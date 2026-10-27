A Reminder About Real Working-Class Politics

Election season, as always, is full of candidates trying to disavow their previous positions. The social media era has brought the added fun of watching them try to explain—or delete—old tweets from years ago, before the candidates were buffed and polished into an electable shine.

Some of those old social media posts have been legitimately embarrassing or disqualifying, like Democrat Graham Platner’s posts about race and sexual assault—which were particularly concerning given that it was an allegation that he had committed sexual assault that led to his exit from the U.S. Senate race in Maine. Others were simply statements in support of a political position that the electoralist left has decided is passé, like “defund the police.” This was apparently what Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, from Michigan, felt the need to from his timeline and YouTube page. It is what U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Democrat of New York, was referring to when she joked on ABC’s This Week that “Woke 1 was crazy.”

This year’s Democratic primary season, like pretty much every primary season I can remember, revolved around a battle between the party’s left and its centrist-to-conservative wing. The difference is that, each year, the left has yanked the party a little bit further in its direction. This year, in part because of the high-profile victory of Zohran Mamdani in last November’s mayoral race in New York City, the attention to the struggles was particularly intense—and it unfortunately foreshadows the frustrating narrative we’ll have to contend with through the next presidential election, should we make it that far.

Commentators across the ideological spectrum are saying that—incredibly—socialists are “too woke” now, and that this will be their downfall. “Why must a socialist also be woke?” lamented Janan Ganesh at the Financial Times. Karl Marx, in Ganesh’s words, was “a normie,” and believed in “seizing the means of production without being avant-garde on matters of sex, race, crime, or war.” Marx—who spent his adult life being hounded and surveilled by police, who wrote in his great work, Capital, that “Labour in a white skin cannot emancipate itself where in the black it is branded,” who rather famously wanted the state to wither away, who was himself so dark-skinned his family affectionately called him “The Moor”—would be surprised to hear this description of himself. (He had less to say on gender, but his comrade and collaborator Friedrich Engels had plenty.) And don’t even get me started on The Economist’s steaming hot “Woke 1 was about identity. Woke 2 is about class” take.

But some who would consider themselves on the left made similar noises. Harold Meyerson at The American Prospect suggested that Francesca Hong’s squeaker of a loss in Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial primary was due to “the woke,” her “politically marginal support for police abolition, and opposition to Thanksgiving.” To Meyerson, “ ‘Woke 1’ is clearly the left’s Achilles’ heel.”

Many of us actually remember a time before “Woke 1,” a term AOC got from New York City Council Member Chi Ossé. 2020 wasn’t the beginning of anything; it was a crescendo of something that had been ongoing. It was a bigger wave of protest that swept up more people than had ever been swept up before into demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and everyone who had been brutalized by an overfunded and overmilitarized police force. It was a moment, may I remind everyone, where 54 percent of Americans said they approved of burning down a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police precinct. In 2020, as I joined the marches and documented the burning police cars and the people handing out masks and water bottles to strangers, the slogan I saw on more signs than any other was “CARE NOT COPS.”

I am writing this on the tenth anniversary of the publication of my first book, Necessary Trouble, in which I documented the social movements of the post-financial-crisis period. Two chapters of that book are devoted to the Movement for Black Lives: the first on Trayvon Martin and the founding of the Dream Defenders in 2012, and the second on the uprising in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. Martin was killed by a private citizen patrolling the neighborhood; Michael Brown, whose death sparked the Ferguson rebellion, was killed by a cop.

In the early days of Occupy Wall Street in 2011, New York protesters challenging the execution of Troy Davis helped to enliven what began as a very small encampment. In Oakland, California, the Occupiers renamed their plaza for Oscar Grant, who had been killed by a transit police officer on New Year’s Day in 2009. Martin, Brown, Davis, and Grant were all Black.

Fifteen years ago, I first met Minneapolis organizer Cat Salonek, who, when I interviewed her about Occupy Homes, told me the movement “was like a dandelion that got blown into the wind and seeds landed where they did.” Occupy Homes sprouted from one of those seeds, and, in turn, it was blown out onto the wind and seeded new flowers.

One of the blooms from those dandelion seeds was undoubtedly the new interest in socialist electoral politics. When I started that book, it was Socialist Alternative that had taken the initiative, with candidates Ty Moore (himself an Occupy Homes activist) in Minneapolis, and Kshama Sawant in Seattle, Washington. Sawant won, while Moore did not, but by the time I finished the book in 2016, Senator Bernie Sanders, a socialist-identified Independent of Vermont, had garnered more than thirteen million votes for President. But Sanders himself stumbled over how to talk about Black Lives Matter; young left candidates, including AOC and the rest of “The Squad” who won in the 2018 midterms, had more fluency with the thing now referred to as “woke.”

“Woke” has become a convenient umbrella term for whatever the commenter thinks is beyond the acceptable boundaries of palatable leftist politics. Think trans women are women and should be able to play sports or use a public restroom in peace? Woke! Question the colonial history behind Thanksgiving? Woke! Think cops shouldn’t kill people? Woke!

Elon Musk rails against a “woke mind virus.” As Quinn Slobodian and Ben Tarnoff note in their book Muskism: A Guide for the Perplexed, Musk’s grievance is personal: Rage over his child’s transition led him to insist that his very-much-alive kid was “killed by the woke mind virus.” The term has been taken from Black people in order to whine about their supposed influence, along with any other marginalized group in society. “Woke,” noted geographer Dalia Gebrial, is a floating signifier, without boundaries, which makes it both useful and dangerous. But the issues that get elided into the term are important, separable, and material, affecting people’s daily lives: Bans on trans people using facilities affect their ability to go to work, pick up children from school, and enjoy a weekend. Texas activists accused of being “antifa” and arrested for doing as little as moving some zines and protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were sentenced to a combined 450 years in prison. Metastasizing police budgets not only fund surveillance and violence but also take away funds for much-needed social care. In this very column, in the last issue of the magazine, I wrote about the state of Missouri taking control of the police force in St. Louis (the city of which Ferguson is a suburb); the state now sets the budget, and the city must slash funds for things like tornado reconstruction and winter shelters for unhoused people in order to meet it.

In his new book, Blue Power, historian Stuart Schrader has documented in great detail “how police organized to protect and serve themselves.” Police and their unions have been willing to “demonstrate, strike, and riot” to gain power, Schrader notes. “Elected officials who tried to pacify angry police by affording them generous compensation as well as grievance procedures found that, once emboldened, police were not easily tamed. Their militancy reaped rewards from both municipal governments and Washington, D.C. Money was respect, quantified. Respect was a proxy for power,” he writes.

Many of those fleeing “defund” like rats from a ship they think is sinking seem to have forgotten that the idea of defunding the police was wildly popular. It marked a practical politics that landed with millions of people for whom calls to abolish the police might have been a step too far. But it seems the hand-wringing about “woke” is working on those who ought to know better. If anyone should know that the right isn’t interested in logic, facts, or compromise, that it will scream “communist” no matter how patiently you explain the difference between yourself and Joseph Stalin, it should be the socialist-ish left. But too many people seem to have swallowed the lie that the working class is made up of white men who look and think like Graham Platner, and that if the electoral left is to win, they have to put aside anything that reeks of “woke,” which just happens to conveniently mean throwing a whole lot of dedicated activists under the bus.

“Real working-class politics does not assume the worst of working-class people’s impulses,” Tressie McMillan Cottom noted in her New York Times column last fall. “It certainly does not argue, directly or indirectly, that a little racism is a good thing for reaching them.”

The working class in the United States is not just conservative white dudes, and never has been. Yiddish-speaking Jewish women led the 1909 Uprising of the 20,000; legendary dockworker leader Harry Bridges, himself nearly deported to his native Australia several times, took direct action against segregation with the Industrial Workers of the World in New Orleans, Louisiana, where waterfront strikers were threatened to “go to work, get out of town, or go to jail.”

It is not an accident that the face of the electoral left looks like AOC, Ossé, U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, Mamdani, and El-Sayed. It is not an accident that shortly after the woke paranoia hit the papers, Florida state Representative Angie Nixon shocked the nation by winning the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, having been backed by the Dream Defenders for her fight for voting rights—she was arrested for a sit-in protest of Congressional redistricting—and for justice for Palestine. This is what the working class in America looks like: multiracial and multifaith; Black and immigrant; working in health care, hospitality, Amazon warehouses, and the arts; paying rents that are too damn high; and being harassed by police and ICE.

Today, thousands of “normies” are in Signal messaging groups with their neighbors and facing down masked ICE agents invading their communities and kidnapping their friends. Normal people are raising hell about data centers ruining their air and water in places like Memphis, Tennessee; Fort Worth, Texas; and Marana, Arizona. Earlier this year, the people of Minneapolis led the country again, pulling off a general strike—not over “bread and butter,” but over the ICE invasion. The dedicated organizers who were seeded through struggles for homes and schools and, yes, against police, are the people who will be needed for any electoral left wins. The candidates polishing themselves for the camera and scrubbing their socials would do well to remember that.