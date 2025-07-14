The Human Cost of Solitary Confinement

In March 2019, thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Lancaster died of dehydration while locked in solitary confinement at the Alger Correctional Facility in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where he had been incarcerated for robbery and gun crimes since 2013. In the days before his death, Lancaster had been pepper sprayed and restrained in an observation cell after getting into a fight with another prisoner, and began refusing food and water that he believed had been poisoned by the officers. But prison officials failed to intervene—even after he lost more than fifty pounds over the course of fifteen days.

Lancaster’s sister, Danielle Dunn, says that her brother was “a product of his environment.” Their father was a long-distance truck driver whom the family barely saw, and their mother a substance user who would “slap at” her husband. From the age of ten, she cooked her younger brother’s meals and washed his clothes in their parents’ absence, caring for him like he was her child. “When it was parents’ night for football, and all the moms got handed a pin, I was there,” she said.

Under relentless pressure from Dunn and other advocates, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office brought felony charges including involuntary manslaughter against four corrections officers and four registered nurses whom prosecutors alleged were criminally responsible for Lancaster’s death. The case was dismissed in the pre-trial phase.

But Dunn has continued to fight for justice on her brother’s behalf alongside other Michigan families whose loved ones have died in solitary confinement. Through their work with a grassroots advocacy group called Citizens for Prison Reform, these families are on a mission to pass state legislation that would increase protections for incarcerated people. If passed, Senate Bill 156, initially introduced as Senate Bill 493, would strengthen the authority of Michigan’s Legislative Corrections Ombudsman, a nonpartisan official charged with protecting the rights of incarcerated people within the state, and create an official complaint form available to families.

These advocates include Barbara Oppewall and Joel Blostein, whose son Benjamin Blostein died by suicide at a Detroit-area county jail in 2024 after thirty days without communication with the outside world. According to his mother, Blostein had struggled with mental health issues since his teenage years, but refused treatment. “He believed the world was mentally ill, not him,” she said.

Blostein’s parents sought guardianship of their adult son but were unable to navigate the complex probate court system. During a psychotic episode in early 2024, Blostein broke into his parents’ house and attacked his father with a knife. He was arrested and imprisoned in the Oakland County Jail, where he died in solitary confinement while awaiting trial. The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Oppewall has since thrown herself into the fight to hold the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office accountable for Benjamin’s death, and to ensure that no other family suffers the same loss. Meanwhile, Oppewall and Blostein are mourning the traumatic loss of a son they remember as a happy and beloved child. Their marriage has suffered, Joel Blostein said, as they deal with overwhelming grief and guilt. “You know it happens to people,” he said in a quiet, meditative voice. “But you don’t understand it fully until it happens to you.”

Both researchers of solitary confinement and survivors of the practice describe it as highly traumatizing. Being locked in a small blank space without outside contact causes sensory deprivation, blurs the boundaries between the self and the outer world, and can cause eyesight deterioration, heart palpitations, dizziness, panic attacks, paranoia, and hallucinations. In the case of some incarcerated individuals, the physical and mental breakdown it provokes can be fatal.

One study cited by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) estimates that approximately 122,000 people are locked in solitary confinement on any given day in the United States. A 2021 report by Yale University’s Liman Center states that between 41,000 and 48,000 people experienced prolonged solitary confinement that year, meaning they were locked in for at least twenty-two hours per day for fifteen consecutive days. Of this group, nearly a quarter had been locked in solitary confinement for years, with 4 percent held for more than a decade.

The use of solitary confinement has contributed to what has been called a “suicide crisis” in prisons and jails. While the suicide rate among those incarcerated in county jails is three times the general population average, one New York-based advocacy group estimates that that the rate of suicide in solitary confinement is ten times that of the overall incarcerated suicide rate.

In Michigan and nationwide, prisons and jails are facing severe shortages of corrections officers due to mandatory overtime, risk of violence, and benefit cuts—a crisis that contributes to the high suicide rate. According to The Alpena News, half of Michigan’s twenty-six prisons have staff vacancy rates ranging from fifteen to thirty-five percent. The Michigan Corrections Organization (MCO), a union representing corrections officers in Michigan, says that in July 2023, Alger Correctional Facility was sixty-six corrections officers short of its 166 required officers.

The trauma prevalent among overworked officers contributes to an environment in which fewer people want to work. Corrections officers frequently suffer depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and commit suicide at a rate that one research study found comparable to that of combat military personnel. In one MCO report, an anonymous officer at Alger Correctional Facility said, “I feel like a prisoner some days because I spend more time at the prison than I do outside of it.”

Lois Pullano, executive director of Citizens for Prison Reform, points to a “toxic” culture in Michigan’s prisons. “No matter what they get paid or what their benefits are—until the culture is addressed, it will not be possible to address the staffing shortages,” she told The Progressive via email.

And the trauma among corrections officers inevitably filters down to the people they guard, leading to incidents of abuse and neglect such as Lancaster’s death. According to Pullano, families say their incarcerated loved ones have had much less time outside the cell, including for therapy, since Covid due to staffing shortages. For those in mental health units, the situation is dire. “[T]hey seem to be locked down more often than not,” she says, “with not having access to mental health therapy and continual violence/incidents that keep them all locked down.”

The reforms proposed by Senate Bill 156 could not have saved Ben Blostein’s life, as they would impact Michigan prisons, but not jails. But Citizens for Prison Reform advocates believe the legislation would strengthen transparency and accountability in prisons by requiring the Michigan Legislative Corrections Ombudsman to create monthly public reports documenting complaints, which Pullano says have never been publicly tracked before.

Senate Bill 156 would also enable families and people in the community to file complaints about prison conditions, rather than solely incarcerated people and legislators. A newly-standardized complaint form would be made accessible to the community on the ombudsman’s website.

Nationwide, anti-solitary confinement advocates are taking a multi-pronged approach to ending the practice, raising public awareness, pushing for legislative reforms and focusing on caring for survivors and their families. The End Solitary Confinement Act was introduced in 2023 and would ban solitary confinement in federal prisons. Both the Senate and House versions mandate that incarcerated individuals be allowed out of their cells for at least fourteen hours per day, and that they also be allowed to participate in mental health, substance abuse and violence prevention programming.

Both Dunn and Blostein’s parents have sought therapy since their loved ones’ deaths. Dunn suffers from anxiety, depression, and PTSD. She fears the unthinkable happening to another loved one. “If that crazy thing can occur,” she said, referring to her brother’s death, “what other crazy thing can happen? Anything is possible.”

Oppewall says she can never truly know to what extent mental health struggles and substance use factored into her son’s crisis. But she points to prison officials’ seclusion and neglect of Benjamin as a major precipitating factor in his death. After fifty days in jail, with no drugs other than those given in jail,” she told The Progressive via email, “. . . . he was mentally ill enough to kill himself—even though I believe he was trying very hard to adapt, stay hopeful, and ask for reasonable accommodations and psychiatric help, knowing he was experiencing extreme mood swings from deep depression to intense anxiety and the medications they put him in were not helping.”