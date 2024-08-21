Police and Protestors Clash Outside of the DNC

Protesters from states as far away as Utah and New York descended on the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, this week to oppose the United States government’s military and political support for the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Speeches and demonstrations, while acknowledging bipartisan support for Israel’s assault, have been primarily directed at President Joe Biden and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as she seeks to rally progressives behind the party’s recently unveiled platform.

The anti-imperialist group Behind Enemy Lines, along with other unaffiliated protestors, gathered outside of the Israeli Consulate on Tuesday evening with plans to march towards the United Center, where DNC events are being held. The protest was planned without a permit, which synced with a core tenet of the group’s resolution in civil disobedience, in defiance of Chicago law. Organizers believe that civil disobedience is necessary to stand up against imperialism and the sale of weapons to Israel by the United States. Protestors did not carry any weapons or vandalize property during their peaceful protest.

Chicago Police had already sent hundreds of police officers and critical incident response teams to the area in anticipation of the demonstration. Approximately 200 protestors were surrounded by police who refused to let them march west toward the United Center or leave the area. This prompted physical clashes and confrontations as people tried to push through the police line. More than seventy people have been arrested at various protests so far this week.

× Expand Kerem Gençer The demonstration’s frontline and police clash for the first time as protestors attempt to march toward the DNC.

× Expand Kerem Gençer Officers used nightsticks to repel protestors as they attempted to leave the 500 block of East Madison Street in downtown Chicago.

× Expand Kerem Gençer A total of fifty-six protestors were arrested and put into police vehicles before being transferred to a detention facility at Belmont and Western Avenues that was designated for protesters during the convention.

× Expand Kerem Gençer Protestors were arrested in multiple locations as they attempted to move as a collective group between city blocks after the route to the United Center was blocked by police.