the data center boom,” Miller notes in an op-ed written with a fellow PEC activist, “Virginia is in deeper than most people, including our state leaders, realize. We are experiencing unprecedented threats to the affordability of energy, reliability of our electrical grid, air quality and public health, resilience of our potable water supply, and our private property rights.”

“It’s going to take time to really understand what is going on and what the aggregate impact will be, particularly on our pocketbooks and our health,” says another representative of the PEC in an interview with The Progressive. “But autopsies are not how you want to find out.”

Millions of Americans agree. Just as the data center boom began to feel inevitable, people started resisting. Greg Pirio and his neighbors use a WhatsApp channel to share information, plan meetings, and discuss their ongoing advocacy. Cities across the state of Virginia have passed or are considering moratoriums banning the construction of new data centers for certain periods, pending further research, preventive measures, and regulation. These grassroots efforts are not confined to Data Center Alley, either.

Throughout 2026, Conner and the NAACP have been launching legal actions and grassroots campaigns against data centers and the gas turbines that power them. Residents have been speaking out at town halls and vowing to vote out anyone who ignores the will of the people. More than $130 billion in data center projects have been delayed or canceled in the first half of 2026 due to local bipartisan opposition. In July, the biggest data center project ever proposed—the Prince William Digital Gateway project—was canceled. It would have been a twenty-two-million-square-foot campus, with thirty-seven data centers in one massive campus.

The proliferation of data centers and the hubris of Big Tech make AI seem inescapable. But the widespread success of this activism and these moratoriums reconnects us with the community spirit that makes us human. It’s a reminder that our water, air, and land are worth more than tech start-ups, and that our collective health is the only wealth that matters.