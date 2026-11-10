The AI Race is Putting Patients at Risk

When CEOs of frontier artificial intelligence (AI) companies publicly call for a slowdown in the technology they are racing to build, there is clearly a problem. Recently, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urged the industry to slow the advance of increasingly capable models, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backed the call. Washington should listen.

Indeed, the most frightening risks involving AI are already moving from theory to capability. Frontier models let non-experts code new applications quickly, and soon it may be possible to use AI to create biological agents that can be weaponized. The White House’s own AI Action Plan warns that AI could create new pathways for bad actors to synthesize dangerous pathogens and calls for stronger screening and national security assessment of AI tools and systems. Anthropic has already said its newest systems require stronger safeguards.

At the same time, America’s health system is already under digital siege. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that large cybersecurity breaches more than doubled from 2019 to 2023, and the 2024 ransomware attack of Change Healthcare, a major billing and technology firm, ultimately affected about 193 million people by disrupting payments and care nationwide.

In 2025, the FBI listed health care providers and public health systems among the principal sectors most affected by ransomware. Now, imagine AI systems that can operate around the clock helping attackers find vulnerabilities, generate code, automate hacking, and scale tricking people into revealing confidential data or granting access to bad actors.

The stakes of unfettered AI use in health care are high. The United States needs an overarching, coordinated federal framework for AI in general health care and public health services, and it needs it now.

Federal agencies have the pieces of regulatory structure in place, but they need updated authority and resources to do this work. The Food and Drug Administration has developed lifecycle guidance for AI-enabled medical devices and has already finalized guidance for managing planned changes to those devices. The Federal Trade Commission strengthened its breach-notification rules for health apps outside HIPAA in 2024.

Bipartisan members of the U.S. Senate are also discussing a federal duty of care for frontier developers aimed at mitigating catastrophic risks, including biological weapons.

But these efforts are not enough. These steps do not amount to a coherent system for governing technologies that can cross jurisdictional lines in seconds.

AI in health care offers many cases that regulatory frameworks should be addressing. A hospital can use AI for patient care and clinical decision support; an insurer for utilization management (e.g., automating care denials); a teenager for mental health advice; a public health department for outbreak detection; and a bad actor for infiltrating a hospital network. Different uses carry different risks and require separate risk-benefit analysis for determining regulatory guardrails.

Direct-to-consumer mental health chatbots expose this gap clearly. In a recent roundtable on AI and young adults with chronic conditions, participants described conversational AI as a “double-edged sword,” particularly when systems are designed to be agreeable or reassuring toward their users. The concern is especially acute in mental health, where an engagement-optimized chatbot has the potential to reinforce harmful thinking or fail to escalate concern when a crisis is indicated.

Many of these products reach consumers as “wellness” tools, beyond the normal scrutiny patients would expect for something giving them health advice. The roundtable authors, myself included, argue for a broadening of federal definitions of medical devices to include AI tools capable of processing health-related data.

One 2026 study found that a large language model undertriaged fifty-two percent of medical emergencies during a structured test. Disclaimers were buried in the terms of service, which is insufficient protection for a frightened parent or a patient in emotional distress.

Federal regulations and guidance should set a common floor for patient-facing AI, including clear disclosure when a person is interacting with AI; evidence standards tied to the level of clinical risk; safeguards against bias; privacy and data-minimization requirements; human escalation pathways; incident reporting; and continuous post-deployment monitoring. Developers must test systems with the target populations and in the settings where they will be used. High-risk systems should not hide behind a “wellness” label. AI use should be disclosed, and AI-generated or AI-edited clinical records clearly labeled.

The protection of public health requires similar guidance and oversight. AI can strengthen biosurveillance by finding signals across disparate data, model and predict outbreaks, and help allocate scarce resources. We must build governance into our health system’s infrastructure that includes testing standards and protocols, continuous monitoring, ethics oversight, user education, and clear lines of accountability.

Other advanced economies around the globe are ahead of ours in establishing national governance structures that could offer lessons for the United States. The European Union’s AI Act is currently being enforced for general-purpose AI models, delineating prohibited practices and transparency obligations. Also, South Korea’s AI Basic Act took effect in 2026 and established a national regulatory framework.

Japan created an AI Strategy Headquarters headed by the prime minister and adopted a national AI basic plan. The United Kingdom and Australia are linking their AI safety institutes in order to better evaluate frontier AI model risks. These systems differ, but they have one thing in common - national AI governance.

The United States should build a health-focused version similar to our advanced economy counterparts. Congress and the White House should require federal agencies to operate under a common health-AI risk framework. We should have one set of risk tiers, interoperable testing standards, a shared incident-reporting system, and clear authority for emergency action when an AI system threatens patient safety, public health, or biosecurity.

America can lead in advancing AI and still insist on guardrails to ensure safety. Rapid development without standards and limits can become a patient-safety problem, a cybersecurity problem, and, in the extreme, a national-security problem.

The next ransomware catastrophe, suicide following a harmful chatbot engagement, or AI-enabled biological threat will not wait for federal agencies to settle who has jurisdiction. Washington should stop making patients wait, too.