Trying to Read Behind Bars

The most banned book in America’s prisons is a cookbook.

Prison Ramen: Recipes and Stories from Behind Bars offers readers recipes that can be made in a prison cell with nothing but ingredients available at the prison commissaries or in chow halls. In one, Shia Labeouf (who has been incarcerated five times) writes about an egg salad sandwich complemented with crushed, dried ramen noodles and seasoning. In another, Danny Trejo explains how to make spicy, cheesy ramen—and making food with other people inside helped him get through the loneliness and isolation of incarceration. Before each recipe, the authors—all of whom have experienced incarceration—share a short story about the food or how they created it. This means they talk about what life is like in prison, and for this reason, the book is banned in nineteen state prison systems.

Censorship is legal and pervasive in prisons. Nearly half of state prison systems in the United States have statewide lists of banned publications. From February 2023 to January 2026, Colorado prisons denied an average of around 1,200 pieces of reading material each month, including books, magazines, and newspapers.

Prisons can deny literature for any number of reasons. Many states have censored books under the guise of preventing drugs from being smuggled into prison facilities. This legality traces back to 1987’s Turner v. Safley, a Supreme Court case that established that prisons could deny imprisoned people communication and expression in order to maintain security and facilitate rehabilitation.

This case effectively established prison law—a legal system parallel to Constitutional law that applies after someone has been convicted. Constitutional law has repeatedly ruled that “prior restraint”—preventing someone from accessing their rights on the grounds that exercising those rights could cause harm—imposes an undue burden on free expression and is therefore not legal.

Different prison systems have different ideas about what constitutes a threat to security and what reading materials might impede rehabilitation. Prison Ramen is banned in Virginia because one of the narratives refers to “prison hooch,” or an alcoholic beverage made in prison. Connecticut bans the book for “instructing on the commission [sic] of criminal activity.” Washington State asserts that the book may prompt prisoners to take food from the prison cafeteria, use cell phones inside prison walls, or embrace one of the book’s anecdotes—which, as the state claimed, falsely purported that tomato plant leaves are poisonous.

The First Amendment protects self-expression by guaranteeing the “right to petition the government for redress of grievance.” Outside prisons, a person can challenge the government’s denial of expression in various ways, including filing a lawsuit.

Under the Prison Litigation Reform Act, however, people who are incarcerated cannot sue until they exhaust “administrative remedies,” otherwise known as the appeals process. Appeals within a prison system theoretically fulfill the state’s obligation to provide a method to challenge suppression of expression as required by the First Amendment.

People on the inside are blocked from a court of law until they move through every tier of the grievance process. Appealing a book ban would require an individual who is imprisoned to fill out a form that concisely details the dates and titles of censored materials and explains why the reading materials should not be banned. Prison staff read appeals and either acknowledge that the original censorship is invalid or, more commonly, uphold the ban.

In Iowa prisons, a person has slightly more than a 1 percent chance of successfully overturning censorship by writing an appeal, according to research I conducted for Prison Banned Books Week using public records requests. In Arkansas, the state with the highest rate of appeal success, incarcerated people still only have a 35 percent chance of getting to read a banned book after an appeal. Of the more than 7,400 pieces of literature censored by Pennsylvania prisons from 2023 to 2026, only 604 titles were allowed to be read after appeals.

Part of the reason for the incredibly low success rate is the Kafkaesque criteria of the appeals process. Each of the fifty-two different carceral jurisdictions in the United States has its own appeals process, and most prison systems have tiers of appeals. Sometimes there are as many as five forms to complete. Each time an appeal is rejected, the person incarcerated must file a new appeal within a strict timeline that in some cases requires additional fees. If the person doesn’t submit paperwork within the mandated timeframe, the entire process is voided. If an appeal isn’t submitted to the correct person or the explanation isn’t written correctly, the appeal is voided.

What’s more, an incarcerated person cannot contest the censorship policy itself—appeals can only challenge how the policy is applied. They can’t argue the act of reading itself is not a threat to security (which is itself a dubious claim). Instead, a person could only argue, for example, Virginia’s existing censorship policy does not state that the mention of “hooch” or any other kind of alcohol is a valid rationale for banning Prison Ramen, or any other book.

When prison staff deny someone access to a piece of literature for reasons not contained in an official censorship policy, they are violating their own rules. The prison system can only censor materials that meet the criteria it claims are necessary to maintain security or a person’s rehabilitation. Any appeal that proves the stated rationale for censorship is not present in existing policy should result in the prison revoking—or at least reevaluating—the censorship.

However, the plethora of rationales listed on censorship documents illustrate that prison officials are rarely held accountable for following their own policies. Judicial oversight begins only after all levels of appeal are exhausted, at which point the person who is incarcerated can bring a case to court.

This happens exceedingly rarely. One reason is likely because of literacy levels among the prison population. Literacy rates among incarcerated individuals are lower than that of the general population. The last major study surveying the literacy of incarcerated people was in 2014, when the National Center for Education Statistics found that 29 percent of imprisoned people were functionally illiterate—meaning they could pronounce written words, but could not draw comparisons or inferences or make other judgements from texts.

Without literacy, a person is unlikely to parse the complex directions for filing appeals, let alone articulate their grievance in a compelling way. Filing appeals also demands an understanding of intentionally convoluted prison policies. Pennsylvania’s censorship policy, for example, is forty-eight pages long, and the specific rationales for withholding literature are buried in legalese.

This year’s Prison Banned Books Week, which takes place from October 19 to October 25, focuses on the appeals process because it is such a massive barrier to reading in prison, and yet, most people outside those walls do not even know it exists.