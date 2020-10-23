On the Line: Four Years of Taking it to the Streets

Highlights of the millions of people who have marched during the past four years to call for social justice.

The presidency of Donald Trump has, from its start, sown national discord. People have organized around a myriad of issues, including reproductive rights, immigration, and systemic racism. The streets have been the place for common folks to demonstrate, shout, and express their outrage.

Here we highlight a few of the millions of people who have marched during the past four years to call for social justice.