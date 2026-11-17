Far-right presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro is fighting for relevance after losing to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s recent election. According to polling cited by the Brazilian media outlet Globo, 62 percent of surveyed Brazilians believe Bolsonaro acted inappropriately in fleeing to the United States after unconvincingly declaring himself “Brazil’s true president-elect.”

“The Brazilians viewed the escape negatively,” Juan Agulló, a professor at the Latin American Institute of Economy, Society, and Politics at UNILA and member of the Directive Committee of the Latin American Council of Social Sciences, tells The Progressive. “This includes the more moderate segments of the right. And if one looked more closely at the poll, it became clear that the more hardline factions are, in fact, very small.”

On October 28, Bolsonaro and his family arrived via a small private chartered flight in Florida, where his brother, Eduardo, has been spotted active since his reported relocation to Texas in 2025 in evasion of Brazilian criminal charges. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied that the Trump Administration assisted in Flávio Bolsonaro’s escape following his electoral defeat, but the family did receive express visas, issued the day before their fleeing.

“Flavio challenged the election results, and his party’s leadership is now attempting to distance itself from the Bolsonaro family,” says Ana Tereza Duarte, a political scientist and business professor at the Faculdade Central do Recife, in an interview with The Progressive. “The president of his party, the Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto, claimed to have no knowledge of Flavio’s escape plan and is currently reorganizing the party with an eye toward the future. All of this is happening without any mention of Flavio.”

As Brazil’s far right reels from the electoral loss and public scorn, president-elect Lula must manage a labyrinth of interests as he seeks to continue to implement his progressive platform in his fourth term. Bolsonaro’s far-right Liberal Party, which brought Flávio’s father Jair to office to power in 2018, outperformed the progressive Lula’s Workers’ Party in the congressional elections. The Liberal Party won nineteen of fifty-four seats up for election in the country’s senate, which makes it the largest voting bloc; it will hold 35 percent of the chamber going into the 2027 legislative session.

“Lula won by a narrow margin and lacks a legislative majority, which, in a sense, sets an upper limit on what his administration can accomplish,” Duarte says. “That said, there is no monolithic opposition majority either. The current Congress leans further to the right, with the center holding the balance of power. In fact, the Brazilian legislature has historically leaned to the right, which is why Brazilian administrations have always governed by forming coalitions with centrist parties.”

And Lula is prepared to negotiate with the opposition to advance his progressive policy, Agulló says. The president-elect has built his whole career on this.

“Lula is very skillful, if there’s one thing he knows how to do, it’s that: navigating and negotiating within that political system,” reflects Agulló. “He has been active in this political system for the last fifty years. He is someone who knows how to do that very well.”

Agulló says Lula will likely seek a progressive solution to urban crime in his fourth term. He also is likely to take further steps to build a regional coalition to protect the Amazon rainforest and emphasize Brazil’s position on the international stage.

Lula will be inaugurated to his fourth term as president of Brazil on January 5, 2027.

Lula’s victory in the second round of the elections was the result of the grassroots organizing of a group that dubbed itself “Lula’s Army.” In the course of days, a WhatsApp group started by the organizers grew to reach 10.8 million followers, who mobilized to assist the incumbent win re-election.

“It was truly impressive,” Agulló says. “An incredible, absolutely incredible phenomenon. It was almost beyond belief.”

The Brazilian president was in a troubling place after the first round of voting on October 4. But Congressman André Janones, who himself amasses a broad online following base, stepped in to create the WhatsApp account to mobilize voters.

The account posted daily campaigns to Lula’s followers to engage search engines. Followers could share videos, make memes, and support hashtags to combat disinformation and spread the campaign messages. The WhatsApp channel also taught the followers about how to produce viral content and disengage from hostile replies and the opponent’s content to avoid amplifying it to other users.

The run-off, Agulló says, led people to ask themselves, “What do I stand to lose if Bolsonaro wins?” The organizing continued on election day, with voters pointing out police checkpoints—a tactic that mayors have used for decades to block people from voting—in a nation where voting is compulsory.

The activists mobilized as Lula’s Army battled social media algorithms that promoted the far-right candidates. They alleged Meta products were favoring the Bolsonaro campaign and were limiting Lula’s campaign and posts related to his campaign. A Brazilian court ordered Meta to guarantee equal treatment of the candidates, and fined them for every day they didn’t comply.

“I believe this is the first time that a grassroots movement of this kind managed to defeat the algorithm,” Agulló says. “In other words, the algorithm was still at work, but it was overcome.”

The example of Brazil’s organizing ahead of the run-off election represents an example for the rest of the world, where social media companies have favored far-right candidates.

The last time Lula won over a Bolsonaro in the presidential election was in 2022. Brazil’s far right attempted to overturn the results on January 8, 2023 in a riot that looked a lot like the insurrection by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

The attempted coup d’etat was met with popular scorn in Brazil, and led to criminal charges against the participants. Jair, the Bolsonaro patriarch, is currently imprisoned for his role in this coup attempt. His son Eduardo also faces criminal charges in Brazil, should he return. Flávio could also face charges;active investigations are probing into defamation, alleged money laundering, corruption, and unlawful financing into films and campaigns. In the wake of these charges, he has also violated a judge’s order to relinquish his passports shortly after the elections.

But, as both Duarte and Agulló explain, a repeat of the January 8, 2023, coup attempt is unlikely.

“That became highly discredited in the eyes of the Brazilian public, and the justice system itself was very harsh, too,” Agulló says. “It really happened at every level, from Bolsonaro himself down to ordinary, everyday people who took part in the assault on the institutions. Some of them are even in prison now. There’s a mix of fear . . . I think that acts as a bit of a deterrent.”