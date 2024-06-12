06-08-2024-ProPalestineProtest-WashingtonDC-WideEdit-HQ-28.jpg

Zach D. Roberts

Thousands Demand Biden Enforce the “Red Line” in Gaza

Peace activists gathered in Washington, D.C., over the weekend to call for an end to U.S. support of the eight-month-old war.

by

On June 8, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters rallied around the White House in a “red line” protest against the Israeli war in Gaza. Several weeks earlier, President Joe Biden had said that his “red line” in the war was Israel launching a major military ground operation in Rafah. The Biden Administration continues to claim that the attacks on camps in a safe zone that killed forty-five Palestinians, most of whom were women and children, do not rise to the level of the President’s “red line.” The Israeli war, which the International Criminal Court and others have called a “plausible” genocide, has now claimed more than 37,000 Palestinian lives

Activists arrived at the protest in buses from Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, and elsewhere. The rally was organized with a large coalition that included dozens of labor, Jewish, and Palestinian peace groups. 