Why Shooting Trump Was a Bad Idea

Besides the fact that killing people is wrong and we should peacefully eliminate politicians we don’t like by voting them out in elections, there is another big reason not to shoot at Donald Trump.

As we’ve witnessed since the very moment the bullets left the shooter’s rifle, shooting at Trump has only made him stronger, and his base more loyal.

If the assassination attempt succeeded in killing him, Trump would be a genuine martyr and his hateful MAGA cause would only grow bigger.

With a bloody ear nick and a handful of dramatic photos, the Convicted-Felon-in-Chief has received a huge campaign boost.

The reality is that Trump’s perpetual campaign of phony victimhood and grievance now has some very real victimhood to rally around.