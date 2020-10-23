On the Line: Four Years of Taking it to the Streets

The presidency of Donald Trump has, from its start, sown national discord. People have organized around a myriad of issues, including reproductive rights, immigration, and systemic racism. The streets have been the place for common folks to demonstrate, shout, and express their outrage.

Here we highlight a few of the millions of people who have marched during the past four years to call for social justice.

× Expand Joeff Davis July 18, 2016—Cleveland, Ohio: A woman shouts to the crowd during the “Stop Trump” rally on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

× Expand Joeff Davis January 21, 2017—Washington, D.C.: The Trump era gets off to a rousing start with the massive Women’s March, attended by an estimated 500,000 people, one of the largest demonstrations in U.S. history.

× Expand Joeff Davis January 29, 2017—Altanta, Georgia: An organizer speaks into a megaphone at a protest against the Trump Administration’s Muslim ban at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Photo by Brandon English.)

× Expand Joeff Davis April 21, 2018—Newnan, Georgia: Daniel Hanley is aggressively thrown to the ground and his face shoved into the street by police during a nonviolent protest against the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement’s rally.

× Expand Joeff Davis May 25, 2019—Atlanta, Georgia: A united and energized crowd gathers for the “DoBetterGA” protest against the Georgia abortion ban.

× Expand Joeff Davis October 28, 2019—Chicago, Illinois: Protesters march against Trump’s visit to the city, shutting down streets while stopping to kneel and chant at intersections throughout the Chicago Loop.