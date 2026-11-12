The Gen Z Movement Sweeping France

On October 17, before it descended into chaos, Place de la République in central Paris, France, was ornamented with a familiar symbol. Activists draped the giant monument at its center— a statue of Marianne, who personifies the Republic—with an enormous yellow vest. The image recalled the yellow vest movement of 2018, during which activists protesting high fuel prices and economic inequality wore yellow high-visibility vests in the streets.

“It’s a symbol of revolt,” says twenty-four-year old Marianne, an activist who wore a vest herself on October 17. She is one of more than 100,000 Parisians, and at least half a million people throughout France, who marched that day in protest of the high cost of living and the underfunding of public high schools. High schools in France have dealt with dire conditions: overpacked classrooms, lack of air conditioning, and rodent infestations, among other issues.

The day ended in revolt. Throughout France, clashes erupted between the protesters and the police. Masked individuals attacked local services on city streets and set fire to cars, public buildings, and makeshift barricades. Flames consumed a nineteenth-century city hall building in the city of Limoges. According to Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, police arrested more than 1,200 people during the demonstrations, and 150 officers were injured on the day. French investigative outlet StreetPress published a report of around fifty documented incidents of police violence during the weekend.

The shocking images coming from Paris, Marseille, and Lyon overshadowed what October 17 also was: a mass mobilization in solidarity with the largest student movement France has seen in decades. A procession tens of thousands strong marched through northern Paris, where a largely peaceful coalition of students and “yellow vests” expressed their anger through chants and slogans.

Protesters call the alliance between the ongoing high school movement and the protesting yellow vests a “convergence of struggles.”

“All of this, it’s a story of money that is not being given, money that is poorly redistributed,” says Jerome, a Parisian in his fifties who participated.

“The youth began to put in the work more than two weeks ago, and now it’s up to everyone else to take up the baton,” adds twenty-four-year-old Heloïse, a recent university graduate.

The youth movement began on September 18, when students at the Saint-Exupéry high school in the Parisian suburb of Créteil joined in on their understaffed teachers’ strike by blocking the school entrance. Over the following weeks, protests and blockades spread throughout the country. Education Minister Édouard Geffray said in early October that more than one third of French high schools had been closed or disrupted by the movement.

Students routinely deal with grueling school hours, understaffed teachers, unusable facilities, and a discriminatory, according to the protesters, university application system. These issues create inequalities between students from top high schools (mainly in French cities) and underfunded ones (often in poorer suburbs).

As the protests gained momentum, the French government patched together a set of short-term relief measures. Students rejected these solutions as political plays to appease the movement.

“The issue goes much deeper,” says sixteen-year old Axel, a Parisian high school student and participant in the blockades. “The fact is, we’ve needed funding for teachers for years. During Macron’s decade in power, the budgets have kept declining.”

While France has been nominally spending a stable proportion of its GDP on education, a growing portion of the national education budget is spent on the pensions of retired schooling system workers. In next year’s budget, the government will allocate nearly a third of its funds for this demographic alone.

As the protests grew, so did the authorities’ hostility towards youth blockading their high schools. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said “the student movement has transformed into a movement of urban violence.” Meanwhile, more reports of serious injuries caused by police violence surfaced. In Lens, a fifteen-year old protester had his hand torn off by a stun grenade explosion.

“They tried to suppress our movement with extreme violence,” says Axel. “But fortunately, the movement is not backing down in the face of this—yet the response is completely disproportionate.”

Recent findings from investigative journal Le Canard Enchaîné support his claim. The outlet quoted a police commissioner as saying that a third of protesting high schoolers were arrested solely on the grounds of “unauthorized gathering.” The officer added that “the goal was to frighten the students and their parents in order to put an end to the protests as quickly as possible.” In all, nearly 8,000 participants have been arrested since the beginning of the high school movement.

“We’re used to not being listened to,” says Josephine, a nineteen-year-old university student. “That’s nothing new. But this contempt, this aggression, calling in law enforcement to crack down on us, honestly, it’s just completely intolerable.”

As France woke up on October 18, scenes of destruction and pillaging gripped the attention of national and international audiences. The first time that the country’s Gen Z took the lead in a political battle, it found itself overshadowed by ugly scenes of unrest.

“After the chaos, anger” became Le Parisien’s headline, describing the general population as furious with the destruction which spread through the country. The anti-austerity movement risked being associated with political violence, although a police union representative told online outlet Mediapart that 80 percent of those responsible for violence were “looters,” while 20 percent were what he described as “far-left activists.”

What’s more, October 17 marked the start of a two-week long autumn vacation. School was out, and without being able to block the premises, students without their tool of protest.

Then, a major day of strikes and demonstrations on November 5 surpassed the turnout of previous marches, with an estimated 575 000 to 1.6 million participants. The blockades, although diminished, continued in fifty schools across the country, as of November 10. The same day, a joint students-teachers march walked through Paris, with an expected turnout of three to six thousand.

The “convergence of struggles,” that the activists called out on October 17 has boosted the youth movement, injecting the protests with sustained energy. In a statement of support of the November 5 strike, major trade union alliance the General Confederation of Labour cited a “lack of perspectives for the youth.” Additional protests are set to take place on November 14 and 17.

Faced with students at the vanguard of a broad social coalition, the French government has announced the first permanent measures to meet their demands, like phasing out the much-deplored university application system Parcoursup. In early November, Prime Sébastien Minister Lecornu met with youth representatives to negotiate reform measures, which ended with students walking out and calling for continued protests.

While chaos on the scale of October 17 has not, so far, repeated itself, it is clear the movement continues to build real momentum.