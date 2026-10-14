The Perilous Fight

× Expand Football Schedule (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in warmups dbefore a game against the Atlanta Falcons, January 2013.

I was only in middle school when Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem in 2016. The pride I felt from a high-profile athlete putting his career on the line to advocate for the Black community—my community—was immense.

Back then, a white classmate of mine would draw on his arm and kiss his fake-tattoo-inscribed bicep, mimicking what the Super Bowl quarterback coined “Kaepernicking”—a celebration in response to critics disapproving of his outward expression of himself, his faith, and what he believes in. The quarterback is, historically, a white position on the field with outdated, professionalist expectations to boot. As critic David Whitley put in his controversial, since-deleted article about Kaepernick’s tattoos, the “NFL quarterback is the ultimate position of influence and responsibility. He is the CEO of a high-profile organization, and you don’t want your CEO to look like he just got paroled.”

I’m sure my friend was unaware of the anti-racist implications of Kaepernick’s gesture, but many of us understood. We saw a winning quarterback that we looked up to—and who looked cool while doing it. After Kaepernick’s protest, that same classmate of mine instead saw “an asshole.”

It’s now been a decade since Kaepernick took the knee, and he hasn’t walked onto an NFL field since. His absence from the league, and, coincidentally, the public spotlight, loosened control over his narrative and left those of my generation in the dark about the significance of what really transpired.

Working alongside Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay on Netflix’s Colin in Black and White in 2021, Kaepernick captured control of his narrative onscreen. Now, those—like me—who were too young to fully interpret his protests at the time have another way of understanding. Working on his own terms alongside Nick Chiles, Kaepernick regains control once again in his new memoir, The Perilous Fight.

Documenting his entire life thus far, Kaepernick’s in-depth retelling is striking in its detail. Whether it’s for a story about his childhood teammate’s mother, Mrs. Attaway, who made him feel cared for in his predominantly white community, or one about a former football player whom he respected for his skill on the field, it’s clear that Kaepernick keeps his receipts.

Thoughtfully constructed, The Perilous Fight succeeds as a memoir in how relatable and human it presents the football-player-turned-activist. The book introduces us to Kaepernick as a child—typical for memoirs, yet meaningful here considering America’s adultification of Black boys. But before readers embark on his journey through comical youth sports stories and high school proms, the author presents his thesis that “racism and sports are two of the most dominant and enduring features of American life.” This claim is continuously revisited and backed up throughout the book.

Growing up primarily in Turlock, California, Kaepernick was adopted by white parents who were initially “seeking a white child” and, many years later, were embarrassed by their son’s protest. Microaggressions were common at home, and so was racism in his own neighborhood. The introductory passage recounts a story of him being tied to a tree as a young boy and told by a group of white boys to “go back to Niger, n—r!”

Sports presented Kaepernick with a safe space of clean-cut meritocracy. In football, he was surrounded by more Black people than ever before—an escape from his parents who recognized their biracial child but not his Black identity. Their denial neglected his experiences of police harassment and being called the n-word.

Before he was a 6-foot-5 athlete with a Huey Newton-esque afro, Kaepernick was a boy grappling with his identity as one of the only Black children in his neighborhood. This is a struggle I could relate to completely, even having grown up with two Black parents myself.

The creeping feeling that a shape-up or cornrows makes you look unprofessional—or like “a thug,” according to Kaepernick’s mother. The music you gravitate towards being a mark against your character. The constant push to be excellent in the classroom or on the field, but not so excellent that you threaten your white counterparts.

Also an accomplished pitcher, Kaepernick received a large number of college recruitments for baseball, but the racism he faced on the mound edged him out of the sport. So he stuck with football and committed to the one school that gave him an offer: the University of Nevada, Reno. But the further Kaepernick progressed in football, the uglier it became.

Despite leading the school’s best-ever season and achieving a historic season himself, he received no financial compensation aside from his full-ride scholarship. Current Division I football players can earn seven figures from their personal brand alone, but this was not permitted until 2021. Instead, Kaepernick’s sole income came from summers laboring at a supply company, lifting hundred-pound pipes and even selling his own jersey out of the school’s bookstore—all the while managing a time commitment which he characterizes as “getting a master’s degree in your sport.”

Microaggressions from teammates, fans, and others continued. A big win his sophomore season was credited to his “genetics.”

Kaepernick then took part in the NFL Draft Combine, which he later compared to a slave auction in his limited series on Netflix. This sentiment was shared with other Black athletes present.

After being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, it was revealed that he had suffered significant injuries that were downplayed in college and at the combine. Five seasons later, after leading the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance in almost two decades, more injuries would be revealed.

As Kaepernick frames it, he was no longer a person playing football, but “a product being moved through a billion-dollar system.”

“In the NFL, they have a far greater incentive to keep the players on the field and out of the trainers’ room,” Kaepernick recounts. “It’s all about the money, not our health. Being wheeled into my first operation, the feeling of being a dispensable commodity all came to a head with stunning clarity.”

During his second injury-related hiatus, Kaepernick immersed himself in a curriculum of radical Black texts curated by his partner and radio show co-host, Nessa Diab. This self-discovery journey, coinciding with the police killings of Mario Woods, Alton Sterling, Freddie Gray, and Philando Castile, culminated in his decision to remain seated during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a preseason game in August—and eventually take a knee on September 1, 2016.

“Why would I stand to honor the U.S. when I was filled with disgust for the way this nation allows Black people to be brutalized and killed?” Kaepernick asks. “If I feel the US has shown its support for the mass incarceration of and the state-sponsored violence against my people—Black people—would it be hypocritical for me to exalt the country, to participate in the patriotism façade?”

The first book Nessa gave him to read was The Autobiography of Malcolm X, which became pivotal to his intellectual development. As The Perilous Fight progresses from a memoir to its final third, which reads as a manifesto, two similarities emerge between the lives of Malcolm X and Kaepernick.

First was their feeling of living on borrowed time, which helped them remain fearless in their pursuit of justice for Black people. Kaepernick details two near-death experiences earlier in his life that made the majority of his adulthood feel as though he was “playing with house money.”

For Malcolm X, his youth spent on the streets of Harlem as a gangster, and his father and uncles succumbing to violent deaths, made him feel similarly destined. Unfortunately, he wasn’t wrong. Yet this mindset empowered the civil rights leader, and later Kaepernick, to not be disturbed by death and, instead, to live life with complete conviction and an urgent regard.

Second is their contemplation on the role of white people in the struggle to end racism, which occurs at the end of their respective memoirs. Malcolm X evolved from the stance of white people being akin to the devil to informing them to “work in conjunction with us—each of us working among our own kind.”

Kaepernick reached a similar epiphany when returning to his alma mater for a Hall of Fame induction. In 2021, ten years after graduating, he returned to Reno—which a friend of his would joke in college stood for “Run Every N—r Out.”

At that induction, however, former teammates—Black and white, Republican and Democrat—not only informed Kaepernick how they defended him throughout the years, but shared aspirations of “love, companionship, [and] thriving children.”

With a daughter of his own now, Kaepernick reminds all of us dealing with the second Trump term and ICE agents running rampant in our streets that he took on similar forces and lived to tell the tale.

“Being Black in America is a perilous fight. I can’t afford to back down. None of us can. Not if we’re going to turn this thing around,” Kaepernick concludes. “We must never forget: Our children are watching.”