The Enduring Spirit of Eugene Debs

Expand Simon & Schuster Simon & Schuster, 416 pages. Publication date: October 13, 2026.

On July 15, 2026, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani—soccer enthusiast and democratic socialist—joined a watch party for the World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England. This wasn’t a soccer soiree at the official mayor’s mansion, nor was it a Lower East Side pub gathering. It was an event for incarcerated people at Rikers Island, the notorious jail a mere stone’s throw across the East River from LaGuardia Airport.

“These are New Yorkers, and they will be New Yorkers when they get out of Rikers,” Mamdani told reporters. Fox News accused the mayor of “palling around” with inmates, but Mamdani, undeterred, took to social media: “Football belongs to everyone,” he wrote, and “every New Yorker deserves to have their dignity affirmed.”

A century prior to Mamdani’s World Cup event at Rikers, Eugene Debs—the standard-bearer of American socialism whom Mamdani quoted in his mayoral victory speech—was just as unflinching in affirming the humanity of the incarcerated. Debs’s belief in the rights and dignity of incarcerated people was steeled not as a prison visitor, but as an inmate at the federal penitentiary in Atlanta, Georgia. It was from that prison that Debs, less than two years into a ten-year sentence for speaking publicly against World War I, mounted his fifth and final presidential run—garnering nearly a million votes as “Convict No. 9653.”

In his debut book, American Socialist: The Life and Legacy of Eugene V. Debs, former Jacobin editor Shawn Gude argues that Debs understood socialism primarily as a moral commitment to expanding democracy and human freedom. This vision of fully realized democracy encompassed labor organizing, international solidarity, prison reform, and expanding U.S. citizenship to include women and African Americans, all of which Debs viewed as fulfilling the American political tradition. Gude’s book appears as Debs’s ideas have reentered American politics amid a surging democratic socialist movement that seeks to advance equality, worker power, and economic democracy.

American Socialist is an elegantly written portrait of the ever-evolving Eugene Debs, a man who hardly emerged from the womb a socialist labor agitator. Born in 1855 to French immigrants in Terre Haute, Indiana, Debs took his first job at the age of fourteen on the railroads—then the arteries of economic life in America. Beginning as a paint-scraper and rising quickly to a coal-shoveling fireman, Debs expected to climb the ranks of an industry he considered an “architect of progress.”

Then, in 1875, Debs joined the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen and Enginemen, a traditional craft union that Gude says aimed to help labor and capital by cultivating “more respectable” members “worthy of being treated well.” Debs initially believed effective unions could develop harmony between workers and owners without striking. Only in the late 1880s, after witnessing capitalists organize to crush modest labor demands, did Debs finally question these views.

In 1893, Debs founded a new industrial union, the American Railway Union (ARU), to broadly organize workers against the power of organized capital. The fledgling ARU soon found itself at the center of the decade’s most consequential labor battle: its 1894 strikes against a Chicago, Illinois, railcar manufacturer called the Pullman Company. When Pullman’s resident-workers struck over decreased wages, the ARU led more than 150,000 rail workers to initiate a nationwide solidarity strike that crippled rail traffic and frightened business owners. Fearful that organized labor was gaining momentum nationwide, Pullman and other rail bosses famously enlisted government support to declare the strike illegal and arrest its leaders, including Debs.

While in jail for the strike, Debs, suddenly a household name, engaged in an intense period of study and reflection, from which he emerged six months later with a sharper critique of capital. Having been imprisoned as a victim of organized capital, Debs declared himself a socialist.

Previous biographers of Debs, including Nick Salvatore, have cast him as a homegrown radical whose socialism stemmed not from Karl Marx, but from American leaders like Thomas Paine, Abraham Lincoln, and Frederick Douglass. Gude seems open to the possibility that Debs was shaped by each, distilling their philosophies into a distinctly Debsian worldview.

Whatever its influences, Debs’s socialism remains best understood as a commitment to the realization of democracy. He pushed for industrial unions, worker co-ops, and the nationalization of various industries. His goal was not only to democratize the economy, but to preserve political democracy as well—and he saw the former as necessary for achieving the latter. To his core, Debs believed he was defending American principles in an era that undermined them.

Yet, American Socialist also demonstrates the evolution of Debs’s still more expansive view of democracy. Historians have criticized Debs for remarks that minimized the struggles of Black workers, adopting a “color-blind” approach that paid no special attention to the role of racism in shaping capitalism. But Gude shows that over the course of his life, Debs became uniquely attuned to racial struggles, and argued that democracy required the full extension of political and social equality.

Amid its fits-and-starts evolution, the now-defunct Socialist Party of America repeatedly turned to Debs to bridge internal divides, tapping him as its presidential candidate in four consecutive elections. But by 1916, he was too exhausted to mount a fifth presidential campaign. Sidelined, Debs fumed in 1917 as the United States entered World War I; he railed against the hypocrisy of the country claiming to fight for democracy abroad while using the Espionage and Sedition Acts of 1917 and 1918, respectively, to stifle anti-war speech at home. Bedridden as his friends were jailed and the government halted the circulation of socialist literature, he mustered the energy for his now-famous 1918 speech in Canton, Ohio, defending the anti-war and anti-draft speeches of his jailed friends.

It wasn’t long before Debs, too, was arrested. His legendary trial speech in June 1918 maintained what Gude describes as his trademark optimism for the movement. “Let the people everywhere take heart of hope,” Debs announced to a courtroom full of admirers, “for the cross is bending, the midnight is passing, and joy cometh with the morning.” He was nevertheless sentenced to ten years in prison and convicted under the Espionage Act of 1917. But in jail, he would conjure perhaps his greatest feat of optimism, making a fifth run for President in a campaign bearing the slogan “From the Jail House to the White House.” Debs lost the 1920 election, but earned nearly a million votes out of about 26.8 million cast. The winner, Warren Harding, commuted his sentence on December 23, 1921.

Debs was released from prison with weakened health to lead a diminished socialist movement—neither he nor his party ever recovered, and when Debs died in 1926, the Socialist Party was a skeleton of its pre-war self. Yet in Gude’s telling, Debs’s spirit, like Bruce Springsteen’s “Ghost of Tom Joad,” has remained alive to counsel those who seek it. His spirit was alive in Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, A. Philip Randolph’s civil rights advocacy, and Martin Luther King Jr’s public pressure campaign against the Vietnam War. Today, as a new generation of democratic socialists seek Debs, American Socialist is the book that will speak back to them.