Scapegoating Special Ed

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When the squatter currently occupying the White House decides that he wants to do something, there is no dissuading him, no matter how stupid the idea.

A while back, he decided to do away with the U.S. Department of Education, fulfilling a vow from Project 2025 and his campaign promise to lower government spending.

And so, shortly after moving back in, the squatter issued an Executive Order which directed the Secretary of Education to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities while ensuring the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”

The squatter does not have legal authority to eliminate the department. But he can render it as ineffective as possible by stripping it of funds, staff, and control.

The sketchy timeline of the dismantling goes as follows.

In March 2025, the squatter announced that he wanted to turn over the Department of Education’s oversight of students with disabilities to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). That would mean the legendary doofus HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has repeatedly spouted falsehoods and stigmas about people with disabilities, would ultimately be the person in charge of enforcement.

Following the announcement, Kennedy posted on X that HHS “is fully prepared to take on the responsibility of supporting individuals with special needs.”

But just a month later, he claimed at a press conference that people with autism “will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem, they’ll never go on a date, many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.”

Last November, the squatter’s administration announced that it was entering into six interagency agreements with four other federal agencies to “co-manage” some Department of Education programs. Nothing related to disabilities was included in the programs that would potentially be farmed out.

The administration said in June that the agency would be entering into more agreements to shift many special education functions to the HHS and certain civil rights work to the Department of Justice. And in September, the nation’s top special education official, Kelly Rogers—who served as the acting assistant secretary for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services since May—unexpectedly resigned just as the plan was scheduled to be implemented.

“I remain confident in the team’s ability to continue moving forward with strengthened outcomes for individuals with disabilities through the HHS partnership,” Rogers said.

“Strengthening outcomes” is the central message of the squatter’s propagandistic justification for exactly why he is doing this. But, in reality, he’s the type of guy who really enjoys kneecapping government agencies, just for the sport of it.