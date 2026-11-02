Rejecting Trump’s Administrative War

In September, Helena became the first city in Montana to officially table a public safety grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over the strings recently attached to it by the Trump Administration.

Over the summer, Montana’s Department of Disaster and Emergency Services (DES)—a state program managed by the DHS’s Federal Emergency Management Agency—sent out grant agreements to approximately twenty Montana communities that had applied for public safety funding a year prior. The agreement appeared to be a routine contract for $53,000 to upgrade security cameras at the city’s Law and Justice Center. But unlike previous grants, there were new conditions to consider.

In March 2025, DHS began adding new contractual provisions to public safety grants around the country. This includes requirements, established in Article 60 of Helena’s grant, to cooperate with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including the “participation in joint operations, sharing of information, or requests for short-term detention of an alien pursuant to a valid detainer.”

In September 2025, twenty blue and swing states won a District Court lawsuit, which remains in effect, that should temporarily halt enforcement of the grant conditions in those places. In response, the Trump Administration has appealed that case, and revised grant conditions yet again. In July 2026, an even larger group of states sued the administration again, and on October 7, filed a separate motion arguing the administration is ignoring previous court orders.

In red states, however, elected officials have largely enforced or ignored the grant provisions. This is especially true in cash-strapped communities, including blue cities in Montana where even local leaders are increasingly resigned to the new grant conditions.

Historically, Helena has been a reliably blue dot in a once-purple state that voted for Trump by an average of eighteen points in the last three presidential elections. In March 2026, a majority of city commissioners rescinded a resolution that clarified existing standards for coordination with ICE and made a commitment not to sign a 287(g) agreement with the agency. Since then, most commissioners have been eager to appease Republican officials.

Helena city commissioners scheduled their vote on the grant for their regular meeting on September 14. As a lifelong Helena resident, I testified that night alongside more than fifty others to oppose acceptance of the new provisions.

Our voices appeared to have a temporary impact on the five-member commission. Two commissioners made the case for rejecting the grant outright, and the three commissioners who wanted to approve the grant instead tabled the matter—if only to spare themselves the embarrassment of contradicting so many constituents.

Most of us welcomed the delay, but we also left with a deeper sense of democratic insecurity than when we arrived. The decision to table the grant issue followed a pattern among city leadership of deferring decisions and deflecting public debate.

This local pattern also points to a widespread national problem. As the enforcement of immigration law nationwide becomes more bureaucratized and localized, individual responsibility for violent outcomes is diffused. Over time, the number of parties a resident can directly address with concern dwindles.

The city of Helena is not alone. Even before ICE was widely condemned for occupying major American cities last winter, the Trump Administration had been implementing a new strategy for detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants. When the administration began inserting onerous, overlapping, and confusing provisions into routine federal grants in early 2025, cooperation with ICE was not the only condition. Other conditions require states, counties, and cities to prohibit diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and uphold presidential Executive Orders.

The most controversial conditions, however, make local law enforcement officers the de facto deputies of federal immigration agencies.Henry Seaton, policy lobbyist for the Montana American Civil Liberties Union, says he’s been tracking the new DES grants and testifying at city commission meetings around the state.

“The most concerning piece for us is that the federal government has taken to this coercion practice,” he tells The Progressive. “These cities and counties need this money for various reasons, and the federal government is like ‘okay, we’ll give you this money if you agree to our political agenda when it comes to immigration, when it comes to DEI,’ and that sets a really scary precedent.”

In addition to the grant recently tabled in Helena, The Progressive has been able to acquire DES grants that were sent to the city of Bozeman, to Gallatin County, and to Missoula County. These grants also include provisions requiring additional cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and compliance with the Trump administration’s anti-DEI policies and Executive Orders.

Helena mayor Emily Dean has argued that because other communities have already accepted grants with the same terms, Helena should, too.

With this argument in mind, I spoke with commissioners at Missoula County and the city of Bozeman, the seat of Gallatin County. In September, county commissioners in Missoula, Montana’s bluest county, unanimously approved a $13,000 DES grant for portable lights at their elections center. When I talked to them in late September, Missoula County commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Juanita Vero both appeared unaware of the new DHS grant requirements. Strohmaier touched base with the Missoula County Attorney’s office, reporting back to me that “nothing in the contract changes how we operate.”

Strohmaier offered to have Missoula County’s chief civil deputy county attorney call me. After a week of silence, I contacted Stohmaier again, at which point he retracted the offer. He acknowledged in a subsequent text message that “we have no written legal position” on the new conditions in the grant, adding that, “We’re good with the contract we signed.”

Seaton says this approach is short-sighted.

“These provisions might not change the way cities or counties operate today, but you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he says. “It’s not just like, ‘We can get this money now and we don’t have to worry about it.’ These legal obligations are always going to be looming in the background.”

Not all local leaders in Montana share Strohmaier’s nonchalance. Bozeman Mayor Joey Morrison pulled an $80,000 DES grant off their October 6 meeting agenda after Commissioner Emma Bode flagged the new provisions.

“[T]he grant terms were very concerning,” she tells me, and confirms the grant is “dead for now.” She adds, however, that “it’s going to be a tough line to hold if all federal money for the next two years has these conditions attached.”

Clearly, the Trump Administration hopes local elected officials won’t have the courage to draw that line in the first place and will accept the terms as offered. After all, the infusion of federal funds is concrete and immediate, while the increased risk to communities is abstract and deferred.

While the administration may not ultimately acquire the political power and financial resources to call in all the chits owed by hundreds of cities and counties across the country, it’s preparing for that outcome. That’s why these newly minted provisions exist. That’s why their meaning can be understood by anyone who cares to take the fine print at face value. That’s why so many Helenans are so concerned.

In October, Helena’s city manager rescheduled the DES grant for a vote on November 9. The three commissioners who voted to table the grant last time, seem likely to approve it despite public opposition.

By deflecting blame among themselves, none of these officials will have to admit to what they’re actually doing: accepting Trump’s terms and enabling the unregulated and unconstitutional detention system now warehousing more than 73,000 people.

But the rest of us should prepare for a different outcome. We must remind our elected officials that the single most powerful defense remains the simplest: rejecting any funds to pay for our own needs conditioned on a commitment to deny the needs of others.