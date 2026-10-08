Beating Back the Doom-Seekers

Expand Farrar, Straus and Giroux Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 384 pages. Publication date: September 15, 2026.

Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor’s new book, End Times Fascism: And the Fight for the Living World, begins with an invocation of a “gleaming city . . . bathed in golden light,” with beautiful buildings, bountiful wealth, and “100 percent full employment.” Everything will be perfect for those who are there. “The people would want for nothing,” the authors relate. “[T]heir bellies would be full, their bodies healed, their minds open to wonder, always under a loving and watchful eye to keep them safe.”

Turns out this idyllic vision, replete with images generated by artificial intelligence, was presented in earnest at a summit this past January in Davos, Switzerland, by presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner and fellow favored Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. They said this dream city, “New Gaza,” will arise from the ruins of the present Gaza, transforming it from one of the most degraded places on Earth to one of the best, for the benefit of a select few. Witkoff, in presenting this fantasy, is said to have gotten a little verklempt, fighting back tears.

End Times Fascism is about how forces from three sources—religion, technology, and politics—have converged to create an emerging authoritarian state, driven by those who are confident their wealth and exceptionalism will allow them to escape the horrors they have unleashed. In fact, the destruction of places and people who do not make the cut is part of the plan.

The authors, both excellent writers with seminal works including Klein’s This Changes Everything and Taylor’s The People’s Platform, join forces to take on the single most urgent issue of our time: the creeping rise of fascism, and the consequent denigration of the environment and the destruction of democratic values. Fascism, they write, “is capitalism’s most ferocious threat response, a way of making sure that the public anger that wells up during times of deep crisis is directed downward at the vulnerable rather than upward at the system itself and its most privileged stewards and beneficiaries.”

But modern American fascism, Klein and Taylor contend, is a “sequel” and not a “rerun.” It represents something entirely new in human history. That’s what makes it so supremely dangerous: “The most powerful people in the world are preparing for the end of the world, an end they themselves are frenetically accelerating.”

Religious zealots, including Christian nationalists, believe they will survive the end times that will dispatch nonbelievers to the gaping pits of hell because of their supposedly superior virtue. Tech billionaires like Elon Musk are convinced they will be able to avoid the ravages of climate change that they are doing so much to cause, having largely abandoned their erstwhile pursuit of clean energy and a sustainable world. And members of the MAGA right are practically licking their chops in eager anticipation of the day when they can forcibly repel the hordes of desperate people who will arrive at our borders seeking just to stay alive.

The good news, Klein and Taylor go on to say, is that the doom-seekers do not constitute a majority and are vulnerable to sustained resistance. They find hope in the mass resistance to President Donald Trump’s cruel deportation agenda, the surprisingly strong grassroots opposition to energy-sucking data centers, the election in New York City of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, and other efforts to make livable and sane communities in the here and now. End Times Fascism is a call for people who are rooted in the places they live and committed to working with others to create livable and sane communities.

“In short, end times fascism is contested and vulnerable, and as a result, it can still be defeated,” the authors write. “However, if we wait until this violent and nihilistic project has colonized every part of the right before we confront it directly, it will indeed be too late.”

And that means the end times will arrive for real.