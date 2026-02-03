Save Social Security? Don’t Bet on It

× Expand Luis Orozco/Vecteezy

Did you know that in 2025, billionaires like Elon Musk had to pay the same rate of Social Security taxes as someone who earned $176,100? That’s because this is the income threshold at which the law was capped at the highest percentage bracket.

If you think that’s not fair, you’re right. Unfortunately, the only people in a position to fix this problem are the members of the U.S. Congress and, as usual, it doesn’t appear that enough of them are willing and ready to take action, because that would likely upset the morbidly rich folks who pull their strings.

Their inaction could lead to some very big problems in the not-too-distant future. According to the Board of Trustees of the Social Security Trust Funds, the funds have only enough money to fully pay scheduled benefits through 2034. Congress must take action by then—either by increasing the flow of cash into Social Security through tax increases, or by tightening eligibility as was previously done by raising the age of retirement in 1985. If it does not, all recipients of this bedrock American benefit will be facing painful cuts to make up for the projected shortfall.

As Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano said in a press release in June, the members of Congress must “work together to protect and strengthen the trust funds for the millions of Americans who rely on it—now and in the future—for a secure retirement or in the event of a disability.”

Scrapping the upper-level-income cap entirely and making those who can pay more do so would generate nearly 75 percent of the projected shortfall, which would make it one of the most consequential actions that Congress could take to protect and preserve Social Security.

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonpartisan think tank that works “to counter rising inequality, low wages, and weak benefits for working people,” says about 70 percent of workers in the United States between the ages of thirty-two and sixty-six who had incomes above the taxable maximum in 2024 would face more in benefit cuts than they would pay in higher taxes if the cap were scrapped. But the remaining 30 percent, EPI reports, would be better off financially if they took the hit in benefit cuts than they would be if they paid higher taxes.

Adjusting the cap is a very popular solution for addressing any future Social Security funding crises. And according to EPI, scrapping the cap remains the most fair and practical path to safeguarding Social Security for future generations.

But the 30 percent of the high earners whom EPI says would be financially better off if the cap remained untouched and everyone had their Social Security benefits significantly reduced as a result, are the richest Americans among us. And since growing their wealth at all cost is almost always at the top of the nation’s political agenda, they are likely to put up a big fight in defense of the status quo.