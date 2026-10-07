The Equity Docket: Dual Systems of Survival

For some of us, the rules are just different—standards and rules that supposedly apply to everyone are often levied inconsistently, if not selectively. This goes for how we are viewed by police, how we are depicted in the media, and sadly, how we are treated in times of need.

Earlier this year, a severe wind storm knocked out the power grid in Gary, Indiana, a majority-Black city. In Gary, the residents were left in the dark for more than fourteen days, with no clear timelines for power restoration. Wealthier suburban neighborhoods in northwest Indiana saw their power restored in half the time. Around the country, as Gary residents waited for aid, Black people lamented the lack of response as regional utility companies moved with an agonizing lack of urgency.

This dichotomy brought to my mind an unjust reality that many of us face—one where, even in times of crisis, our value and worth comes secondary to those seen as more deserving of help, more deserving of resources, and more deserving of humanity. As blame is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway, the fact remains that when disaster struck, Black areas were left in the dark for longer periods of time when compared to other areas. This frustrating existence has been bolstered by the fact that this is something we have come to expect. Some of us are expected by society to merely survive, while others are provided the resources to live.

These disparities don’t start or end with Gary. In September 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed down a decision in Sterling v. City of Jackson that laid bare the hollow promises of Constitutional protections in the United States. The court ruled that access to clean, safe drinking water is not a guaranteed right. The decision threw away claims brought by Black families in Jackson, Mississippi, whose children have suffered health consequences from drinking municipal water contaminated with lead. Writing for the majority, the judges asserted that exposure to crumbling, contaminated infrastructure does not violate any “deeply rooted” right.

The ruling is not a bizarre anomaly. It is a judicial rubber stamp on a reality Black people in this country have known for generations: America operates on a dual system of crisis response.

When the government fails Black communities, the playbook is entirely predictable. It begins with excuses, followed quickly by bureaucratic foot-dragging and systemic disinvestment. This slow walk of a response then transitions into manufactured fiscal urgency and forced austerity, ultimately ending with state officials washing their hands of responsibility while hiding behind qualified immunity and judicial precedent. But when a crisis threatens white or wealthy areas, the mechanisms of the state move with Sha’Carri Richardson-like speed, coupled with endless financial capital and overwhelming public concern.

Look no further than Jackson, a city that is more than 80 percent Black. For years, residents lived under constant boil-water advisories and failing water pressure. In 2021, winter storms pushed the system to the point of complete failure, leaving Mississippi’s largest city without running water for weeks. Rather than treating this as a humanitarian disaster demanding immediate, unencumbered state funds, the majority-white leadership in the Mississippi State House spent years diverting federal clean-water dollars away from Jackson and opted instead to fund unrelated infrastructure projects in white suburban enclaves, according to a lawsuit brought forth by the NAACP.

When the shoddy and poorly maintained water system inevitably collapsed, state politicians used the crisis to strip the city’s majority-Black leadership of political control under the guise of mismanagement. Years of inaction by the state was met with finger-pointing at Black leadership,but it was the state’s neglect in maintaining the crumbling infrastructure that exacerbated the problem. The plaintiffs in Sterling pointed to the numerous investments made by the city in the majority-white areas of Jackson, which were spared during the water crisis.

Government officials used a similar playbook in Flint, Michigan, years prior. In 2014, unelected emergency managers—appointed by the state to enforce fiscal control over a majority-Black city—switched Flint’s water source to the corrosive Flint River to save money. The result was the poisoning of an entire community with lead and Legionella, a genus of bacteria that can cause serious lung infections when it grows in water systems. For years, state officials brushed off the growing concerns from the Black community about the detrimental health impacts of the water on their families. State officials blew them off until the growing evidence of a problem became too big to ignore.

Hurricane Katrina, a cyclone responsible for more than 1,800 fatalities across the Gulf Coast and costing over $100 billion in damage, remains the defining blueprint of selective state abandonment. In 2005, as Black people stranded in New Orleans’s Lower Ninth Ward begged for help, the state opted to enhance militarization, erect police checkpoints, and demonize survivors seeking food as “looters.” When rebuilding funds finally trickled in through programs like Road Home, grants were tied to pre-storm property values rather than the actual cost to rebuild. Because decades of redlining and racist housing policy had artificially depressed Black property values, Black homeowners received a fraction of what white homeowners got to rebuild despite identical levels of damage.

With these dual systems of crisis response, resource activation looks different when a disaster touches white America. When Hurricane Sandy devastated affluent, predominantly white shoreline communities in New Jersey and Long Island, New York, in 2012, President Barack Obama and local governors conducted high-profile aerial tours and declared vast swathes of the coast federal disaster zones within forty-eight hours. Congress bypassed standard fiscal debates to pass a massive $60 billion relief package, rushing emergency funds directly to homeowners to rebuild boardwalks, stabilize coastlines, and restore power grids in record time. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants were distributed swiftly to restore multi-million-dollar beachfront properties to their pre-storm glory. Within two weeks, more than $360 million had been allocated to the area, reaching more than $1 billion after a month. By ninety days, a $50.5 billion federal relief package had been designated for the area.

More recently, when a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio—a rural town that is roughly 98 percent white—the federal response was relatively quick. Within days, officials from federal agencies were on the ground surveying the damage. Cabinet-level secretaries later made direct visits once the area was deemed safe. Within weeks, the federal government moved to hold the rail company financially liable. President Donald Trump is still pushing to open an investigation to identify any failures in the government’s response while placing blame on former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris for their lack of a prompt response.

A 2018 study found that in areas with at least $10 billion in disaster damage from 1999 to 2013, white households gained an average of $126,000 in wealth, while Black households lost $27,000. This structural math contributes to disaster relief inequity and is completely by design. FEMA’s individual assistance programs continue to award higher payout amounts to white, wealthier applicants because the algorithms used to determine relief percentages favor accumulated real estate wealth and rigid property titles.

FEMA’s individual assistance is designed to reimburse only verified, uninsured damage, and applicants must have documentation proving they own or occupy the home. That favors households with insurance, clear deeds, and paperwork, while many Black families hold inherited “heirs’ property” without formal titles and are more often denied.

This is compounded by emergency management laws that strip local, Black-led municipal governments of their own self-determination. In Michigan, laws like Public Act 436 let the governor replace elected mayors, councils, and school boards in “financially distressed” cities, with unelected emergency managers who hold all legislative and executive power. That translates to roughly half of the state’s Black residents having lived under this kind of takeover at some point, compared with about 2 percent of white residents. In Flint, the appointed emergency manager’s decision to switch the water source led to the lead crisis. And rulings like Sterling ensure that when the state fails to provide the bare minimum for survival, Black citizens are denied the standing to fight back in court.

Both New Jersey and East Palestine deserved rapid responses—but so does every town, Black communities included. The former wasn’t met with blockades and police checkpoints restricting those simply trying to survive. At no time did the federal government scold displaced homeowners on fiscal responsibility or demand that towns forfeit local governance. The concerns were not pushed aside. The government acted, and the country rallied.

The stark contrast in state capacity reveals the unspoken rule of American disaster governance: White communities receive immediate empathy, structural mobilization, and federal protection, while disaster within Black communities receives austerity, neglect, and lectures on how to handle the state coffers.

It is impossible to talk about racial justice without talking about the infrastructure of survival. Until the state is forced to value Black survival as much as white comfort, the dual system of emergency response will continue to treat our communities not as people in need of aid, but as collateral damage.