Smoking Gun: All the President’s Nativists*

Donald Trump has pulled together a dream team to implement his dark agenda.

It includes people who have no discernible qualifications for the jobs he’s picked out for them, other than an unwavering fidelity to Trump. There are also a fair number of nominees who seem to have been selected despite—or perhaps because of—their nativist leanings. See if you can match the person (position) with the telltale signs of affinity for white supremacy.

Who did this?

1. Touted The Camp of the Saints, a white nationalistic book about immigrant invaders led by an Indian-born antagonist who eats human feces and that includes a section in which “a white woman is raped to death by brown-skinned refugees,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

2. Accused the Democratic Party of “racializing every issue, stoking anti-white racism,” and “actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

3. Echoed the white supremacist “great replacement” theory, the belief that an elite class manipulated by Jews wants to disempower and “replace” white Americans, saying that the Democrats’ “plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”

4. Sports a chest tattoo favored by white supremacists.

5. Attended a 2022 conference organized by white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

6. Has ties to antisemitic Hungarian extremists and “did publicly support the creation of an armed militia under the auspices of an antisemitic, extremist political party,” according to Human Rights First.

7. Ran Internet ads on antisemitic hashtags including #whitepower.

8. Tried to exonerate his white cousin by falsely accusing two innocent men of color of murdering a white woman.

9. Banned from the tribal lands of all nine of South Dakota’s official Native American tribes in 2024 after saying they were infiltrated by drug cartels.