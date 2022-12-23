Little Suzie Newsykins Sings: All I Want for Christmas

It turns out Little Suzie Newsykins wants a little more than a Trump indictment, even though that tops her (and my) Christmas list. The Department of Justice received a serious nudge from the January 6 House committee this week in the form of a criminal referral that listed four charges, including inciting insurrection.

That doesn’t mean the Insurrector-in-Chief will actually be indicted by the DOJ, but it is one step closer to happening. The holiday season really is a time of wonder and magic!

Speaking of magic, Congress passed a $858 billion defense budget that barely caused a ripple. According to The New York Times, this cash haul is “the second highest in inflation-adjusted terms since World War II.” If you haven’t hung out your shingle as an arms dealer, now might be the time.

Meanwhile, it looks like most Republicans and Democrats in Congress are in no hurry to ban stock trades, so the smell of conflict of interest wafting through the hallways will probably be stronger than the smell of chestnuts.

And even though we might not have as much cash as the Pentagon or certain families in Congress, I hope you have a wonderful holiday(s)!