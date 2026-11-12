The Sex Worker Stories Hidden from U.S. History

The first woman to run for President in America, the first African American Pulitzer Prize winner, and the world’s first openly transgender mayor have one thing in common: They were all sex workers.

Sex work didn’t stop Victoria Woodhull from running for America's highest office in 1872, Maya Angelou from publishing the best-selling memoir I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings in 1969, and Georgina Beyer from being elected to the New Zealand parliament in 1999.

The New School’s SexTech Lab in New York City hopes that these iconic women and the history of sex work will be given their full due. The School’s SexTech Lab has partnered with Old Pros—a sex work history nonprofit led by comedian, podcaster, and playwright and former sex worker Kaytlin Bailey—to create an interactive map of key moments in sex work history.

“We want to change the stories that people tell about the oldest profession,” Bailey tells The Progressive. “We want to help novelists, screenplay writers, and playwrights tell better sex worker stories, and we want to help sex workers find themselves throughout history.”

× Expand Ash Marinaccio The Old Pros Map and Guide to History is an interactive map of key moments in sex work history.

The dominant narrative about sex workers, Bailey says, has historically been that sex workers are “broken” and “are throwing their lives away.” However, “being a sex worker doesn't have to limit your career aspirations,” Bailey says.

History is political, as shown by the Trump Administration’s attack on the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History. The administration claimed the museum’s curation is based on “extreme ideological activism” and doesn’t fully acknowledge the Christian founding of the country. They have also erased women’s history from the Navy’s and Pentagon’s websites.

The New School’s partnership with Bailey for the SexTech Lab and future sex worker projects shows a willingness to push back against the trend of erasing women from history, especially women who violate sexual and gender norms.

Underlying the Old Pros Map and Guide to History is a political goal. “We believe that the more people who know these stories, the harder it is to justify the criminalization of the oldest profession,” Bailey says.

The project was released on September 14, International Sex Worker Pride Day, to a packed room of sex workers, student researchers, and professors at The New School. Afterwards, Bailey and researchers joined sex workers at Washington Square Park for a rally and march to celebrate the day. They clutched red umbrellas, symbols of sex worker solidarity.

“It’s really nice to be able to gather for an event with sex workers that is not centered around loss and mourning,” says Delilah Saul, a journalist and filmmaker who attended both events. Other events she’d attended recently included a memorial to the victims of the Long Island serial killer of sex workers, Rex Heuermann, and the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

× 1 of 2 Expand Ash Marinaccio A rally for International Sex Worker Pride Day at Washington Square Park in New York City, September 2026. × 2 of 2 Expand Ash Marinaccio A rally for International Sex Worker Pride Day at Washington Square Park in New York City, September 2026. Prev Next

Much of the sex worker history we have records for revolves around violence and tragedy. Most of the documents used to piece together this history originate from news stories about sex workers’ deaths, records of police arrests, and feminists and vice societies that attempted to “save” sex workers from their profession.

“There have been so many people claiming to speak for and over sex workers for so long. Some of those people have called us vermin, and some of those people have called us victims,” Bailey says.

Much of the cultural discourse around sex workers surrounds true crime entertainment, adds Saul. But true crime isn’t always factually accurate, and “can be a really traumatic way to research” sex workers, she says.

The Old Pros Map provides alternatives to victim narratives about sex workers.

“What this [map] does is add to the notion that sex workers have agency, and regardless of whether they're doing it from choice, circumstance, or coercion, they still take actions to make their situation better, and I think the public needs to know about these,” says Barbara Brents, sex work historian and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). “I think that fights a lot of stereotypes that people have about sex workers.”

Bailey wants to not only share the tragedies of sex workers’ lives, but also their triumphs. “Sex workers are and have been part of a proud legacy,” Bailey says. “We've contributed a lot to our communities. We build schools and libraries and theaters and make communities better everywhere we go.”

For example, legal brothels in Nevada have created a 100-acre community garden for low-income residents, and funded schools and libraries.

× Expand Ash Marinaccio A rally for International Sex Worker Pride Day at Washington Square Park in New York City, September 2026.

Bailey plans to continue updating the map, and to include philanthropists such as Lou Graham, a notable Seattle madam who helped fund the Seattle public school system.

“She would have been considered a very important figure in Seattle. But because she was a sex worker and because she was a woman, she was erased,” Bailey says.

Not all entries on the map are celebratory, however. It provides a warts-and-all history of noteworthy sex worker moments.

“We're not making value judgments, so we have [serial killer] Aileen Wuornos and [Andy Warhol shooter] Valerie Solanas because they were significant to history, but we also have Victoria Woodhull and Linda Lovelace,” Bailey says, referring to the women’s suffragist Woodhull was Deep Throat star turned porn critic Lovelace.

The map—currently in a beta version—is open to submissions, but Bailey and her research team vet the entries to ensure that they represent a significant moment in sex worker history.

“We're interested in stories that have a little bit more meat on the bones than ‘there once was a hoe,’ because otherwise we would just have to add every hotel ever,” Bailey says.

Researching the history of sex work is challenging for scholars because few archives collect such history. In the U.S., a smattering of university archival divisions acquire sex worker history, but more are starting to do so, says Brents. UNLV recently started a sexual entertainment and economies archive. Kinsey Institute at Indiana University Bloomington, Cornell University, and Harvard University have also begun collecting materials.

The lack of interest in acquiring and preserving sex work history is due to stigma and a backlash from donors, as well as a lack of original sourcematerial.

Documentation of sex work can be difficult to find, particularly in the U.S., where sex work has been mostly illegal. “It’s hard for people who are both trying to evade the law and trying to make a living to create their own history,” says Brents. “It’s been hard to even find the history of sex work because history has mostly been written about men and wars.”

Bailey says that the history of sex work we do have is marginalized. “Even when we are able to capture our history in our lifetime, that history is not considered important because of the stigma,” Bailey says.

× Expand Ash Marinaccio

If more sex workers were in academia, there could be a greater push to include sex work history in the archives. But they face stigma there as well. “Many sex workers don’t even bother trying to break into academic institutions because discrimination is so rampant, and many sex workers can’t be out,” Saul says.

Saul says that the map could be really helpful for researchers. “There’s not a lot of centralized databases, and so this map…will save researchers a lot of work,” Saul says. “If people want to understand what the sex worker rights movement is and why it exists and how it's been evolving, this map is a really useful tool.”

Presenting sex workers throughout history in a more multifaceted, nuanced light can change people’s perspectives of them. It is harder to denigrate a profession and dehumanize its workers if they are seen as an integral part of American history.

“Our entire mission is that we use sex worker storytelling to advocate for sex worker rights,” says Bailey. “And so our theory of change is that legislation will flow downstream of culture.”