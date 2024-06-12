Thousands Demand Biden Enforce the “Red Line” in Gaza

On June 8, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters rallied around the White House in a “red line” protest against the Israeli war in Gaza. Several weeks earlier, President Joe Biden had said that his “red line” in the war was Israel launching a major military ground operation in Rafah. The Biden Administration continues to claim that the attacks on camps in a safe zone that killed forty-five Palestinians, most of whom were women and children, do not rise to the level of the President’s “red line.” The Israeli war, which the International Criminal Court and others have called a “plausible” genocide, has now claimed more than 37,000 Palestinian lives.

Activists arrived at the protest in buses from Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, and elsewhere. The rally was organized with a large coalition that included dozens of labor, Jewish, and Palestinian peace groups.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts While the majority of protesters gathered at the park in front of the White House in Lafayette Square, hundreds held a mile-long “red line” around the park’s perimeter. Names of many of the victims of the war were written on a red banner in black marker.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Sitting in the shade of the Lafayette Square park, Sonia (left), whose family is from Syria, was on her twentieth day of a hunger strike to raise awareness of the ongoing genocide. She started her hunger strike as she was “feeling saddened and frustrated by so much silence still around the subject.”

× Expand Zach D. Roberts “Genocide Joe” has become the nickname that many Pro-Palestinian protesters have given Biden for his funding and complicity in the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Biden wasn’t the only person at whom the protesters directed their ire—U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was targeted as well. This poster depicts his hands covered in blood.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Eliyahu, who is an Orthodox Jew, held a sign that proclaimed that Israel was using him as a human shield. He says that the Israeli “campaign of genocide against the Palestinian people [is] in complete defiance of every Jewish value. He cites the Israeli lobbying group AIPAC as the reason that both major presidential candidates are supporting the war. “We know that they’re funding President Biden,” he says. “We know they’re even funding President Trump. We know they’re funding members of Congress and paying them off to continue to support this unconscionable genocide in the name of my religion.”

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Earlier in the day, protesters painted a large red, white, and green slogan reading “ARMS EMBARGO NOW” on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House. While similar painted protests had been allowed to remain on streets for days during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, this one was quickly removed by city street cleaners with pungent chemicals.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts An extensive mock trial was held following the rally, with thousands sitting in the hot sun to hear stories of terror and death that the Israeli Defense Forces had committed against Palestinians. Not surprisingly, the judges of this symbolic tribunal declared Biden, Blinken, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu guilty of war crimes and genocide.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts After the verdict was announced, many of the demonstrators left for their buses and their homes, but a group of students stayed on and set up tents in the shadow of the Washington Monument. Police quickly told the protesters that they would have to remove the tents, or they would be dispersed once reinforcements arrived. The hundred or so protesters that remained locked arms and chanted.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts As more police arrived and the sun began to set, the last of the protesters marched toward the White House again, where a LGBTQ+ Pride Day party was taking place on the South Lawn. The building was lit with purple lights.