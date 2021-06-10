On the Line: Chicago’s Long Fight Against Killer Cops

There are so many names: Flint Farmer, Rekia Boyd, Laquan McDonald, Dakota Bright, Ronald Johnson, Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones, Harith Augustus, Adam Toledo, Anthony Alvarez, and many more—all shot and killed by Chicago Police.

From 2013 to 2021, the Chicago Police Department, the second-largest in the United States, shot and killed eighty-five people, including twelve minors. Though the city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, was elected on the promise of police reform, efforts to change the system have been slow, at best.

But as long as these issues have existed, Chicagoans have been in the streets demanding an end to the murders through reform or by defunding or abolishing the department as a whole. Protesters have locked arms, shut down traffic, marched on the homes of multiple mayors, occupied City Hall; they have repeatedly demanded not only accountability and justice, but an equitable distribution of resources in a city that often relies on cops to solve its problems.