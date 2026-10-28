Ending Isolation

It’s 4:30 a.m., and the fluorescent lights have just turned on inside Orlando Pouncey’s cell at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, Oregon. For most others incarcerated at the facility, the lights signal a new day. To Pouncey, it’s torture.

Pouncey suffers from a severe vision condition. Fluorescent lights like the ones in the prison cause him searing headaches, which last until the lights are turned off at around 10 p.m. each night. Guards have denied him the ability to cover his cell lights in any way, and his pleas to see a medical specialist have gone unanswered. Most days, Pouncey spends his time staring at the cold walls of his cell or trying to sleep off his headache.

On the rare occasion when Pouncey is able to leave his cell, he risks injury from banging into the staircases connecting the bottom tier to the upper tier of his cellblock. The staircases have no tactile indicators to alert blind and low-vision people of their presence—a not-so-subtle reminder of the extent to which the prison system was not built with people like him in mind.

“It’s extremely depressing,” Pouncey tells The Progressive.

Pouncey is serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of murdering Jerry Duy Nguyen outside the home of Nguyen’s son in Portland, Oregon, in 2016. He has spent much of his time in solitary confinement over the years for reasons like getting into fights. He says his cell is no bigger than a parking space and includes only a desk, a bed, and a toilet. At the time this story was published, Pouncey was at the end of another yearlong stint in solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another inmate.

While the outside world may look at Pouncey and say he deserves this punishment, Pouncey contends that the degrading experience he and other incarcerated people in Oregon face is inhumane. In June, Pouncey and four other inmates filed a class action lawsuit accusing the Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC) of knowingly placing inmates in solitary confinement cells that violate the state’s constitutional protections against “unnecessary rigor”—protections which set a higher standard for prisoners’ rights than the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment. The lawsuit seeks to entirely prohibit ODOC from using solitary confinement in the future, and would compel the agency to address long-standing issues surrounding the treatment of people with mental health challenges and disabilities.

Pouncey claims that the lack of medical attention he has received while in solitary confinement amounts to a violation of his civil rights under the Oregon state constitution. Another plaintiff contends that ODOC has deprived her of disability accommodations that would allow her to shower in her cellblock, which has a ledge too tall for her wheelchair to climb over. The same plaintiff also noted that ODOC has fed her meals containing gluten, despite recognizing that she suffers from celiac disease.

“Everybody in this world has made mistakes,” Pouncey says. “Some bigger than others. [But] I believe that everybody is human, and that everybody should have rights.”

Across the country, tens of thousands of people are held in solitary confinement every day in abhorrent conditions. A 2023 report from Solitary Watch estimated that 122,000 incarcerated people are held daily in some form of isolation, about 80,000 of whom are being held daily in solitary confinement.

Prisons often use solitary confinement as a method for inmate violence prevention, gang management, and protective custody for high-risk inmates. But research from the Vera Institute of Justice has found that prisons are increasingly using solitary confinement to address low-level offenses and nonviolent behavior, as well as to house people with mental health challenges.

California-based attorney George Mills of the Prison Law Office, a nonprofit public interest law firm representing this class of plaintiffs, tells The Progressive the way many prisons use solitary confinement is counterproductive to safety.

“The first time I walked into an ODOC prison, I went to a solitary unit, and someone flagged me over to their cell front,” Mills says. “We’re sort of talking through this steel cage door . . . and he said to me, ‘Would you treat an animal like this?’ It was this incredibly striking moment. And this kind of harm is extreme, it’s lasting, and it’s not necessary to protect safety.”

Pouncey has experienced the harm of isolation firsthand. He describes himself as a “free-flowing” person who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder before he was sent to solitary confinement. The “severe restrictions” on contacting the outside world, he says in the legal complaint, have made his mental health challenges more severe. In solitary, he has developed auditory hallucinations and “uncontrollable self-talk.” Pouncey claims he can’t access regular mental health treatment either, and can only see a counselor for roughly thirty minutes “every few months.”

Pouncey says he’s experienced numerous other degrading instances of ableism at ODOC. He alleges, for instance, that staff provided him with an audiobook version of his orientation packet because of his disability, but then instructed him to handwrite a summary of what he learned from the packet, which Pouncey is unable to do.

Solitary confinement has also taken a toll on his physical and social health. His muscles have atrophied because he is stuck in his cell for between twenty-three and twenty-four hours a day, he says, and injuries he’s suffered from a lack of exercise in solitary have gone untreated. Prison rules prevent him from using computers to access court documents, and he’s been forced to dictate letters by shouting to a neighbor—some of which may have then been used against him during his trial, according to reporting by local news station KOIN.

Since entering solitary confinement, Pouncey tells The Progressive, he is now “filled with anxiety and depression.” His worsening mental health has made it harder to interact with people inside the prison and made him feel like “less than a person.”

“I have new symptoms,” Pouncey says. “My jaw clenches [when I’m around people]; my head’s always on a swivel. I’m hearing things, seeing things like shades and stuff in people’s hand movements.”

This lawsuit was filed at a fraught time for ODOC. The agency has promised to limit its use of solitary confinement to ninety days because of previous reporting on its solitary confinement practices. However, the complaint alleges that ODOC has found ways of getting around that promise, such as transferring inmates from the disciplinary segregation unit to the intensive management unit. Each unit comes with its own restrictions on communicating with other prisoners and the outside world, but the complaint alleges that ODOC uses both units as extensions of its solitary confinement units with “no constitutionally meaningful difference between the labels and statuses.”

A spokesperson for ODOC tells The Progressive in a statement that the department is developing “long-term, evidence-based strategies” to improve safety in the state prison system. Those efforts include implementing resource teams modeled after Norwegian practices, which the Vera Institute of Justice describes as being based on the idea that “correctional facilities are for creating better neighbors” instead of psychologically breaking people. Those efforts include enhancing violence-prevention tools, and increasing out-of-cell time for people in solitary confinement.

“These initiatives are ongoing and will take time, staffing stability, and sustained collaboration with state partners, labor organizations, and external stakeholders,” the spokesperson tells The Progressive. “ODOC remains committed to this long-term cultural transformation and to ensuring our practices continue to evolve in alignment with research, safety needs, and constitutional standards.”

But civil rights groups say the state isn’t doing enough to address long-standing issues in Oregon’s solitary confinement practices. For example, Disability Rights Oregon found in 2015 that people in solitary confinement receive few, if any, psychiatric care visits from medical professionals. ODOC signed a memorandum of understanding in 2016 to increase those visits, but has not done so in the ten years since Disability Rights Oregon published its findings, according to the class action suit.

Mills describes ODOC’s slow efforts to change as “frustrating,” considering internal memos and public testimony from prison officials suggest the department knows about the issues. “They know that this is wrong,” Mills says, “and they know that they need to make progress on this.”

Even so, ODOC is facing significant financial challenges that could complicate its ability to address its issues around solitary confinement. For example, ODOC’s latest biennial budget shows that the department has increased its spending on operations and health services, but faces a more than $861 million maintenance backlog that the state auditor determined was undermining the safety of the more than 12,000 adults incarcerated in Oregon’s correctional system. Meanwhile, ODOC cut visitation hours at the Oregon State Penitentiary, where Pouncey lives, to save on overtime costs. The state also had to pay out $49 million in liability payments to the estates of thirty-eight inmates who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet the conversation about solitary confinement is “not one-sided,” Scott Spencer-Wolff, a board member with Oregon Citizens United for the Rehabilitation of Errants (Oregon CURE), tells The Progressive via email.

“Even critics acknowledge that there are individuals in custody who are genuinely dangerous or severely mentally ill—people who cannot safely live in the general population and who pose a risk to others,” he says. “For these individuals, some form of separation may be necessary. But separation does not have to mean sensory deprivation.”

Spencer-Wolff says other states and countries have developed more humane ways to treat offenders who pose a risk to others without sacrificing public safety. The United Nations maintains international standards for solitary confinement known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, which limit the use of solitary confinement to no more than fifteen consecutive days, and prohibit sending children under the age of eighteen to isolated housing. Countries like Germany, the Philippines, and Côte d’Ivoire have adopted the Nelson Mandela Rules in their court systems. In the United States, forty-two states have adopted laws that restrict or eliminate solitary confinement altogether. Oregon has tailored its approach to solitary confinement by prohibiting minors from being sent to isolation in 2017, but Mills said the state has been slow to adopt reforms for adults.

“These alternatives are often more expensive, requiring specialized staff and programming,” Spencer-Wolff notes. “But they tend to reduce violence, improve outcomes, and lower long-term costs associated with recidivism and medical care.”

These conversations are happening at a time when violent crime rates in the United States have declined to a fifty-year low, according to the FBI. That includes a more-than 18 percent decline in the national murder rate, which dipped to 4.1 killings per 100,000 people, the lowest rate recorded since the FBI began tracking the statistics in 1936. The estimated robbery rate fell 18.5 percent, aggravated assault fell 7.2 percent, and rape fell 7.6 percent according to the data.

“The issue is not solitude itself, but the combination of coercion, deprivation, and lack of support,” Spencer-Wolff explains.

The Oregon lawsuit could eventually provide a road map for other states to eliminate solitary confinement. The constitutions of at least four other states—Indiana, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming—prohibit treating incarcerated people with unnecessary rigor.

Mills ties the lawsuit to the broader state constitutionalism movement, which focuses on using state constitutions to protect individual rights independently of federal law. He said the movement has gained steam over the past decade because of changes in the federal judiciary. “Practitioners and civil rights litigants and community members across the country should be looking at their state constitutions,” he says, “and in this case, as sort of an example of trying to utilize the protections of those state constitutions.”

For Pouncey and others in his position, the lawsuit represents an opportunity to change the narrative about people who commit violent crimes.

“I think that people in prison deserve to be treated just like any other human,” he says.