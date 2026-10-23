Revisiting the Gold Rush

In 2026, gold prices hit a record high of over $5,000 an ounce; recreational mining became a trend fueled by economic instability and confirmed by the fast-growing Gold Prospectors Association of America; the federal government recklessly eased restrictions on mining, including for gold; and the U.S. Mint released a coin bearing the face of our president stamped in his favorite metal.

“Together we’re reawakening the spirit of the Gold Rush,” President Donald Trump said in August. “Very simply, we’re making mining great again.”

Expand Viking Viking, 469 pages. Publication date: October 6, 2026.

But the California Gold Rush was about so much more than mining, as Nathaniel Philbrick shows in his timely, kaleidoscopic history, The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World. Nor was it just about the United States. In 1848, when four Chilean brothers named Rosales heard gold had been found at Sutter’s Mill, they sped to California by ship, beating eastern overlanders by months, quickly learning where to dig and how to drill, then generously sharing their knowledge with white pioneers—who promptly drove them off their claim.

Bigotry was a many-faceted feature of the mid-nineteenth-century Gold Rush, during which 300,000 people flocked to California. The Rosales brothers knew Yankees disdained Chileans as “the descendants of Africans,” so Parisian-educated brother Vicente initially posed as French, only to be approached by white settlers with an invitation to hunt Native Americans (which he declined). Even before the first glint of gold emerged at Sutter’s Mill, Swiss immigrant Johann Sutter operated a ranch in the Mexican territory of Alta California where he enslaved Indigenous Nisenan and Miwok workers and trafficked women and children abducted during raids on Indigenous villages.

In 1850, the Foreign Miners’ Tax Act was passed, charging outsiders—primarily Mexicans—an astonishing $20 monthly (equivalent to $800 today) for the “privilege of taking from our country the vast treasure to which they have no right.” That year, a Cherokee journalist and enslaver named John Rollin Ridge traveled to California, where a mining-related murder inspired him to write a fictionalized biography—the first novel published by a Native American—called The Life and Adventures of Joaquín Murieta. The book romanticizes a Mexican desperado who terrorizes the white settlers who murdered his family and took his land. Ridge embodies the contradictions that define so many of Philbrick’s characters: He both admired the real-life Joaquín Murieta for avenging racial prejudice in California, and as a proud Cherokee, considered California’s Native Americans to be just “a few degrees above the Pigmies of Africa.”

Philbrick profiles a vast range of people uplifted or stampeded by the Gold Rush, and tracks the technology that evolved to accommodate it: Clipper ships, so named for their ability to clip time off an ocean voyage; the Pony Express, which doubled the speed of East to West mail journeys; and the transcontinental railroad, crucial for speeding gold (and later silver) bullion to New York banks. With his characteristic eye for detail, Philbrick—acclaimed for numerous books of narrative non-fiction, notably In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex—conveys the micro and the macro of mining life. Here, a miner describes what’s caught in the sluice he uses to sift gold: “Lizards, toads, frogs, bugs, worms” and the “very much decayed” bones of Native Americans. By the mid-1850s, pans were replaced by hydraulic mining, which shot punishing jets of water into the foothills, “melting them into tumbling rocks, gravel, mud, and sand.”

The changing technology triggered shifts in labor as well: “Instead of working for himself,” Philbrick writes, “the typical miner was now—like the factory workers back East—earning a wage.” No more lucky strikes for these men; corporations now controlled the industrial stamp mills that pulverized rocks and spat their slurry into giant sieves.

California’s very identity was tied up in gold fever, which is why “the Civil War” appears in the book’s subtitle. Geopolitical anxiety about the future of slavery drove state politics from the Gold Rush to the Civil War, hinging on whether California would enter the Union as a pro-slavery state and tip the then-even balance between free and pro-slavery states at the time. Two men battled each other for dominance in California politics: William Gwin, a Confederate Democrat from Mississippi, and David Broderick, a Free-Soil Democrat from New York. Though their story is an essential piece of this history, it bogs down the narrative mid-book, where lengthy passages on government policy and personal vendettas pull readers away from the goldfields for too long.

Philbrick offers more satisfying portraits of other characters, both famous (including western railroad industrialists Leland Stanford, Collis P. Huntington, and Charles Crocker) and not. Mary Ellen Pleasant, for example, an abolitionist born enslaved in Georgia and freed at age nine, was a central figure on the westernmost outpost of the Underground Railroad. She owned a series of San Francisco laundries and a boardinghouse staffed by fugitives, where wealthy businessmen “talked too much when she urged them to drink her home brews,” affording her useful investment advice that helped make her a millionaire. Though she saw a flaw in his plan and doubted his ability to keep it mum, Pleasant helped fund John Brown’s raid at Harper’s Ferry—even buying a house in Canada as a refuge for the vigilantes. Such spellbinding hidden histories round out this portrait of the Gold Rush as a multicultural phenomenon.

The Rush crescendoes with a painful passage, sensitively written, on Chinese railway workers who arrived in San Francisco as young men—some 20,000 over four years—hoping to get rich mining gold. Only on arrival did they learn, writes Philbrick, that “instead of laboring in the fabled foothills of Gold Mountain, they were being hauled into its highest, snow-covered reaches—not to mine gold, but to serve a clattering, smoke-belching beast of iron called a railroad.” They were the fastest rock-cutters in the world, but many earned a third of the pay of white men, who comprised about 10 percent of the workforce. On a single day in 1869, Chinese laborers laid a mind-blowing ten miles of track. Over the years, they toiled in temperatures from 120 degrees Fahrenheit to 20 degrees below 0, and lived in “hastily assembled tent villages, surviving on rice, dried oysters and cuttlefish, salted cabbage, dried mushrooms, fruits, and other food from China,” while white workers ate meals provided by the railroad. Philbrick notes that not a single letter written or diary kept by Chinese workers survives.

Many of the incidents recounted in The Rush resonate with the current political moment, and Philbrick wisely lets them speak for themselves. When the financial Panic of 1873 left many Californians unemployed, they turned their rage toward Chinese laborers who they believed had stolen their jobs. Their rallying cry, “The Chinese Must Go,” inspired escalating acts of violence. In a mob attack on Los Angeles’ Chinatown in 1871, eighteen people were murdered, marking one of the largest mass lynchings in U.S. history. The Geary Act of 1892, an extension of the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, required Chinese Americans to carry a certificate of residence or be deported.

Philbrick also never explicitly answers a question he floats in the prologue. He calls his book an account of “how a diverse and often violent community on the western edge of the continent wrestled with a question that Americans are still asking today: Just who are we?” But the answer is there, in the pages of this anarchic American origin story: We’re greedy and violent, opportunistic and resourceful, power-hungry, xenophobic, and corrupt. We stab and cane, shoot and lynch, enslave and decapitate each other. And we can’t stop romanticizing gold.

By closing the book in the Gilded Age, Philbrick barely touches the “Modern Age” of its title. The final chapter, “Palo Alto,” opens in the 1870s, when wheat had replaced gold as California’s major export and monocultural agriculture, like mining, devastated the landscape, “leaving the land more vulnerable to floods, droughts, and fire.” The process required literal horsepower, spurring railroad magnate (and future California governor) Stanford to cruelly crossbreed horses for speed. Stanford hired the British photographer Eadweard Muybridge to photograph his own horse in motion, producing the first example of chronophotography, a sequential mode of imaging that led to motion pictures. But the chapter—thus the book—ends jarringly. The very last page races to Stanford University and the “technological” gold rushes of the microcomputer, the Internet, and artificial intelligence, inexplicably skipping that other California motherlode: Hollywood. Why not let Muybridge’s horse gallop at least to the birth of cinema, if not also to classic films like Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush and John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre?

This is a quibble more about the book’s misleading title than its content. The Rush covers so much California history that its lapses are negligible, especially considering how effectively it widens the scope of the Gold Rush by placing Chileans, Mexicans, and Native Americans at the heart—and start—of this story.

By mid-1849, Philbrick writes, “More than fifty thousand people from all six continents of the world [were] racing to California.” The goldmines awaited them, but so did fires and floods, earthquakes and shipwrecks. In 1857, shortly after returning east, William Tecumseh Sherman mused about the years he’d spent in San Francisco during the Gold Rush: “California is now and has always been a riddle to me . . . . I don’t like it, and yet I do.”