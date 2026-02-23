The Promise and the Problem of Black History Month

In the summer of 1976, political scientist Jack Citrin described the growing pessimism among Americans as a national malaise—a “kind of yearning” for answers that politicians could not provide, and a deepening sense that government leaders were failing to live up to their ideals. The country was still reeling from the Watergate scandal, the humiliating end of the war in Vietnam, and a looming crisis of confidence revealed in public opinion polls.

It was during this period that, in February 1976, President Gerald Ford issued a somewhat unusual statement urging Americans to observe Black History Month. His timing was notable. Besides being a period of political uncertainty, 1976 was also the nation’s bicentennial—a year devoted to reflection on the meaning of American freedom, citizenship, and equality.

Ford framed his message as a gesture of national progress. “The last quarter century,” he observed, “has finally witnessed significant strides in the full integration of Black people into every area of national life.” Celebrating Black History Month, he suggested, allowed Americans to take satisfaction in that progress while honoring “the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Ford’s acknowledgment did not emerge in a vacuum. It followed more than two decades of sustained activism that brought Black history more fully into the public consciousness. The Civil Rights Movement, the Black Power movement, and the Black studies movement on campuses in the late 1960s and early 1970s pressed vigorously for a fuller accounting of Black life in American education and history, helping to spur the creation of Black studies and later ethnic studies curricula in colleges, universities, and public schools.

These were not symbolic victories. They were hard-won gains, secured through protest, institutional pressure, and often at significant personal risk. In that context, Ford’s proclamation reflected a reluctant but real concession: Black history could no longer be treated as marginal to the American story, especially in a year when the nation was celebrating its founding ideals.

That tension—between progress and unfinished struggle—has always defined the promise and the problem of Black History Month. From its inception in 1926 as Negro History Week, the celebration served two purposes. It uplifted the achievements of Black Americans while reinforcing one of Carter G. Woodson’s core convictions: that such special recognition would be unnecessary if history were taught honestly and without bias.

“What we need,” Woodson observed, “is not a history of selected races or nations, but the history of the world, void of national bias, race hate, and religious prejudice.” There should be, he cautioned, “no indulgence in undue eulogy of the Negro.” The case for Black history, Woodson insisted, was best made by demonstrating how profoundly Black people had shaped the development of civilization itself.

A century later, that aspiration remains unrealized. Once again, Americans are being asked to reflect on freedom, democracy, and national identity. But unlike 1976—when the bicentennial year coincided with an expanding, if contested, recognition of Black history—this year’s 250th anniversary unfolds amid a presidential administration’s all-out effort to rewrite and whiten the nation’s past, erasing Black struggle and accomplishment in service to a vision of national identity rooted in white supremacy.

After taking office in January 2025, President Donald Trump, acting on a campaign promise, announced a wide-ranging campaign around what he portrayed as illegal efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). In practice, this crusade has amounted to an Executive-level attempt to erase the contributions of women and people of color—most notably Black Americans—from public display. The President and key administration officials view sustained attention to Black history itself as “undue eulogy.”

The consequences have been concrete and far-reaching. Recognition of notable Black and Latine Americans has been removed from federal websites, including that of Arlington National Cemetery. And public history institutions have been quietly reshaped.

On March 27, 2025, Trump issued an Executive Order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” directly targeting public education about slavery and racism. Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was singled out for hosting staff trainings that encouraged “interrogating institutional racism.”

In January, the Department of the Interior removed Independence Hall’s slavery exhibit, including a memorial to the people enslaved by George Washington at his Philadelphia residence. In response, the city of Philadelphia sued the federal government, and the exhibit was restored per a federal judge’s order, which the Trump Administration has appealed.

The Executive Order also attacked exhibitions at the Smithsonian Institution museums that addressed systems of power and disenfranchisement, granting federal officials broad authority to review and reshape public history spaces. National parks and museums have been ordered to erase evidence of injustice and struggle under the guise of restoring neutrality.

Last April, the Trump Administration cut federal funding to the Whitney Plantation in Louisiana—one of only two historic plantation sites in the United States dedicated to educating the public about slavery from the perspective of enslaved people. The termination threatened a planned exhibit on resistance to slavery. Around the same time, references to figures such as Harriet Tubman, the Tuskegee Airmen, and the Navajo Code Talkers disappeared from federal websites. Even “The Scourged Back,” the photograph of an enslaved man whose wounds once galvanized public support for emancipation, was ordered removed from public view at a national park.

During this same period, the Trump Administration moved to revive commemorations of Confederate figures. In October 2025, a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike—removed in 2020 during nationwide protests—was restored to a public space in Washington, D.C., following other earlier efforts to return Confederate memorials to Arlington National Cemetery. And in June, the U.S. Army announced that it would revert the names of seven military installations to the Confederate soldiers for whom they were designated prior to a 2023 change by the Biden Administration.

Taken together, these actions reveal a consistent pattern: the restriction of Black history, the sanitization of slavery, and the re-centering of narratives that obscure the multiracial nature of the struggle for American democracy.

This historical reversal is difficult to ignore. Fifty years ago, amid the turbulence of the civil rights era and the rise of Black studies programs, the federal government—however imperfectly—moved toward a broader recognition of Black history as central to the national story. Today, the nation is moving in the opposite direction. An administration that claims to be restoring historical “sanity” is instead attempting to erase the very struggles that expanded American democracy.

This moment embodies more than a policy dispute; it confirms the danger Carter G. Woodson identified a century ago—the ease with which history can be distorted when it is treated as an instrument of power rather than a record of truth. What is now being undone is the awareness of the intellectual and institutional gains secured through decades of activism, scholarship, and sacrifice.

In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May 2020, Congressmember John Lewis offered a reminder that speaks directly to this moment. In a final letter written near the end of his life, he underscored the role of historical understanding in sustaining democratic institutions, insisting that the struggles of the past continue to inform the responsibilities of the present.

History, as Lewis understood it, was not an abstract exercise but a source of moral and civic grounding. To diminish or sanitize that history is to weaken the public’s ability to recognize injustice and to respond to it with purpose—thereby extinguishing, rather than generating, hope and the capacity for collective action.

That danger is especially apparent right now. Efforts to reshape museum exhibitions, silence educators, and sanitize public memory reflect a broader attempt to rewrite the American story. Scholars have long warned that such efforts obscure the structural contributions, resistance, and creativity of Black communities that have shaped every facet of national life, from labor and the arts to science and politics.

At its best, Black History Month has always been a bulwark against this whitewashing. It insists that the struggle for justice did not end with emancipation, federal civil rights legislation, or symbolic inclusion. It reminds us that understanding the past is not about guilt or grievance, but about responsibility.

As this centennial unfolds, many scholars, educators, activists, and cultural institutions are emphasizing reflection over celebration. Exhibits, digital archives, and community programs seek to connect emancipation-era promises to contemporary struggles over voting rights, labor protections, civil liberties, and the ongoing realities of state violence and threats to human dignity. From classrooms to community centers, Woodson’s vision endures: a commitment to truthful history that is unflinching, comprehensive, and inclusive.

One hundred years after the first observance of Negro History Week—and on the eve of the nation’s 250th anniversary—the stakes are clear. The question before the nation is not whether this history belongs, but whether we are willing to face it. To honor Black history is not to fragment the American story. It is to tell it honestly.