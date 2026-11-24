When I was twelve years old, I visited Yosemite National Park with my eighth-grade class. Under the canopy of sprawling sequoias, we crunched the earth beneath us with sore feet and learned about an underground communication network of roots. My name, “Miranda,” no longer served me here; instead, I donned a new “nature” name—something like “Pebble” or “River.” I was instructed to loosen my attachment to the self and fuse with the natural world.

That week, which I spent without Internet access, clean shower tiles, or a functional bed, was simultaneously one of the most grueling and most gratifying endeavors of my life. While I woke up to spiders on my tent’s ceiling and sniffles from a night’s worth of congestion, the chill November air loosened my chest and filled my lungs with energy. Hiking around the park, I remember the sense of awe I felt in knowing how small I stood against the sequoia redwoods, some of which were thousands of years old. This experience—listening to the sound of billowing wind and taking in the smell of fresh, peeling wood—was all that mattered.

But recent developments have put the potential for illuminating experiences like this one in limbo. According to a report by The Washington Sun, the Trump Administration has been investigating ways it could sell off a quarter-mile strip of land from Yosemite National Park to private equity company Kingsbarn Realty Capital.

The deal would mark a historic shift in how the government conserves national park space. With the exception of minor boundary adjustments and acreage acquisitions, Congress has rarely exchanged land to private developers or dwindled national park boundaries since the passage of the National Park Service Organic Act of 1916.

× Expand Courtesy of Miranda Huang The author visits Yosemite National Park, February 2016.

In the proposal, Kingsbarn, a Las Vegas-based real estate investment firm with upwards of $2.8 billion in assets—and whose chief executive reportedly contributed over $4,000 to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign—calls for Yosemite National Park to cede two acres of land to Hazel Green Ranch, an 83-acre property located just outside the park. According to the request, the acquired land would go toward an access road that directly connects the national park to the ranch.

According to USA Today, Kingsbarn said the area it wants to acquire is “a far distance from any part of Yosemite National Park” frequented by visitors. But Don Neubacher, Yosemite’s superintendent from 2010 to 2016, told the paper that while the area is not a visitor attraction, it was nonetheless a “beautiful, spectacular part of the park with rich forest habitat.”

Democratic California Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla are leading more than 150 other lawmakers in a bipartisan Congressional effort to urge the Department of the Interior (DOI) to abandon this plan. In a September 15 letter addressed to DOI Secretary Doug Burgum, the lawmakers note that the plan involves using money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which “exists to acquire and protect public lands for the benefit of the American public—not sell them off to corporate developers,” to facilitate a real estate deal.

“Public lands belong in public hands,” the letter states. “Protection of public lands is a bipartisan issue, overwhelmingly supported by the American people from all walks of life. We oppose any effort to privatize, sell off, give away, or otherwise undermine the continued existence of public lands, in Yosemite or across the country.”

Two acres of land—just over 87,000 square feet—admittedly feels puny when scaled against the park’s overall size. But the repercussions that such a sale could have are vast.

Erin Ryan, a professor specializing in natural resource law and property use at the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law, says she is “deeply concerned about the precedent” the land exchange would set. According to Ryan, Yosemite already faces congestion from human activity, and the national park has had to experiment with ways of pacing human access. Were this exchange to occur, the effects of overcrowding would be exacerbated.

“If it can happen in Yosemite, arguably the most beloved of the national parks, it can happen anywhere,” Ryan tells The Progressive. “The harm is also significant. The kinds of wildlife that could be impacted by the increased traffic from this private development into corridors of the park that are important for wildlife migration and habitats is troubling.”

Shannon Gibson, a USC professor of environmental studies, political science, and international relations, says the developer move would bring about habitat fragmentation by adding traffic, blight, and noise pollution to a wildlife area full of diverse species—from grizzlies to lynxes to a number of already endangered bird species.

Even so, she echoes Ryan’s sentiment that the real threat posed by the transfer of Yosemite land is the legacy it would carry.

“If we start down that path of giving little pieces to private hands, where would it stop?” Gibson asks. “I think [this moment] speaks to this bigger stress test that we’re witnessing right now of whether our long-standing legal as well as normative guardrails around environmental conservation and protection will hold up under this sustained pressure coming from the executive branch.”

Gibson also worries that the volume of news coverage on other issues makes the sale of national parkland more likely to occur. “Reading the international and domestic news these days almost feels like drinking out of a fire hose,” she says. “Because there is so much else at the forefront—the conflict in Iran, Israel, Palestine, gas prices, energy insecurity, inflation—I think that perhaps some of these environmental issues are able to fly under the radar a bit more.”

Alejandro Camacho, a professor of property law at UCLA School of Law, says he thinks the land exchange is indicative of the Trump Administration’s larger-scale political and legislative upheaval. As he puts it, “I think the campaign is to just throw lots of things at the wall and see what sticks and hope that . . . it’ll slip through the cracks.”

The speculation around Yosemite’s land exchange is just the latest in Trump’s slew of attacks on the environment. Amid environmental safeguard rollbacks, regulatory changes and hundreds of other actions threatening the environment, the Department of Government Efficiency, formerly led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, cut 9 percent of the National Park Service’s staff in 2025. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claims that, from October 2025 to late September of this year, the EPA deregulation actions “generated over $1.6 trillion in savings for the American people.” The harm to the environment was not calculated.

Cassius M. Cash, president and CEO of Yosemite Conservancy, directed The Progressive to a September 1 statement that claims the conservancy will “continue to share what we learn, and we’ll continue funding the restoration, trail, and habitat work that benefits Yosemite regardless of how this particular process unfolds.”

The DOI, which oversees the National Park Service, has not made a final decision on the matter, and says any land exchange is subject to applicable federal laws. But environmental law experts told The Progressive they do not think the DOI has the authority to exchange the land, since lands must be transferred for conservation purposes. They also indicated that Congress is unlikely to approve the proposal, since national park land preservation has historically seen bipartisan approval. Even so, each expert expresses fear about the precedent the exchange may set.

“I’ve always thought of our national parks as the crown jewels of our conservation system, and the idea that, on a whim, to help out a wealthy private landowner, we would turn over some of that land for their convenience, basically, is pretty shocking,” says Mark Squillace, a professor of environmental law at the University of Colorado Law School.

In a news ecosystem saturated with breaking headlines and near-constant chaos from the Trump Administration, I think back to my hikes in silence and my nights with cloudless skies in Yosemite. I conjure images of the thousands-year-old sequoias, which can withstand fires and grow taller still.