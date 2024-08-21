DNCProtest3.jpg

Kerem Gençer

Behind Enemy Lines members confront the police line and pro-Israel counter-protestors in front of the Israeli Consulate.

Police and Protestors Clash Outside of the DNC

Anti-imperialist protestors were met with police lines and arrests during the first two nights of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

by

Protesters from states as far away as Utah and New York descended on the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, this week to oppose the United States government’s military and political support for the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Speeches and demonstrations, while acknowledging bipartisan support for Israel’s assault,  have been primarily directed at President Joe Biden and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as she seeks to rally progressives behind the party’s recently unveiled platform.

The anti-imperialist group Behind Enemy Lines, along with other unaffiliated protestors, gathered outside of the Israeli Consulate on Tuesday evening with plans to march towards the United Center, where DNC events are being held. The protest was planned without a permit, which synced with a core tenet of the group’s resolution in civil disobedience, in defiance of Chicago law. Organizers believe that civil disobedience is necessary to stand up against imperialism and the sale of weapons to Israel by the United States. Protestors did not carry any weapons or vandalize property during their peaceful protest. 

Chicago Police had already sent hundreds of police officers and critical incident response teams to the area in anticipation of the demonstration. Approximately 200 protestors were surrounded by police who refused to let them march west toward the United Center or leave the area. This prompted physical clashes and confrontations as people tried to push through the police line. More than seventy people have been arrested at various protests so far this week.