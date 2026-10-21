The Christian Supremacist Network Involved in Brazil’s Election

× Expand Ricardo Stuckert/Lula Oficial Brazilian president Lula speaks at a event campaign event in Rio de Janeiro, September 2026.

On October 25, Brazilian voters will return to the polls to decide whether the country will continue with its progressive government or swing to the far right. And U.S.-based evangelical leaders have worked hard to push for the latter.

Brazil’s presidential election pits incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva—commonly known as Lula—of the Workers’ Party, against senator Flávio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party, son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. While neither candidate won a majority in the first round of voting on October 4, Bolsonaro came out ahead of Lula, with 47 percent of the vote to Lula’s 45 percent. Brazil is one of the twenty-two countries in the world with compulsory, or mandatory, voting.

Both candidates have campaigned extensively in the three weeks between voting rounds. Lula’s supporters held massive rallies nationwide in support of the eighty-year-old leftist seeking his fourth term.

The far-right Liberal Party outperformed the progressive Workers’ Party in congressional and municipal elections across the country. The Liberal Party won nineteen of fifty-four seats up for election in the country’s senate, becoming its largest voting bloc, holding 35 percent of the chamber going into the 2027 legislative session.

To score favor with voters, the right has tapped into frustrations with Lula and the left over various corruption cases. The recent massive Banco Masters scandal, for instance, which involved alleged fraud that impacted figures across the political spectrum, likely helped tip the scale toward Bolsonaro.

“The right wants the public to think, ‘Well, there’s corruption, so there must be a [Workers’ Party] problem,’ ” Ian Carrillo, a sociology professor and expert on Brazil at the University of Oklahoma, tells The Progressive.

There is also growing frustration among the public with the status quo—including substantial fiscal instability and a general distrust of the political elite. This has prompted many to vote for conservative candidates, polling experts suggest.

“There is a growing desire… for systemic change,” says Leonardo Magalhães, the CEO and founder of IPSE Global in Brazil. “People are deeply dissatisfied with the system as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Brazil’s far right has utilized social media to amplify this dissatisfaction with the political status quo.

“This is a form of conservatism with deep historical roots,” says Luciana Fernandes Veiga, who researches political behavior at the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro. “It is reinforced by dissatisfaction with the Lula administration and heavily mediated by social media and online influencers, who tend to be rightwing for the most part. They organize themselves into a political system that operates largely through social media, through churches, and through countless other channels that don't necessarily rely on political parties.”

The campaign also included endorsements for Bolsonaro from foreign leaders like Argentine president Javier Milei and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Additionally, evangelical leaders who have sought to influence politics in the United States have also fostered deep connections in Latin America, including Brazil. These evangelicals traveled to Brazil prior to and after the first round of voting and celebrated Bolsonaro’s success.

“Brazil is about to be yanked from its leftward lurch into the arms of China back into alliance with its friend Donald Trump in the north,” Lance Wallnau, a Dallas, Texas-based televangelist and self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, said on his podcast following the first-round vote. “A new powerful South American shift is happening with some twenty-nine of thirty-two nations moving to the right to conservative values and to an alignment with the United States.”

Wallnau and other self-proclaimed prophets and apostles of the New Apostolic Reformation, a Christian supremacist theological movement commonly referred to as the NAR, are among the most active in supporting far-right leaders in Latin America and across the globe. Wallnau has expressed his support for El Salvador’s authoritarian president Nayib Bukele, Argentina’s libertarian president Javier Milei, and ultraconservative former Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei.

Proselytizing Christians like those in the NAR see it as their mission to conquer and influence the “seven mountains” of society—family, religion, education, media, arts and entertainment, business, and government—cultural sectors they say are governed by satanic forces. The NAR has become a central force on the religious right in the last two decades. It played a major role, for example, in the insurrection attempt on January 6, 2021, as Matthew D. Taylor documents in his book The Violent Take It By Force: The Christian Movement That Is Threatening Our Democracy.

These religious influences, Taylor explains, support an authoritarian version of Christianity that demands dominion over the state and society. They have built a global network to spread this concept far and wide, deploying what Taylor describes as a “spiritual warfare strike team.”

“They would just be like, ‘[This] city or this nation is where God is moving. We’re going to see revival there. We can conquer the seven mountains there,’” Taylor tells The Progressive.

“They’re very concrete in their spirituality; they think of territory as spiritual,” Taylor adds. “And so they can get pretty far down the road of nationalism. But their ambitions reach far beyond those nations, and their networks reach far beyond those nations. And so, it’s really more of a global domination scheme.”

Bill Johnson of Bethel Church in Redding, California, and Ché Ahn of Harvest Church in Pasadena, California, were among the NAR leaders who traveled to Brazil to build relations with the far-right political faction. Johnson spoke alongside other Christian supremacists at the Voice of the Apostles conference that took place in São Paulo in early October, just after the first round vote.

In January 2026, the American NAR leader and charismatic Christian speaker Cindy Jacobs appeared at The Send, a revival prayer festival in Recife, Brazil. Jacobs—who in 1985 cofounded the “spiritual warfare” organization Generals International—prophesied during the event that God would shape Brazil to align with Israel and facilitate missionary work.

“Now, the Lord said to me, and I will now begin to prophesy this: Don’t look at Brazil and think I cannot do impossible things, for I have many surprises,” Jacobs said at the event. “And I have just begun to expose the corruption. I have just begun, says God . . . The Lord looks upon Brazil, and he wants Brazil to be a chosen nation to change the world.”

Jacobs appeared at The Send alongside Anna Paula Valadão, a charismatic, Brazilian evangelical singer who has long supported Bolsonaro and the far right. The Send is the latest prayer rally event organized by Lou Engle, another American NAR leader.

The potential return of the Bolsonaro family to power would be detrimental to Brazilian democracy.

The elder Bolsonaro is currently imprisoned for his part in seeking to overturn the results of Brazil’s 2022 presidential election. On January 8, 2023, the week after Lula was sworn in, Bolsonaro supporters invaded government offices. The former president would most likely be freed if the far right returns to power.

If Lula wins, he could veto any legislation the right and far right seek to push through. Bolsonaro has stated that he would not cut social spending, but he would eliminate government ministries in order to control spending, Reuters reports. He said that he would halt minimum wage increases.

“The four years of [Lula’s] administration [were] crucial for restoring certain public policies that had been undermined under the Bolsonaro government,” says Fernandes Veiga. “There is a process of rebuilding public policies and social programs underway.”

But Lula’s re-election would likely meet with another coup attempt. As the younger Bolsonaro has stated throughout his campaign, his goal is to “re-establish democracy.”