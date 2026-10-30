Calling on the Wind Phone

One rainy day when we were kids, before I was sentenced to life in prison and she died in a car accident, my sister TeAnna ran out of our house at full speed past where I sat on the porch and started playing in the downpour.

I looked at her like she had lost her mind.

“I don’t know why you looking at me like that!” she said. “This is God’s way of purifying the dirty, so if anyone should be out here it’s you!”

All I could do was laugh. TeAnna, or T Top as our family called her, was the only person I knew who could joke with anyone like that. I got up and joined her in the rain, running up and down the street for maybe an hour. We had so much fun, our two little sisters came out to play, too.

T Top had an uncanny way of seeing the good regardless of how bad things were. This was the case even after I was sentenced in 2006. Once I arrived at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, I called my family back home.

“Bro, how are you really doing?” TeAnna asked after we exchanged pleasantries.

“Not so good,” I answered. I was overwhelmed by the reality of my new life in prison for a crime I’ve maintained I did not commit since before my arrest twenty-one years ago.

“Well at least you can call home, and I can talk to you and know you’re OK,” she said. “Because it could be so much worse.”

“Yeah?” I said, filled with anger. “How can it get any worse than this?”

“Well you could be dead,” she replied. There was nothing I could say to that. I was twenty-one and she was sixteen. But T Top had wisdom beyond her years, and a way of putting things that got directly to the heart of the matter.

Just a little more than two years later, she died in an accident on her way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

After nearly two decades of her absence, I never fully processed my grief. Unanswered questions lingered for me.

Then last year, I had a one-on-one meeting with the prison chaplain at Waupun Correctional Institution, where I’d recently been transferred. She introduced two words that day that would change my life: wind phone. A wind phone is a method of communicating with lost loved ones. It comes from Japan, where this practice of speaking to deceased loved ones through a disconnected phone was adopted following the country’s devastating 2011 tsunami. Japanese garden designer Itaru Sasaki built a telephone booth in his garden in Ōtsuchi, a coastal town where 10 percent of residents died or went missing. Sasaki invited locals to use it and “call” loved ones they had lost in the disaster. Used as a therapeutic tool, wind phones can help people seek guidance or comfort and keep them connected to those who’ve moved on.

As I sat across from the chaplain, she shared her own powerful personal experience of wind phones. The way I saw it, she was offering me the chance to get answers to questions I’d held onto for decades. She offered the wind phone to me right then and there. But I needed some time to think about it.

There are many ways to grieve. I was used to seeing it from one perspective; I’d never heard of using a tool like this to deal with grief. All I’d known my whole life was that a funeral was where and how one said their final goodbyes to a loved one. But in Wisconsin, as is largely the case in all states, incarcerated residents do not have the right to in-person funeral visits. I was not allowed to attend TeAnna’s funeral. That heartbreak compounded the shock of losing her suddenly. For a long time, I couldn’t comprehend that it had even happened. Sometimes when I was by myself, I would talk out loud to T Top. But the more time passed, the more her voice drifted away.

Eventually, I admitted to myself that I was resistant to the wind phone idea because I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to hear her voice. Especially because, at that particular moment in time, I needed to hear it more than ever. I called my mom for her advice. “Son, no one can make that decision for you,” she said, and left it at that.

The more I bounced the idea around in my head I thought: What was there to actually lose? As the days ticked by before I would meet with the chaplain again, I started feeling there was much more to gain in this scenario. I walked into her office ready to have a conversation with my deceased sister.

The chaplain took an old landline phone, one with pushbuttons and a spiral cord, off a bookshelf and put it on her desk.

“All you have to do is pick up the receiver when you’re ready and start talking,” she said before leaving the room.

I lifted the receiver. “TeAnna, I’ve missed you so much,” I said. Over the pounding of my heart in my ears, I heard her say “I miss you too Monk Monk.” It was the nickname my mom and my sisters have called me since forever. Having not heard her voice in so long, it was clear as a bell in my ear. For the first time since TeAnna’s death, I felt tears rolling down my face. But this time they were happy tears.

I talked to TeAnna about everything that’s happened, like the niece and nephews she didn’t get to meet. Only for her to tell me she’s been watching over them the entire time. I shared with her my darkest thoughts, including thoughts I was having at that point about ending my life. “Big bro,” I heard her say, “I know at times it feels impossible and you’re suffering, but it’s not worth doing that. Think about everyone and how they’d feel. You’re strong and you’ll get out of there. Just keep going.”

After talking to her for an hour, I’d let out a lot of guilt for not being at her funeral, and a lot of worry that she was in pain when she died. Most importantly, I found comfort in knowing that she was OK. I felt like I could finally let go of the grief I’d held onto for all those years. A two-ton weight had been lifted from my shoulders and my heart.

After that first call with TeAnna, we had two more from the phone in the chaplain’s office. Since then, I have sat in the silence of the cell and just listened and spoke to her within my heart. It’s been so enlightening for me, I encouraged my mother to do it, too.

During one of the conversations I had with TeAnna, I gave her an update on my fight for freedom. I shared with her that in 2017 the Wisconsin Innocence Project visited me and reviewed my case for appeal. Despite initial encouragement from some of their team, my case ultimately didn’t meet their internal standards. But recently, I’ve also shared with her that I hired a law firm out of Middleton, Wisconsin, that found merit in pursuing my case. At the same time, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed two executive orders aimed at reinstating commutations. This puts me in the difficult position of weighing which route is more likely to get me home. While an appeal process offers a chance to clear my name and commutation does not, my priority is my freedom.

After sitting in prison for more than half my life so far, I want my freedom back. I want to apply the things I’ve learned the last twenty-one years to life as a forty-one-year-old. With the help of the wind phone, I was able to shed so much pain I’d been holding onto. And when I allowed myself to be open, a reconnection happened that expanded my life even further. My first love, who had always been supportive, finally saw me being the man she knew I was all along. We reconnected more deeply than ever before, and in June 2026, we got married.

As I continue my fight for freedom, I keep using my own version of the wind phone. I use it not only as a conduit to T Top, but also as a way to speak my truest fears, thoughts, and desires into a universe that I can feel is listening.