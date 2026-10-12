When Toys Disappear From Gaza

× Expand Tahani Shehada Abdul Rahman Ziyada sits on a blanket at home in Gaza, smiling as he plays with his father’s collection of tools.

A two-year-old boy sits on the floor of his house in Gaza City, focusing on a handful of colorful clothespins. He clips them together, pulls them apart, and rearranges them into different shapes. They are not toys, exactly. But they give him something to play with.

The boy, whose name is Abdul Rahman Ziyada, was born during the war. He has never really known the childhood others his age might normally have, including the simple experience of having his own toys.

Instead, he plays with whatever he can find. His twenty-year-old sister, Sama Ziyada, tells me he often reaches for objects that are meant for adults. This includes his father’s tools: hammers, screwdrivers, chisels, old pieces of equipment, and anything else close by.

“We worry that he might hurt himself,” Sama says. “But he is still a child. He has all this energy, and he needs somewhere to put it.”

Abdul Rahman does not know what he is missing. He has never seen building blocks, stuffed animals, crib mobiles, or other age-appropriate toys that kids in other places are surrounded by.

Families like Abdul Rahman’s can barely afford the basics. Before the genocide, his father worked as a taxi driver and ran a small taxi office. When his car was damaged during the war, it needed a costly repair. A friend helped him raise the money, allowing him to fix the car and return to work.

He tried to keep working despite the conditions around him. He attached a small passenger trailer to the back of the car, with extra seats so he could carry more people and earn more money.

But the difficult, uneven roads took their toll, and the car broke down again. It remains out of service, leaving him without the work that once provided the family with an income.

Toys are now pricey and inaccessible for most.

Across Gaza, building blocks, toy cars, dolls, and other ordinary childhood toys have become difficult for many families to find, let alone afford. Retail business has been disrupted by the widespread destruction of infrastructure, repeated displacement, and restrictions on the movement of goods.

For families already struggling to afford food and other necessities, toys have become an expense that is increasingly impossible to justify. But the disappearance of toys offers a glimpse into how much ordinary childhood has changed since the genocide began.

Mohammed Abu Anjeela has owned a toy shop in Gaza for about a decade. He tells me that much of the stock remaining on his shelves was already there before the war. Bringing in new supplies has become extremely difficult.

“Very few customers come into the shop these days,” he says. “Prices are very high. Before people even enter the shop, they ask about prices. Once they hear them, they simply walk away.”

He remembers one customer in particular: a little girl who came into his shop excited to choose a toy. Her father asked the price. Then he realized he could not afford it. They left without buying anything, and the girl began to cry.

“It happens all the time,” Abu Anjeela says. “Parents want nothing more than to make their children happy and buy them toys, but the difficult economic situation and high prices stand in their way.”

× Expand Tahani Shehada A young girl stands in a toy shop in Gaza.

Before the war, he adds, families bought toys for birthdays, holidays, and small celebrations. Now, even when he keeps his prices low, many customers cannot afford them.

“Honestly, compared to other shops, our prices are among the cheapest in the market,” he says. “Imagine what that means for the rest. The situation of children is heartbreaking.”

The disappearance of toys is difficult to measure on its own. There is no single restriction that explains why a particular toy is absent from a particular shop. Instead, its disappearance reflects a much wider breakdown.

For years, restrictions on the movement of goods into Gaza have affected what businesses can import and sell. Beyond these regulations on commercial activities, the destruction of infrastructure, displacement of nearly 2 million Gazans, and collapse of household purchasing power have made ordinary consumer goods even harder to obtain during the genocide.

In June 2026, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that commercial goods were still entering Gaza, but most of the supply coming in consists of essential items. Between June 1 and June 7, 817 commercial truckloads entered the Gaza Strip. About half of the trucks carried food or cooking gas, while another 153 carried essential non-food items such as hygiene and shelter supplies. Around one-third of the shipments were classified as non-essential goods. OCHA also reported that in early June, Gaza’s consumer price index stood 199 percent above its pre-October 2023 level.

Toys are not an emergency supply—that is precisely why their absence can be revealing. When families are struggling to find food, water, medicine, and shelter, toys naturally fall to the bottom of the list. But childhood does not disappear simply because a family has more urgent problems.

In April, UNICEF’s Gaza Child Focused Assessment found that only 25 percent of households with children under five reported having toys or books, with cost cited as the main barrier. The assessment also found that 90 percent of households had been displaced three or more times, with the average household displaced 8.1 times.

For many children, even finding a place to play has become difficult. The UNICEF assessment also found that 65 percent of surveyed households reported having no safe outdoor space for children to play due to insecurity, rubble, and overcrowding.

The consequences extend beyond entertainment. UNICEF has described play as important for children’s language, motor, problem-solving, and social-emotional development. In January 2026, the agency said 5,168 recreational kits had entered Gaza after more than two years of restrictions. The kits were intended to support more than 375,000 children.But for many children, play still means using whatever is at hand.

× Expand Tahani Shehada A young girl stands beside her father at a toy shop in Gaza as they look through the shelves trying to find a toy they can afford.

A piece of cardboard can become a car. A plastic bottle can become something to push across the floor. A father’s screwdriver can become a toy. And a handful of colorful clothespins can become building blocks. But a child should not have to improvise a toy.

Children in Gaza have become accustomed to making something out of almost nothing. But there is something uncomfortable about how easily children adapt. Adaptation can make deprivation look normal.

Abdul Rahman does not complain that he has no toys. He plays with his father’s tools because those are the objects available to him.; he plays with clothespins because they are there.He simply knows that he wants to play.

“He wants to be a child,” says his sister Sama.

The children of Gaza have not forgotten how to play. But they are learning to play with whatever the violence has left them.