Remembering the Other October 7

I was born in 2004 a few miles from Ground Zero, at the height of America’s brash, retaliatory War on Terror. My mother witnessed firsthand the collapse of the World Trade Center on 9/11. My father lost four of his friends in the attacks. His eldest sister survived both tower collapses on the streets of Lower Manhattan. Yet they and other New Yorkers knew even back then that a bombastic military campaign abroad would only inflame tensions further.

Today, there is a lingering fear that “never forget” is being forgotten. Recently, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, in partnership with former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, announced “The Never Forget Fund,” a $25 million fundraising campaign to “inspire the 100 million Americans too young to remember 9/11.” September 11, 2001 is a consequential event necessitating serious historical engagement with younger audiences, especially in a format beyond the dark humor peddled in Internet memes. But that cannot be done without confronting the fallout of the so-called war on terror, the millions of deaths that followed in the name of casualties like my father’s friends, witnesses like my mother, and survivors like my aunt.

It is long overdue that our nation’s major historical institutions contend in earnest with the dissenting voices silenced during the war on terror and the invasions that defined it. This includes the invasion of Afghanistan, which began on October 7, 2001. Reckoning with this past is not only a moral obligation, but also a responsible historical practice. Twenty-five years later, the United States still finds itself embroiled in ongoing intervention in the Middle East—specifically in Iran and Israel. It is worth examining how a quarter-century of hyper-nationalist, war-embracing memorialization of 9/11 has ultimately disrespected the lives lost that day to justify subsequent bloodshed abroad.

This obfuscation begins with the documentation of the immediate aftermath of the attacks. A stroll through the permanent historical exhibits of the two official 9/11 museums in the United States depicts the post-attack, anti-war drumbeat as ambient noise rather than a coherent, firm statement by a significant segment of the American public. Artifacts of posters made in the following days display messages adorned with “peace,” with no true contention of what that demand meant beyond grief. It, too, was an explicit rejection of the war to come.

In the New York Times piece published on September 20, 2001, “Peace Signs Amid Calls for War,” journalist Andrew Jacobs noted how the majority of the two dozen New Yorkers he interviewed believed their own desire for “peace outweighed any impulse for vengeance.” This included New Yorkers with personal ties to casualties at the towers. In one of her “Letters from Ground Zero” writer Robin Morgan detailed from Greenwich Village, on September 19, how the public reaction was “fairly critical” of former President George W. Bush’s bombastic promise to so-called “terror states”: “If Saddam Hussein does not disarm peacefully, he will be disarmed by force.”

New Yorkers knew then that Bush’s response in our name would inevitably mean the deaths and endangerment of our neighbors and their families abroad. In September 2001, New York City possessed the highest population of Arab-Americans nationwide. Still, the anti-war, anti-imperialist sentiment among these New Yorkers remains obscured in official storytelling of the immediate aftermath of 9/11.

At the Flight 93 National Memorial, a plaque explicitly paints the “international coalition of forces to Afghanistan and the Middle East” as exemplary American leadership. It emphasizes how 9/11 encouraged international intelligence agencies to positively “cooperate in unprecedented ways.” Meanwhile, the site offers no explicit regard for the over 900,000 direct deaths that followed in the name of benevolent “international cooperation”—and the objections by victims’ families to such militarism.

By early 2002, families of some September 11 victims formally established their own organization, Peaceful Tomorrows, to protest the pro-war propaganda. Despite victims and survivors of the attack demanding non-violent “peace” above all, Bush still pursued an aggressive and prolonged military strategy. He even used the likeness of 9/11 victims in a 2004 re-election campaign advertisement, disregarding objections from loved ones.

In other cases, steel remnants of the Twin Towers tinged with human microremains were shipped out to serve as monuments of war, placed on the “hull of the USS New York” and other military stations nationwide, rather than laid to rest to memorialize human life. Throughout the immediate post-9/11 years, the victims’ deaths were shamefully bastardized for the sake of warmongering. This is a reality that should be faced in national museums.

Many prominent voices in and outside of the United States ought to be integrated into our nation’s ongoing memorialization of 9/11 and the brutality that followed.

For instance, take the Revolutionary Association of the Women of Afghanistan (RAWA). Throughout the first half of the invasion, the organization consistently was consistently outspoken about U.S. military invasion as an obstacle to the rights of Afghan women. RAWA is a critical part of the story of the fallout of 9/11 and the war on terror and should rightfully be included as such. But the group is just one of countless stories of courageous, silenced dissent from those directly under American bombs.

Another bold voice is that of Laith Yousef, an Iraqi-American New Yorker I interviewed. Following the Bush Administration’s invasion, he became heavily involved in anti-war activism ahead of America’s mounting invasion of Iraq—he survived both the Iran-Iraq war and 9/11. In a 2008 interview with TIME Magazine, Yousef succinctly highlighted the hypocrisy of America’s War on Terror: “when you get the cities involved, that’s violence against civilians no matter who is doing it.” His experience as a survivor of war in Hussein-era Iraq, the 9/11 attacks and navigating America’s rampant post-9/11 Islamophobia led him to write a memoir, From Baghdad to Brooklyn, which released last month.

The last quarter century has produced a well-documented history of the United States’ betrayal of 9/11 victims. As we move forward, it’s our responsibility to educate more on this subject. Many anti-war voices and groups deserve a platform—whether through museum exhibits, oral history recordings, or other projects. Some museums already do the work of filling in the gaps. This anniversary, the American Poetry Museum, for example, is hosting an exhibit titled “Shattering Justice & Remaking the Muslim Threat.” Curated by the Muslime Counterpublic’s Lab, “Shattering Justice” details the rise of the surveillance state and amplified American Islamophobia in the post-9/11 era.

All stories of dissent and grief from 9/11 and the war on terror are a critical piece of its history, and must be commemorated with the same level of regard. It is work that museums and other archives of public history must commit themselves to in the coming years. Only then can a space emerge where the next generation of the American public can learn in earnest from the sins of that one day.