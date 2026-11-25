× Expand Laura Brett/Sipa USA Pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City on November 28, 2024, briefly disrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade calling on the United States to stop funding Israel.

President Donald Trump’s Election Day announcement that the United States intends to end $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel next year, followed by the electoral losses of more than thirty AIPAC-backed candidates for Congress, signals a potentially significant shift in U.S. support for Israel.

But can the United States meaningfully break with Israel’s settler colonial violence while continuing to enact and legitimize its own?

This question is especially urgent as millions of Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving on November 26, followed just three days later by the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29. While millions of Americans condemn Israel’s occupation of Palestine and genocide of Palestinians, Thanksgiving exemplifies how Americans continue to normalize, justify, and participate in the very forms of occupation, genocide, and dispossession that make our lives in the United States possible.

Americans cannot meaningfully oppose genocide and colonization in Palestine while refusing to reckon with the ongoing reality of settler colonization and Indigenous dispossession in the United States.

U.S. support for Israel is not simply a matter of foreign policy. It is entrenched in the shared histories, structures, processes, and goals of two settler colonial nations whose existence depends upon the ongoing dispossession of Indigenous land and life.

The military occupation, forced displacement, dispossession, genocide, theft, and desecration of the dead we are witnessing in Palestine today are all tactics heavily utilized throughout the development of the United States.

Just as Israeli military and settlers routinely set fire to and destroy Palestinian food crops, U.S. military and settlers burned and destroyed Native American food sources as widespread genocidal tactics of colonization.

Both U.S. and Israeli property systems legalize theft of Indigenous lands by giving settlers property titles to stolen lands. Both nations authorize and justify their colonial occupation through ideologies of divinely ordained entitlement: Israel through Zionism and the United States through the expansionist philosophy of “Manifest Destiny.”

Settler colonial violence continues to saturate everyday life in the United States through the ongoing destruction of Indigenous sacred sites and burial grounds and possession of Indigenous human remains by U.S. universities and museums.

Yet, for those of us whose ancestors at all participated in any part of the colonization and settlement of the United States, we imagine colonization as having ended, a complete process that occurred in an unfortunate historical past. We see it as permanent, and as something for which we bear no responsibility. Not as an active reality we participate in upholding.

I became aware that the ways I experienced, understood, and related to the occupied Dakota lands—claimed by the state of Minnesota— I grew up on were entirely mediated through colonization after learning about my family’s role in that process. Based on stories my mother shared, I figured out that my ancestors were beneficiaries of the 1862 Homestead Act, through which the federal government gave away over 270 million acres of stolen Indigenous lands to white settlers largely recruited from Europe. For the expanding empire of the United States, the goal of the policy was to quash Indigenous resistance and accelerate the settlement of Indigenous lands west of the Mississippi.

Despite knowing the facts, I was in complete denial of the obvious: The conditions of my life are a continuation of the colonialism perpetrated by my ancestors.

Months later, I attended a workshop series in Minneapolis organized by Dakota youth activists about Dakota land reclamation. We heard accounts from survivors of state-sponsored extermination campaigns, internment at the Minnesota Fort Snelling concentration camp (now an immigration enforcement detention center), and forced removal from their homelands, vividly retold by their living descendants.

After one session, we were asked to envision what the place around us might look like if Dakota peoples had never been driven from their homelands. Something about that exercise finally made everything click, and a shock of awareness tore through my consciousness. Suddenly, the landscape most familiar to me became unrecognizable. The pavement, buildings, and street lamps all seemed distorted. Only then did I understand that the world I had experienced as ordinary, comfortable, and normal was actually composed of colonial terror.

Genocide and dispossession are woven into the places where we live in the United States, whether or not we know of their occurrences. U.S. settlers continuously justify and normalize these processes, while simultaneously obscuring and denying their violent presence.

This simultaneous enactment and disavowal of colonial violence is what scholars Juliana Hu Pegues, Manu Vimalassery, and Alyosha Goldstein call “colonial unknowing.” More than just simple ignorance, colonial unknowing is ignorance “aggressively made and reproduced,” they write. It’s the ability to preemptively dismiss the obvious evidence of ongoing colonial violence that saturates our reality and facilitates our existence on stolen Indigenous lands.

Those of us settlers on the left tend to conflate support for Indigenous liberation struggles with symbolic gestures of multicultural inclusion and representation. We change the names of buildings and holidays, make empty land acknowledgments, and declare support for “Land Back” as though it were a metaphor rather than a necessary imperative requiring collective material action.

As the multi-billion-dollar returns from Thanksgiving and Black Friday consumerism attest, settlers are deeply invested in maintaining the delusion of Thanksgiving's myth-narrative. We can hardly imagine ending the holiday, let alone ending U.S. colonialism and realizing a world in which the lands we live on are actually reclaimed by Indigenous peoples. But this is precisely how colonization persists; through our collective insistence that anything otherwise is impossible.

As we witness Israel’s horrific acts against Palestinians, U.S. residents must recognize that the colonial processes unfolding there have not only occurred here, but have never ended.

Meaningful solidarity with Palestinians requires us to disrupt and confront our own participation in upholding U.S. settler colonialism. It also requires supporting Indigenous struggles for land return and liberation where we live.